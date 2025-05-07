Android 16 Bubble Bar: 7 Things Google Could Add To Make It Better

Google’s Android 16 is set to be one of the biggest updates in recent years. From a complete overhaul of UI to features like Advanced Device Protection, the next version of Android will bring many new things. A new leak has revealed that Google is planning to add a new bubble bar for enhanced multitasking. Here are five things we wish to see in it.

Android 16 Bubble Bar Will Take Multi-Tasking To The Next Level

A new report by Android Authority has given the first look at the upcoming Bubble bar in Android 16. This new feature will allow you to open apps in a bubble, just like priority notifications.

These apps won’t occupy your entire screen and work similarly to floating windows in Samsung/Xiaomi/Realme phones. You can use your primary app while running a bubbled app on top of it.

And the best part is that you can keep multiple apps in the bubble and even switch between them. So, like if you were watching a movie on Netflix and wished to send a text on WhatsApp, you can do so.

While Bubble Bar isn’t groundbreaking since other Android skins already have such features, it’s refreshing to see Google catch up finally. That being said, Google’s implementation needs some polish apart from the requisite features.

5 Features We Wish To See In Android’s Bubble Bar

1. Clipboard Support

While Android 16’s Bubble Bar is useful for opening multiple apps, it still lacks clipboard support. Having clipboard support would be a very beneficial feature. With it, you could copy important things like OTPs or email addresses. These items would then be automatically saved to the bubble bar. What’s particularly cool is that when you open another app to paste the copied item, the bubble bar would identify the context. It would then prompt you to paste your item. All of this would make the experience so much better.

2. Ability To Send Files

Another cool feature would be the ability to send files using the bubble. Imagine accessing all your recently downloaded files, photos, and attachments in the Bubble Bar. This would make sharing files so much easier and convenient. This would eliminate the unnecessary back-and-forth switching between multiple apps. Since Realme’s AI Smart Loop feature works similarly, Google can take an inspiration or two.

Also Read:

Realme also has a smart sidebar that can open apps in a floating window with a recent files option. There’s also a File Dock button that syncs files and photos across phones, letting you access them when you need them.

3. Freeflow Resizing And Compatibility With Split Screen

This is a must-have feature if Google is serious about its Android bubble bar. By allowing users to resize their apps, we could have more granular control over their apps. For instance, if I run WhatsApp while watching Netflix, then I don’t want to occupy my entire screen. By resizing the app, you could still send the message without missing out on your movie scene. It’s a must-have feature that skins like HyperOS, One UI, and OxygenOS already offer. Google should also add shortcuts for minimizing, opening, and closing these apps. Also, there should be compatibility with split-screen functionality.

4. Ability to Open Multiple Bubbles And Multi-Resume

The Android 16 Bubble Bar would feel incomplete if Google doesn’t add support for multiple bubbles. Opening just a single bubble would feel incomplete and hamper the overall experience. By opening different bubbles simultaneously, you can unlock a new dimension of multitasking. Also, the bubble app and the app in the background must remain active. This means Android shouldn’t pause the process if the app isn’t in focus. For instance, if you are watching a YouTube video while playing a game, both processes should remain active. This is vital for true multitasking.

For instance, you could add a story on Instagram and share it on WhatsApp while listening to a song on Spotify at the same time. For modern flagships like the Snapdragon 8 Elite, tasks like these would be a breeze. Also, it would be a great opportunity for Google to showcase its software skills since no other Android manufacturers have managed to do so.

5. Support For Third-Party Apps And Shortcuts

Last but not least, Android 16 bubble bar needs to support third-party apps. It shouldn’t be restricted to just Google apps, otherwise, the feature would remain a one pony trick. Currently, the notification bubbles in Android only work in a handful of messaging apps like Google.

If Google doesn’t want the new bubbles bar to meet the same fate, the feature should work across all apps. Also, there should be a shortcut to enable Bubbles from anywhere, not just the homescreen. The shortcut should be available in the recent menu and the app drawer.

Currently, the method to open apps in the bubble bar isn’t the most intuitive one. Just like the three-finger swipe for screenshots, we could see an easier shortcut to toggle the Bubble Bar. Maybe a five-finger or a two-finger swipe could

6. Bubble Pairs/Groups And Option To Save Them

Creating bubbles just isn’t enough, and there should be an option to create bubble pairs. Suppose if you open two apps in a bubble daily, then a pair option could simplify things. A pair for your banking app and calculator could help you keep track of your daily expenses. You could also save these pairs into different groups to open them at a specific time.

Similarly, pairs for Google Meet and Keep Notes could help you jot down those notes in a meeting. Currently, the bubble bar shows a maximum of five apps you have opened recently. The Mountainview giant is also working to categorize them into different categories, like Notes, Shortcuts, etc.

7. Ability To Stash Bubbles And Quick Replies

Opening apps in bubbles is great, but what if you could stash them? By storing these bubbles in the background, you could easily switch between them at any point in time. Just like Samsung’s Edge panel or Realme’s Smart Sidebar, it could be running in the background as a persistent one.

Another feature would be the ability to directly open any in a bubble from the notification bar. This would allow users to reply quickly to a message or check any app without interrupting their current task.