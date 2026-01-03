Almond Cream Used in Pastries – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Almond Cream Used in Pastries, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

9 letters – BEARCLAWS

BEARCLAWS 10 letters – FRANGIPANE

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters OPT, BAP 4 Letters PIKE, NARD, BALM, BUNG 5 Letters SALVE, FUNGO, CETYL, PIPES, SUGAR, FLOUR, KNEAD, KORMA 6 Letters BUTTER, RACKET, PIOLET, ARNICA, LOTION, NUTMEG, GINGER, MORNAY, SANDAL, TAHINI, WASABI, NOUGAT, FRANCE 7 Letters GALETTE, DARIOLE, EGGWASH, GANACHE, COCONUT, RACQUET, RICOTTA, SHAMPOO, HARISSA, BUCKRAM, ALMONDS, CHERVIL, CUSTARD, TEATIME, SPRITES, GEPETTO 8 Letters ENCROUTE, LOOPIEST, SLIVERED, MARZIPAN, ADHESIVE, TEAROOMS, CINNAMON, MARINADE, ANGELICA, JAMTARTS, BEARCLAW, AMARETTI, AMARETTO 9 Letters BAKEHOUSE, CHANTILLY, BEARCLAWS, CHOCOLATE 10 Letters FRANGIPANE, SHORTENING, PATISSERIE, BATTLEDORE, PIEDATERRE, STRAWBERRY, VANILLASKY 11 Letters COCKALEEKIE, BUTTERPECAN 12 Letters BAKEWELLTART 13 Letters SHERBERTLEMON, MARZIPANCAKES, TOASTEDALMOND, BASKINROBBINS 15 Letters VANILLAOATSWIRL 18 Letters TOASTEDALMONDFUDGE

