Ananta Breaks Gacha Rules – Here’s How to Get Characters in the Game

You might want to sit down for this one. Ananta, the upcoming anime-style open-world game that looks like GTA mixed with your favorite anime, just dropped another huge news. The developers at Naked Rain Games confirmed that their game won’t have character gacha at all. Yes, Ananta breaks the gacha rules, and this is pretty shocking when you think about it. Most games these days make you spend money to get new characters. But Ananta is doing things differently, and honestly, it’s about time someone did.

How Can You Get Characters in Ananta Without a Gacha System?

So, according to a recent interview with Famitsu, the developers at Naked Rain Games confirmed that their game won’t have character gacha at all. You can unlock every single character in Ananta just by playing the game. No lucky draws, no spending money, no getting frustrated when you don’t pull the character you want after gambling with the gacha system so many times.

The game apparently uses a character switch system similar to GTA 5, where you can swap between different characters during gameplay. You will be able to recruit new playable characters as you progress through the story and complete various activities.

What You Can Actually Buy in Ananta

So, if characters are free, what’s the catch? Well, there isn’t really one. Ananta only sells cosmetic items that make your experience more personal but don’t affect gameplay. Here is what you can spend money on if you want to:

Clothing like dresses, outfits, and accessories.

Vehicles such as custom cars or bikes with special designs.

Home decorations with furniture upgrades.

Other crafting materials.

The developers made it clear that these purchases are purely about customization. You’re not buying power or advantages, just ways to make your characters and world look cooler.

What This Means for the Gaming Industry

Ananta’s approach could change how anime-style games work. Instead of designing characters to make money from gacha, developers can focus on making each character actually fun to play. This also opens the game up to way more players. People who usually avoid gacha games because of the costs might give Ananta a try. And honestly, that’s probably smart business. A bigger player base often means more success than squeezing money from a smaller group.

If you want to be the first in line to play the game, you can pre-register for Ananta before the game releases. The game launches with this no-gacha system from day one, so you won’t have to worry about them changing their minds later.