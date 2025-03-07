Android 16: Lock Screen Widgets Are Finally Making a Comeback

Remember lock screen widgets on Android? Introduced with Android 4.2 Jellybean, Google removed them completely with Android 5.0 Lollipop for some reason. These lock screen widgets are now set to make a comeback with the upcoming Android 16. It also recently released the Android 16 Beta 2.1 update. Initially available on the Pixel tablet with Android 15 QPR2, the company has confirmed it will roll out to phones in the future. Here is everything you need to know about lock screen widgets on phones in Android 16.

Lock Screen Widgets Will Be Available on Phones With Android 16

In a FAQ posted by Google, lock screen widgets will return to phones for tablets as well as phones in late summer. These will roll out in an update after Android 16 QPR1.Google previously made lock screen widgets available for Pixel tablets with Android 15 QPR2.

The main benefit of adding lock screen widgets is that you can get important info without unlocking the phone. From checking the weather forecast to controlling your smart home devices, there are many things that you can do.

Google says that all widgets will be compatible with the lock screen and the developer needs to ensure that it supports dynamic color and resizing. They must be 4 cells in width and 3 cells in height.

App developers can opt-out in case they don’t want their app widgets to appear on the lock screen. Moreover, third-party OEMs can set default widgets to show on the lock screen. Although they won’t be able to customize the lock screen user interface as it will be standard across all devices.”Other device manufacturers may update their devices as well once the feature is available in AOSP” says Google.

According to Android Authority’s Misaal Rahman, the feature is currently available only when the phone is docked or charging. This happens when the Screen Saver feature is enabled in Android. It means that there is a chance that Google could limit the feature only when the phone is charging or docked. We hope that changes as we would love to see certain widgets at all times on the lock screen. What Android makes more fun is its open nature and customization after all. Although OEMs can customize the (new) widgets feature, we will have to wait for the actual implementation.

The Android 16 update is set to release in June according to the timeline shared by Google. This means that we can expect QPR1 beta to follow soon which will arrive with lock screen widgets.