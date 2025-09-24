Home » News » Ananta Breaks Gacha Rules – Here’s How to Get Characters in the Game

Ananta Breaks Gacha Rules – Here’s How to Get Characters in the Game

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

You might want to sit down for this one. Ananta, the upcoming anime-style open-world game that looks like GTA mixed with your favorite anime, just dropped another huge news. The developers at Naked Rain Games confirmed that their game won’t have character gacha at all. Yes, Ananta breaks the gacha rules, and this is pretty shocking when you think about it. Most games these days make you spend money to get new characters. But Ananta is doing things differently, and honestly, it’s about time someone did.

Ananta No Gacha

How Can You Get Characters in Ananta Without a Gacha System?

So, according to a recent interview with Famitsu, the developers at Naked Rain Games confirmed that their game won’t have character gacha at all. You can unlock every single character in Ananta just by playing the game. No lucky draws, no spending money, no getting frustrated when you don’t pull the character you want after gambling with the gacha system so many times.

The game apparently uses a character switch system similar to GTA 5, where you can swap between different characters during gameplay. You will be able to recruit new playable characters as you progress through the story and complete various activities.

What You Can Actually Buy in Ananta

So, if characters are free, what’s the catch? Well, there isn’t really one. Ananta only sells cosmetic items that make your experience more personal but don’t affect gameplay. Here is what you can spend money on if you want to:

  • Clothing like dresses, outfits, and accessories.
  • Vehicles such as custom cars or bikes with special designs.
  • Home decorations with furniture upgrades.
  • Other crafting materials.
Ananta No Gacha

The developers made it clear that these purchases are purely about customization. You’re not buying power or advantages, just ways to make your characters and world look cooler.

What This Means for the Gaming Industry

Ananta’s approach could change how anime-style games work. Instead of designing characters to make money from gacha, developers can focus on making each character actually fun to play. This also opens the game up to way more players. People who usually avoid gacha games because of the costs might give Ananta a try. And honestly, that’s probably smart business. A bigger player base often means more success than squeezing money from a smaller group.

If you want to be the first in line to play the game, you can pre-register for Ananta before the game releases. The game launches with this no-gacha system from day one, so you won’t have to worry about them changing their minds later.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

When Does 2XKO Early Access Start & Do You Need...

PlayStation State of Play: Schedule and What to Expect

Rockstar Games Made a Huge Announcement That Will Change GTA...

How to Pre-Register for Ananta and All Rewards

Ananta Gameplay Combines GTA and Spider-Man with Anime Gacha

First Trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu Shows Pedro Pascal...

Fortnite Bans Thousands of Players After New Delulu Mode Launch

Fortnite Daft Punk Live Event Confirmed – Hidden Guest and...

University Offers GTA History Class Before GTA 6 Release

Fortnite Creators Can Now Sell Items and Earn More Money...