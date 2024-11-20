Android 16’s Notification Cooldown: What Is It and How to Use it

Google has just released the first developer preview of Android 16, the Android 16 DP1, pushing forward its release schedule. The developer version of Android 16 comes with many features and one of them is Notification Cooldown which prevents your phone from spamming you with dozens of notifications at the same time.

The feature first appeared in Android 15’s developer preview but didn’t make it to the stable release. This time, it seems to be arriving as a native feature in Android 16. So what exactly is Notification Cooldown and how do you turn it on your phone? Let’s have a look.

What is the Notification Cooldown Feature?

The Notification Cooldown feature gradually lowers the volume and vibration intensity of notification alerts when you receive too many from the same app simultaneously.

For example, if you turn on the internet after a while and apps like Instagram start flooding you with alerts, your phone will automatically tone them down.

This feature should be a relief for anyone annoyed by notification spamming. However, if you’re someone who worries about missing out on important alerts, you should keep this setting disabled. I know some of my friends who pay attention to their phones only when they get multiple alerts.

Enabling Notification Cooldown on Android 16

Open Settings on your phone running Android 16. Tap on Notifications and then on Notification Cooldown option. Toggle on Use notification cooldown.

On the Android 15 Developer Preview, instead of a direct toggle, you had three options: Apply cooldown to all notifications, Apply cooldown to conversations, and Don’t use notification cooldown. The first applied the feature to all apps, while the second limited it to text messages and chats in messaging apps.

It’s unclear whether Google will bring back these options in Android 16. It’s a trade-off between simplicity and offering more customization.

Are There Alternatives for Phones Running Android 15 and Older?

While the Notification Cooldown feature is currently limited to select Android 15 builds and Android 16, there are workarounds to help you manage app notifications effectively.

Apps like Notification Manager and FilterBox on the Play Store offer advanced options for blocking or snoozing notifications from specific apps, especially those notorious for spam alerts. Some of these apps can even let you adjust notification volume levels for individual apps without muting them entirely.

Or you could use Android’s built-in Do Not Disturb mode and customize it to silence most notifications while allowing important contacts or apps to bypass the silence. Additionally, Android lets you manage notification categories for individual apps, giving you control to mute or turn off specific types of notifications.

Anyways, what do you think of the Notification Cooldown feature? Will it become a game-changer for managing notifications, or will you leave it disabled? Personally, I hope it sticks around this time, unlike its brief appearance in Android 15.