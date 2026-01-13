Amuses as With Anecdotes – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Amuses as With Anecdotes, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 12, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

6 letters – REGALE

REGALE 7 letters – REGALES

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Amuses as With Anecdotes. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 4 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 4 Letters LORE 5 Letters GHANA, JOKED, SHUNT 6 Letters REGALE, MISSES, DERAIL, SIPHON 7 Letters REGALES, BONANZA, TWINKLE, CHORTLE, EXEMPLA 8 Letters HIRAGANA, DISTRACT, ABOMASUM, EPISODES, SKETCHES 9 Letters FUNNYHAHA, RACONTEUR, ENTERTAIN, INCIDENTS 10 Letters ADOLESCENT, INSTITCHES 11 Letters TRISYLLABLE, TOLDSTORIES, CONFEDERATE, COURTJESTER 13 Letters MADAMETUSSAUP 14 Letters TICKLEDTODEATH

