Ananta finally has a release date. The long-awaited open-world RPG received a new trailer at Gamescom 2026, and the latest footage makes the game look more ambitious than ever. The new trailer once again shows off Ananta's large urban world, with gameplay that may remind players of Grand Theft Auto and Neverness to Everness. From driving around the city to exploring its streets and interacting with the world, Ananta looks like it is aiming for a much more open-ended experience than a traditional anime RPG. Let us take a look at Ananta's confirmed release date along with other details.

Ananta Gets New Trailer at Gamescom 2026

The new Ananta trailer was shown during Gamescom 2026, giving fans another extended look at the game's urban open world. The footage focuses heavily on the game's city and traversal systems. Players can move around the streets, drive vehicles, explore different areas, and take part in fast-paced combat. The combination makes Ananta look closer to an open-world action game than some of the more traditional anime RPGs on the market.

The GTA comparison is particularly easy to make because of the way the game handles its city. Meanwhile, players familiar with Neverness to Everness may also notice similarities in the overall urban anime setting and open-world structure.

That said, Ananta has its own elements and character-focused gameplay that separate it from those games.

Ananta Release Date and Platforms

After years of waiting and multiple delays, Ananta finally has a confirmed release date. Ananta will launch on January 15, 2027.

The game is being developed as a free-to-play urban open-world RPG, and the latest trailer suggests the developers have continued expanding its world and gameplay systems during the long development period. Ananta will be available across these platforms:

Platform Availability Windows PC Yes XBOX No PS5 Yes Android Yes iOS Yes