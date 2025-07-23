Home » Gaming » All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Their Agents

All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Their Agents

All playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero are segregated into groups called Factions. These organizations are at the forefront of action in New Eridu, with each having different backgrounds and goals. From a gameplay perspective, agents that share the same Faction pair well together and provide powerful buffs to each other. As such, being aware of the various ZZZ groups is quite important. Read on to learn more about all available Factions in Zenless Zone Zero and the agents that are part of them.

zenless zone zero factions

All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Agents

1. Cunning Hares

zenless zone zero factions

Cunning Hares is the first Faction players encounter in ZZZ, and it consists of several F2P agents like Nicole, Anby, and Billy. Here are all the agents part of this group:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Nicole DemaraEtherSupportStrikeA-RankNov 11
Anby DemaraElectricStunSlashA-RankFeb 20
Billy KidPhysicalAttackPierceA-RankNov 25
Nekomiya ManaPhysicalAttackSlashS-RankJul 30

2. Belobog Heavy Industries

zenless zone zero factions

Belogbog Heavy Industries is a ZZZ Faction whose crew specializes in In-Hollow Construction. It is led by Koleda Belobog and has several other members:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Koleda BelobogFireStunStrikeS-RankAug 10
Ben BiggerFireDefenseStrikeA-RankDec 23
Anton IvanovElectricAttackPierceA-RankMay 2
Grace HowardElectricAnomalyPierceS-RankApr 14

3. Victoria Housekeeping Co.

zenless zone zero factions

The Victoria Housekeeping Co. is a Faction comprising entirely of housekeeping staff in Zenless Zone Zero. The following agents are part of this organization:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Alexandrina SebastianeElectricSupportStrikeS-RankSep 23
Corin WickesPhysicalAttackSlashA-RankJun 2
Von LycaonIceStunStrikeS-RankOct 4
Ellen JoeIceAttackSlashS-RankJan 4

4.  Criminal Investigation Special Response Team

zenless zone zero factions

The Criminal Investigation Special Response Team in Zenless Zone Zero is a Faction affiliated with the New Eridu Public Security. It has the following members who are responsible for the law and order situation of New Eridu:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Zhu YuanEtherAttackPierceS-RankSep 1
Seth LowellElectricDefenseSlashA-RankApr 8
QingyiElectricStunStrikeS-RankJan 1
Jane DoePhysicalAnomalySlashS-RankFeb 16

5. Hollow Special Operations Section 6

zenless zone zero factions

The Hollow Special Operations Section 6 is a group of agents led by Hishimi Miyabi that fight off against threats. It includes the following agents:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Hoshimi MiyabiIceAnomalySlashS-RankJun 19
SoukakuIceSupportSlashA-RankJan 23
Tsukishiro YanagiElectricAnomalySlashS-RankSep 21
Asaba HarumasaElectricAttackPierce / SlashS-RankJul 19

6. Sons of Calydon

zenless zone zero factions

Sons of Calydon is a Faction of outsiders in ZZZ that operates outside of New Eridu. The gang has the following members in its ranks:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Caesar KingPhysicalDefenseSlash / StrikeS-RankMar 16
Burnice WhiteFireAnomalyPierceS-RankMay 23
LighterFireStunStrikeS-RankDec 27
Luciana de MontefioFireSupportStrikeA-RankAug 14
Piper WheelPhysicalAnomalySlashA-RankOct 21
Pulchra FelliniPhysicalStunSlashA-RankJun 19

7. OBOL Squad

zenless zone zero factions

OBOL Squad is a group of agents that fall under the New Eridu Defense Force and protect the city. It includes the following characters:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Soldier 11FireAttackSlashS-RankMar 21
TriggerElectricStunPierceS-RankApr 21

8. Stars of Lyra

zenless zone zero factions

The Stars of Lyra is a Faction of musicians consisting of Astra Yao. Here are the characters that are part of it:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Astra YaoEtherSupportStrikeS-RankJan 31
Evelyn ChevalierFireAttackSlashS-RankOct 7

9. Mockingbird

zenless zone zero factions

The Mockingbird Faction in Zenless Zone Zero consists of notorious phantom thieves, led by Hugo. It has the following members:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Hugo VladIceAttackSlashS-RankAug 20
Vivian BansheeEtherAnomalySlashS-RankApr 10

10. Defense Force – Silver Squad

zenless zone zero factions

Defense Force – Silver Squad is another Faction that is affiliated with the New Eridu Defense Force. Currently, this is the only playable character from this group in ZZZ:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Soldier 0 – AnbyElectricAttackSlashS-RankFeb 20

11. Yunkui Summit

zenless zone zero factions

Yunkui Summit is the first Faction introduced in ZZZ’s Season 2. It is led by Yixuan and has the following agents in its ranks:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
YixuanAuric InkRuptureStrikeS-RankDec 3
Pan YinhuPhysicalDefenseStrikeA-RankMay 10
Ju FufuFireStunStrikeS-RankJan 6

12. Spook Shack

zenless zone zero factions

The Spook Shack is a ZZZ Faction whose members, including Yuzuha, are dedicated to solving supernatural mysteries. Here are all the agents part of it:

NameAttributeSpecialtyTypeRarityBirthday
Ukinami YuzuhaPhysicalSupportStrikeS-RankNov 2
Alice ThymefieldPhysicalAnomalySlashS-RankAug 30

13. Angels of Delusion

zenless zone zero factions

The Virtual Idols is a Faction which was first teased during the title’s release. However, no characters part of it have been introduced since.

