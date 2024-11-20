Android 16 Release Timeline and Supported Devices

Google is shaking things up with Android 16, and it’s coming earlier than expected. Here is everything you need to know about Android 16’s release timeline and all the supported devices. See if your smartphone makes the list.

Android 16 Release Timeline

Google surprised everyone by launching the first developer preview of Android 16 way ahead of schedule. Typically, these previews arrive in February, but this time, Android 16 Developer Preview 1 (DP1) dropped in November 2024—three months earlier than usual! This shift means Android 16’s stable release is now set for Q2 2025, likely between May and July.

Here’s a breakdown of the planned release timeline for Android 16:

November 2024 : Android 16 Developer Preview 1 (DP1)

: Android 16 Developer Preview 1 (DP1) December 2024 : Android 16 Developer Preview 2 (DP2)

: Android 16 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) January 2025 : Android 16 Beta 1

: Android 16 Beta 1 February 2025 : Android 16 Beta 2

: Android 16 Beta 2 March 2025 : Android 16 Beta 3 (Platform Stability)

: Android 16 Beta 3 (Platform Stability) April 2025 : Android 16 Beta 4

: Android 16 Beta 4 Q2 2025: Stable release of Android 16

The third beta release in March 2025 will mark the Platform Stability milestone. At this point, developers can confidently start optimizing their apps for Android 16, knowing that the APIs and system behaviors are locked in place. The early launch also means developers have more time to prepare their apps for the stable release.

Supported Devices

If you’re eager to try out Android 16, you’ll need a compatible Pixel device. Google is keeping the Android 16 Developer Preview limited to certain devices, which is typical for these early stages. Here’s the list of devices that are supported for Android 16 DP1:

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

These smartphones will be able to install Android 16 DP1 through Google’s Android Flash Tool. It’s worth noting that this list could expand in the future as more betas are released. However, right now, Google is focusing on its most recent devices.

Should You Install Android 16 Developer Preview?

The Developer Preview releases are primarily meant for developers to start testing their apps. They are often buggy and not quite ready for everyday use, which means if you’re not a developer, you might want to hold off until the public beta releases start rolling out in January 2025. The beta versions will be more stable and better suited for early adopters who are excited to explore the new features without risking too much disruption to their daily device use.

If you’re currently using Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, be aware that you cannot install Android 16 DP1 without wiping your device, as Android 15 QPR2 is technically a newer build. So if you’re interested in trying out Android 16, you might want to avoid installing further Android 15 beta updates.

Final Thoughts

Android 16 is coming earlier than expected, and with it, some exciting new features and improvements. The accelerated timeline means both developers and users can look forward to the stable release by mid-2025. If you have a supported Pixel device and are eager to experiment, the Developer Preview is available now. Just remember, it’s not quite ready for prime time yet!