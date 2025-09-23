With the official gameplay trailer’s launch, Ananta has revealed tons of new things about the upcoming open-world role-playing game. What looks like an interesting mix of GTA, Watch Dogs, and Spiderman titles, the game features a roster of multiple characters, who players might get to switch and play as. But, do you know all the currently known Ananta characters? Well, this article provides the complete list to help you keep tabs on them.

Full Ananta Characters List

Currently, the game has four characters. They all have unique characteristics, appearances, and roles. While the Captain seems like your regular and straightforward protagonist, Taffy is a fun little bunny girl trying to find her way through the world. The other two characters also share some similarities while staying unique, making them interesting. You can check the complete list below with more details about the characters.

1. Captain

The Captain is one of the male protagonists in Ananta. He is the captain of the ACD task force, requiring him to deal with gangs and people who are up to no good. However, this does not stop him from having fun, doing dangerous stunts, and forging his own path. The gameplay trailer showcased his style, fun, and need to seek thrills.

2. Taffy

Taffy is the bunny girl in Ananta. She joined ACD in hopes of getting a cozy job with a fat check. However, things couldn’t be more opposite. She is tasked with delivering all sorts of cargo to different parts of the city, making it a tough job. However, she is hoping to get a million fans and start getting more perks, since she is the founding member of the Yeet Squad.

3. Richie

Richie is an overachiever in Ananta. However, it is not clear if it’s because she is highly motivated or simply too absent-minded. She fights crime by day and grinds by night to achieve her dreams. However, her enthusiasm and dutiful nature ensure that ACD gets the job done. You’d better play nice and avoid angering her, lest you wish to see the flurry of punches coming your way.

4. Seymour

Seymour is one of the more interesting characters in Ananta. He hides his face behind a bizarre mask and has a genius to track down anyone he wants, as long as he has a signal. However, he doesn’t start pursuing unless he assumes they’re worth his time or have done something horrible. Seymour spends most of his time in his RV, tinkering with his gadgets and keeping an eye on the world.

Note that the list currently only has characters that Naked Raid has revealed. It is possible that more characters might get added as the development moves forward. So, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking it frequently.