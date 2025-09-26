Ananta Game Size Leak Beats GTA 6 at Tokyo Game Show

Ananta, the upcoming open-world game from NetEase and Naked Rain, just got some shocking news. A recent leak from the Tokyo Game Show revealed that the game’s file size is so massive that it might beat GTA 6. This information comes from iSunnyOfficial1, who got hands-on with the early access build at the event. Let’s check out what all the fuss is about the Ananta game size leak.

Ananta Game Size Leak at Tokyo Game Show 2025

Apparently, a recent leak from the Tokyo Game Show 2025 revealed that the game’s file size is going to be 233 GB. To put this in perspective, GTA 6 is rumored to be around 150 GB. That means Ananta could be significantly larger than one of gaming’s most anticipated titles. The game combines Spider-Man-style swinging mechanics and GTA 5’s character switching into one massive experience.

However, before you panic about storage space, there’s good news. This 233 GB size is from an unfinished alpha build. The developers haven’t optimized the game yet, which typically reduces file sizes considerably. Since Ananta is coming to mobile devices alongside PC and consoles, the developers will need to compress it significantly. Most gamers prefer downloads under 60 GB, so expect major optimizations before launch.

Another News About Ananta

The good news is, the game recently confirmed it won’t include character gacha mechanics, which means you won’t need to spend money just to unlock Ananta’s playable characters. The gameplay trailer shows stunning visuals and fun mechanics that look promising, too.

While the current file size seems crazy, remember that optimization can work wonders. The final release will likely be much smaller, especially for mobile platforms. In the meantime, you can pre-register for Ananta and claim all available rewards to get a head start once the game launches.