Android 16 Finally Fixes One of the Most Annoying Pixel Problems

With Android 16, you can finally unlock your Pixel by just placing your finger on the sensor — no need to wake the screen first.

This isn’t just for the latest Pixel 9; it’s also rolling out to older models like the Pixel 8, as long as they have under-display sensors.

It’s a small change, but if you keep Always-on Display off, it makes unlocking your phone quicker and less of a hassle.

If you use a Pixel phone, you’ve probably noticed something annoying about the fingerprint scanner — it doesn’t work unless the screen is on. Whether you’re using a Pixel 6, 7, or even the latest Pixel 9, you still have to tap the screen or rely on Always-on Display just to unlock your phone. Annoying, right? Android phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, and others don’t have this problem. Thankfully, Android 16 is finally fixing it.

Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock is Here on Pixel

With Android 16 Beta 3, Google is rolling out a feature called Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock. As the name says, it lets you unlock your Pixel phone by simply placing your finger on the sensor — no need to wake the screen first.

This feature first showed up in Android 16 Developer Preview 2 but was limited to the Pixel 9 series. Now, Google is expanding it to older Pixel phones like the Pixel 8 and even earlier models, as long as they support under-display fingerprint sensors and are on the latest Android 16 beta.

You’ll find the new setting by going to: Settings > Security & privacy > Device Unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock.

One thing to note: If you already use Always-on Display (AOD), this might not feel like a huge change since the fingerprint scanner is already active in that mode. But for those who keep AOD off (to save battery or avoid distractions), this is a big improvement.

A Small Change That Saves Time

Google has always required the screen to be active before scanning your fingerprint. Some assumed this limitation was hardware-based, especially since the Pixel 9 series uses ultrasonic sensors — unlike older Pixels which use optical ones. But with this update, Google is showing that even older Pixels can handle screen-off unlocking just fine.

It might seem like a tiny improvement, but when you unlock your phone dozens of times a day, skipping that one extra tap adds up. It just feels faster and smoother — the way it should’ve always been.

Android 16 is expected to roll out to all Pixel users by the end of June 2025. And when it does, this long-overdue upgrade will make Pixel phones feel more in line with the rest of the Android world.