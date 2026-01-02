If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Amino Acid Chain, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Amino Acid Chain – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Amino Acid Chain.

7 letters – PEPTIDE, PROTEIN

PEPTIDE, PROTEIN 8 letters – PROTEINS

PROTEINS 9 Letters – MOLECULES

– MOLECULES 11 Letters – POLYPEPTIDE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Amino Acid Chain. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 15 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters RNA, INE, LEU, MSG 4 Letters TRNA, DOPA, GABA 5 Letters LDOPA, IMINO, UMAMI, NAOMI, AZOLE, TRAIL 6 Letters SERINE, LEUCIN, VALINE, LYSINE, SALAMI, SANGER 7 Letters PEPTIDE, PROTEIN, PROLINE, ALANINE, GLYCINE, LEUCINE, MONOMER, ADERMIN, TRYPSIN, SERINES, TAURINE 8 Letters PROTEINS, TYROSINE, ARGININE, CREATINE, GREATINE, SEQUENCE, PEPTIDES 9 Letters MOLECULES, THREONINE, RIBOSOMES, GLUTAMINE 10 Letters ASPARAGINE, NONSTEROID 11 Letters POLYPEPTIDE, GENETICCODE, LACTALBUMIN, SMARTDRINKS 12 Letters OLIGOPEPTIDE 13 Letters BUILDINGBLOCK, DEAMINIZATION 14 Letters PRIMORDIALSOUP 15 Letters DIETSUPPLEMENTS

