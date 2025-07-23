All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Their Agents

All playable characters in Zenless Zone Zero are segregated into groups called Factions. These organizations are at the forefront of action in New Eridu, with each having different backgrounds and goals. From a gameplay perspective, agents that share the same Faction pair well together and provide powerful buffs to each other. As such, being aware of the various ZZZ groups is quite important. Read on to learn more about all available Factions in Zenless Zone Zero and the agents that are part of them.
Table of Contents
All Zenless Zone Zero Factions and Agents
1. Cunning Hares
Cunning Hares is the first Faction players encounter in ZZZ, and it consists of several F2P agents like Nicole, Anby, and Billy. Here are all the agents part of this group:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Nicole Demara
|Ether
|Support
|Strike
|A-Rank
|Nov 11
|Anby Demara
|Electric
|Stun
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Feb 20
|Billy Kid
|Physical
|Attack
|Pierce
|A-Rank
|Nov 25
|Nekomiya Mana
|Physical
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Jul 30
2. Belobog Heavy Industries
Belogbog Heavy Industries is a ZZZ Faction whose crew specializes in In-Hollow Construction. It is led by Koleda Belobog and has several other members:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Koleda Belobog
|Fire
|Stun
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Aug 10
|Ben Bigger
|Fire
|Defense
|Strike
|A-Rank
|Dec 23
|Anton Ivanov
|Electric
|Attack
|Pierce
|A-Rank
|May 2
|Grace Howard
|Electric
|Anomaly
|Pierce
|S-Rank
|Apr 14
3. Victoria Housekeeping Co.
The Victoria Housekeeping Co. is a Faction comprising entirely of housekeeping staff in Zenless Zone Zero. The following agents are part of this organization:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Alexandrina Sebastiane
|Electric
|Support
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Sep 23
|Corin Wickes
|Physical
|Attack
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Jun 2
|Von Lycaon
|Ice
|Stun
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Oct 4
|Ellen Joe
|Ice
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Jan 4
4. Criminal Investigation Special Response Team
The Criminal Investigation Special Response Team in Zenless Zone Zero is a Faction affiliated with the New Eridu Public Security. It has the following members who are responsible for the law and order situation of New Eridu:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Zhu Yuan
|Ether
|Attack
|Pierce
|S-Rank
|Sep 1
|Seth Lowell
|Electric
|Defense
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Apr 8
|Qingyi
|Electric
|Stun
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Jan 1
|Jane Doe
|Physical
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Feb 16
5. Hollow Special Operations Section 6
The Hollow Special Operations Section 6 is a group of agents led by Hishimi Miyabi that fight off against threats. It includes the following agents:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Hoshimi Miyabi
|Ice
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Jun 19
|Soukaku
|Ice
|Support
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Jan 23
|Tsukishiro Yanagi
|Electric
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Sep 21
|Asaba Harumasa
|Electric
|Attack
|Pierce / Slash
|S-Rank
|Jul 19
6. Sons of Calydon
Sons of Calydon is a Faction of outsiders in ZZZ that operates outside of New Eridu. The gang has the following members in its ranks:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Caesar King
|Physical
|Defense
|Slash / Strike
|S-Rank
|Mar 16
|Burnice White
|Fire
|Anomaly
|Pierce
|S-Rank
|May 23
|Lighter
|Fire
|Stun
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Dec 27
|Luciana de Montefio
|Fire
|Support
|Strike
|A-Rank
|Aug 14
|Piper Wheel
|Physical
|Anomaly
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Oct 21
|Pulchra Fellini
|Physical
|Stun
|Slash
|A-Rank
|Jun 19
7. OBOL Squad
OBOL Squad is a group of agents that fall under the New Eridu Defense Force and protect the city. It includes the following characters:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Soldier 11
|Fire
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Mar 21
|Trigger
|Electric
|Stun
|Pierce
|S-Rank
|Apr 21
8. Stars of Lyra
The Stars of Lyra is a Faction of musicians consisting of Astra Yao. Here are the characters that are part of it:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Astra Yao
|Ether
|Support
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Jan 31
|Evelyn Chevalier
|Fire
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Oct 7
9. Mockingbird
The Mockingbird Faction in Zenless Zone Zero consists of notorious phantom thieves, led by Hugo. It has the following members:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Hugo Vlad
|Ice
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Aug 20
|Vivian Banshee
|Ether
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Apr 10
10. Defense Force – Silver Squad
Defense Force – Silver Squad is another Faction that is affiliated with the New Eridu Defense Force. Currently, this is the only playable character from this group in ZZZ:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Soldier 0 – Anby
|Electric
|Attack
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Feb 20
11. Yunkui Summit
Yunkui Summit is the first Faction introduced in ZZZ’s Season 2. It is led by Yixuan and has the following agents in its ranks:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Yixuan
|Auric Ink
|Rupture
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Dec 3
|Pan Yinhu
|Physical
|Defense
|Strike
|A-Rank
|May 10
|Ju Fufu
|Fire
|Stun
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Jan 6
12. Spook Shack
The Spook Shack is a ZZZ Faction whose members, including Yuzuha, are dedicated to solving supernatural mysteries. Here are all the agents part of it:
|Name
|Attribute
|Specialty
|Type
|Rarity
|Birthday
|Ukinami Yuzuha
|Physical
|Support
|Strike
|S-Rank
|Nov 2
|Alice Thymefield
|Physical
|Anomaly
|Slash
|S-Rank
|Aug 30
13. Angels of Delusion
The Virtual Idols is a Faction which was first teased during the title’s release. However, no characters part of it have been introduced since.