All Zen Shop Items in Grow a Garden Roblox

The new Zen event in Grow a Garden just dropped, and it comes with a cool new shop called Tranquil Treasures. This shop has some really good stuff that can help your garden grow better. You can get new pets, seeds, and decorations that you won’t find anywhere else. In this guide, I will cover all Zen Shop items in Grow a Garden, how much they cost, and which items are actually worth your money.

How to Access the Zen Shop in Grow a Garden

Getting to the shop is super easy. Just head to the middle of your play area during the event. You’ll see a Brown Raccoon standing next to a guy called Unk the Monk. Walk up to the raccoon and hit ‘E’ on your keyboard. Then pick “Show me the Zen Shop” from the menu. That’s it! The Tranquil Treasures shop will open up. Just remember you need Chi Points to buy stuff here, not regular Sheckles.

To get Chi Points, give Tranquil mutated plants to the Brown Raccoon. Better plants give you more points. So if you want the expensive stuff, focus on growing really good Tranquil mutated plants.

All Zen Shop Items in Grow a Garden with Prices

Here’s what you can get from the shop. Some items are ready to buy right away, others need you to level up the Zen Tree first:

Items You Can Buy Right Away

Item Cost Robux Cost

Zen Seed pack 12 Chi 199

Zen Egg 30 Chi 149

Hot Spring 30 Chi 149

Zen Sand 15 Chi 89

Items That Need the Zen Tree Levels

Item Cost Robux Cost Tree Level Needed

Zenflare Seed 6 Chi 199 Level 1

Zen Crate 15 Chi 179 Level 2

Soft Sunshine Seed 20 Chi 659 Level 3

Koi 45 Chi 449 Level 4

Zen Gnome Crate 15 Chi 159 Level 5

Spiked Mango Seed 75 Chi 759 Level 6

Pet Shard Tranquil 200 Chi 279 Level 7

When you first open the shop, you’ll only see four items. Everything else is locked until you make the Zen Tree grow. Talk to Unk the Monk and give him Tranquil mutated fruits. Each time you give him enough, the tree grows and unlocks new shop items.

Best Items to Buy

Not everything in the shop is equally good. Here’s what you should get first:

Pet Tranquil Shard might cost 200 Chi Points, and you need Zen Tree level 7, but it’s amazing. It makes your pet have the Tranquil mutation, which means way more Tranquil fruits. More fruits mean more Chi Points. Zen Egg is really good too, for just 30 Chi Points. You might get a Kitsune pet that steals fruits from other players and gives plants the Chakra mutation. This pet can make you lots of money. Zen Seed Pack only costs 12 Chi Points and gives you different seeds, and you might even get a rare one.

The Zen Shop has some of the best items you can get in Grow a Garden right now. Focus on getting that Pet Tranquil Shard as your main goal, and plan how to spend your Chi Points to get there. This event won’t last forever, so make the most of it while you can.