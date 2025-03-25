Home » News » Android 16 Finally Fixes One of the Most Annoying Pixel Problems

Android 16 Finally Fixes One of the Most Annoying Pixel Problems

by Ravi Teja KNTS
written by Ravi Teja KNTS 0 comment
  • With Android 16, you can finally unlock your Pixel by just placing your finger on the sensor — no need to wake the screen first.
  • This isn’t just for the latest Pixel 9; it’s also rolling out to older models like the Pixel 8, as long as they have under-display sensors.
  • It’s a small change, but if you keep Always-on Display off, it makes unlocking your phone quicker and less of a hassle.

If you use a Pixel phone, you’ve probably noticed something annoying about the fingerprint scanner — it doesn’t work unless the screen is on. Whether you’re using a Pixel 6, 7, or even the latest Pixel 9, you still have to tap the screen or rely on Always-on Display just to unlock your phone. Annoying, right? Android phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, and others don’t have this problem. Thankfully, Android 16 is finally fixing it.

Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock is Here on Pixel

With Android 16 Beta 3, Google is rolling out a feature called Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock. As the name says, it lets you unlock your Pixel phone by simply placing your finger on the sensor — no need to wake the screen first.

This feature first showed up in Android 16 Developer Preview 2 but was limited to the Pixel 9 series. Now, Google is expanding it to older Pixel phones like the Pixel 8 and even earlier models, as long as they support under-display fingerprint sensors and are on the latest Android 16 beta.

You’ll find the new setting by going to: Settings > Security & privacy > Device Unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock.

One thing to note: If you already use Always-on Display (AOD), this might not feel like a huge change since the fingerprint scanner is already active in that mode. But for those who keep AOD off (to save battery or avoid distractions), this is a big improvement.

Also Read:

A Small Change That Saves Time

Google has always required the screen to be active before scanning your fingerprint. Some assumed this limitation was hardware-based, especially since the Pixel 9 series uses ultrasonic sensors — unlike older Pixels which use optical ones. But with this update, Google is showing that even older Pixels can handle screen-off unlocking just fine.

It might seem like a tiny improvement, but when you unlock your phone dozens of times a day, skipping that one extra tap adds up. It just feels faster and smoother — the way it should’ve always been.

Android 16 is expected to roll out to all Pixel users by the end of June 2025. And when it does, this long-overdue upgrade will make Pixel phones feel more in line with the rest of the Android world.

Android 16 Beta 2 is Here: All New Features and Supported Devices

Tech writer with over 4 years of experience at TechWiser, where he has authored more than 700 articles on AI, Google apps, Chrome OS, Discord, and Android. His journey started with a passion for discussing technology and helping others in online forums, which naturally grew into a career in tech journalism. Ravi's writing focuses on simplifying technology, making it accessible and jargon-free for readers. When he's not breaking down the latest tech, he's often immersed in a classic film – a true cinephile at heart.

You may also like

Get Ready: Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-orders Could Drop Next Week

Google May Have Accidentally Deleted Your Maps Timeline: Here’s How...

OnePlus 13 Mini Spotted With iPhone 16-Like Design: Specs and...

Samsung to Launch Smart Glasses Alongside Moohan Headset This Year

Apple Watch Is Getting Cameras—Here’s What They’ll Do

iPhone 18 Series Could Be the First iPhones to Ship...

Gemini on Android Can Now ‘See’ the World Around You

Google Quietly Opens Gemini to Everyone — No Account Needed

Threads Now Lets You Add Topics to Your Profile

YouTube Might Soon Allow Changing Audio Quality Too — But...