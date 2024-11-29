Android 15 QPR2 Minimizes Lock Screen Notification

Google is adding a lock screen notification minimalism feature in Android 15 QPR2.

When activated, notifications are minimized to icons below the clock for a cleaner look.

The feature is in beta testing with Android 15 QPR2 and may launch in Android 16.

The Android 15 QPR2 update is arriving in March 2025 and will introduce an exciting feature: lock screen notification minimalism. This feature helps keep your lock screen neat by shrinking notifications into smaller, less obtrusive icons, giving you a clearer view of your wallpaper.

Android enthusiast Mishaal Rahman highlighted this feature in the latest beta (via Android Authority). Typically, lock screen notifications take up significant space, obscuring your wallpaper. While you can disable these notifications, that approach risks missing important updates and requires unlocking your phone to check notifications.

Google wants to fix this. The new feature is called “Lock screen notification minimalism.” You can find it in Settings > Notifications once it goes live. The feature description says, “Show fewer notifications on lock screen.” But it doesn’t actually reduce the number of notifications. Instead, it hides them as icons in a small pill below the clock. Tap the pill to expand and view your notifications. Neat.

This keeps your lock screen clean, but you still see all notifications when needed. The feature is in beta and may be pushed to Android 16 or even later.

If it does come with Android 16, it could also include another feature called Notifications Cooldown. This feature gradually lowers the volume of repeated notifications from the same app. For example, if an app sends multiple notifications in a short time, the volume of each new notification will get progressively quieter. This helps reduce the annoyance of frequent alerts while still keeping you informed.