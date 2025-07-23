All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Their Agents

All playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero are segregated into groups called Factions. These organizations are at the forefront of action in New Eridu, with each having different backgrounds and goals. From a gameplay perspective, agents that share the same Faction pair well together and provide powerful buffs to each other. As such, being aware of the various ZZZ groups is quite important. Read on to learn more about all available Factions in Zenless Zone Zero and the agents that are part of them.

All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Agents

1. Cunning Hares

Cunning Hares is the first Faction players encounter in ZZZ, and it consists of several F2P agents like Nicole, Anby, and Billy. Here are all the agents part of this group:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Nicole Demara Ether Support Strike A-Rank Nov 11 Anby Demara Electric Stun Slash A-Rank Feb 20 Billy Kid Physical Attack Pierce A-Rank Nov 25 Nekomiya Mana Physical Attack Slash S-Rank Jul 30

2. Belobog Heavy Industries

Belogbog Heavy Industries is a ZZZ Faction whose crew specializes in In-Hollow Construction. It is led by Koleda Belobog and has several other members:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Koleda Belobog Fire Stun Strike S-Rank Aug 10 Ben Bigger Fire Defense Strike A-Rank Dec 23 Anton Ivanov Electric Attack Pierce A-Rank May 2 Grace Howard Electric Anomaly Pierce S-Rank Apr 14

3. Victoria Housekeeping Co.

The Victoria Housekeeping Co. is a Faction comprising entirely of housekeeping staff in Zenless Zone Zero. The following agents are part of this organization:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Alexandrina Sebastiane Electric Support Strike S-Rank Sep 23 Corin Wickes Physical Attack Slash A-Rank Jun 2 Von Lycaon Ice Stun Strike S-Rank Oct 4 Ellen Joe Ice Attack Slash S-Rank Jan 4

4. Criminal Investigation Special Response Team

The Criminal Investigation Special Response Team in Zenless Zone Zero is a Faction affiliated with the New Eridu Public Security. It has the following members who are responsible for the law and order situation of New Eridu:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Zhu Yuan Ether Attack Pierce S-Rank Sep 1 Seth Lowell Electric Defense Slash A-Rank Apr 8 Qingyi Electric Stun Strike S-Rank Jan 1 Jane Doe Physical Anomaly Slash S-Rank Feb 16

5. Hollow Special Operations Section 6

The Hollow Special Operations Section 6 is a group of agents led by Hishimi Miyabi that fight off against threats. It includes the following agents:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Hoshimi Miyabi Ice Anomaly Slash S-Rank Jun 19 Soukaku Ice Support Slash A-Rank Jan 23 Tsukishiro Yanagi Electric Anomaly Slash S-Rank Sep 21 Asaba Harumasa Electric Attack Pierce / Slash S-Rank Jul 19

6. Sons of Calydon

Sons of Calydon is a Faction of outsiders in ZZZ that operates outside of New Eridu. The gang has the following members in its ranks:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Caesar King Physical Defense Slash / Strike S-Rank Mar 16 Burnice White Fire Anomaly Pierce S-Rank May 23 Lighter Fire Stun Strike S-Rank Dec 27 Luciana de Montefio Fire Support Strike A-Rank Aug 14 Piper Wheel Physical Anomaly Slash A-Rank Oct 21 Pulchra Fellini Physical Stun Slash A-Rank Jun 19

7. OBOL Squad

OBOL Squad is a group of agents that fall under the New Eridu Defense Force and protect the city. It includes the following characters:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Soldier 11 Fire Attack Slash S-Rank Mar 21 Trigger Electric Stun Pierce S-Rank Apr 21

8. Stars of Lyra

The Stars of Lyra is a Faction of musicians consisting of Astra Yao. Here are the characters that are part of it:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Astra Yao Ether Support Strike S-Rank Jan 31 Evelyn Chevalier Fire Attack Slash S-Rank Oct 7

9. Mockingbird

The Mockingbird Faction in Zenless Zone Zero consists of notorious phantom thieves, led by Hugo. It has the following members:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Hugo Vlad Ice Attack Slash S-Rank Aug 20 Vivian Banshee Ether Anomaly Slash S-Rank Apr 10

10. Defense Force – Silver Squad

Defense Force – Silver Squad is another Faction that is affiliated with the New Eridu Defense Force. Currently, this is the only playable character from this group in ZZZ:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Soldier 0 – Anby Electric Attack Slash S-Rank Feb 20

11. Yunkui Summit

Yunkui Summit is the first Faction introduced in ZZZ’s Season 2. It is led by Yixuan and has the following agents in its ranks:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Yixuan Auric Ink Rupture Strike S-Rank Dec 3 Pan Yinhu Physical Defense Strike A-Rank May 10 Ju Fufu Fire Stun Strike S-Rank Jan 6

12. Spook Shack

The Spook Shack is a ZZZ Faction whose members, including Yuzuha, are dedicated to solving supernatural mysteries. Here are all the agents part of it:

Name Attribute Specialty Type Rarity Birthday Ukinami Yuzuha Physical Support Strike S-Rank Nov 2 Alice Thymefield Physical Anomaly Slash S-Rank Aug 30

13. Angels of Delusion

The Virtual Idols is a Faction which was first teased during the title’s release. However, no characters part of it have been introduced since.