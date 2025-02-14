Android 16 Beta 2 is Here: All New Features and Supported Devices

Google has just released Android 16 Beta 2, and you can try it now on these Pixel devices:

Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a

Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 7a

Pixel 8, 8 Pro and 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro X

Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Tablet

How to Install Android 16 Beta

To install the update, enroll your Pixel device in the Android Beta Program on Google’s website. Once enrolled, you’ll get an over-the-air (OTA) update. If you’re already on a Developer Preview or Beta, you’ll automatically receive the OTA update. Don’t forget to back up your data, as downgrading later may erase everything.

Let’s dive into everything new in Android 16 Beta 2.

1. Hybrid Auto-Exposure for Better Photos

Taking photos just got smarter. Android 16 Beta 2 brings hybrid auto-exposure to third-party camera apps. Now, apps can let you control the ISO or exposure time while still using auto-exposure for the rest. This means you get more control over your shots without losing the power of automatic adjustments.

2. Ultra HDR Support for Sharper Images

Your photos will look even better with Ultra HDR support, now available in the HEIC format. This adds to the existing JPEG support and helps capture more details and colors, especially in bright or dark areas.

3. Region and Measurement System Customization

You can now choose your preferred measurement units based on your region. For example, if your phone is set to English (US) but you prefer the metric system, you can switch to centimeters instead of inches in Settings > System > Languages & region.

4. Progress-Centric Notifications

This new style of notification helps users track real-time progress for services like ride-sharing, deliveries, or navigation directly from their lock screen or notification shade. It shows milestones and progress states, making it easier to follow user journeys from start to finish.

5. Edge-to-Edge Apps by Default

All apps will now display edge-to-edge, making better use of your screen space. Google has removed the option for apps to opt out of this, so you’ll see more content with fewer borders.

6. Picture & Audio Profiles for TVs

If you stream on a TV running Android 16, you’ll get better picture and sound quality. The update lets streaming apps switch between profiles like movie mode for better color accuracy or sports mode for brighter visuals.

7. Motion Photo Support

Android 16 adds native support for capturing and displaying motion photos, so you can relive your favorite moments with short clips attached to your images.

8. Launch Google Wallet with Double Press

Need to make a quick payment? Just double-press the power button, and Google Wallet will open instantly. Go to Settings > System > Gestures > Double press the power button to enable or manage this.

9. Darker Settings App Background

The Settings app now has a darker background, giving it a modern look and making it easier on the eyes.

Additional Features

Precise Color and Tint Adjustments for Camera: Professional video recording apps get fine control over color and tint.

Professional video recording apps get fine control over color and tint. Maximize Text Contrast: Adds outlines around text to improve visibility (Settings > Storage).

Adds outlines around text to improve visibility (Settings > Storage). Extra Dim Renamed: The old “Even dimmer” setting is now called “Extra dim” under Settings > Display & touch.

The old “Even dimmer” setting is now called “Extra dim” under Settings > Display & touch. Extra Dim Customizations Removed: Customization options for Extra Dim are no longer available in Accessibility settings.

Customization options for Extra Dim are no longer available in Accessibility settings. Switch Users Widget: Quickly switch profiles using a new home screen widget.

Quickly switch profiles using a new home screen widget. Bug Fixes: Includes improvements like fixing crashes during calls, Google Home app crashes, and system UI issues.

That’s everything new in Android 16 Beta 2! What’s your favorite feature so far? Let us know!