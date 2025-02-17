Android Phone OS Update Life Cycle Promise: How Long Your Phone Will Get Updates

Owning an Android phone is like living in the Wild Wild West. While you certainly get all the perks and freedom of an open-source operating system, there are a few downsides as well. Unlike iOS, there is no fixed commitment or a bare minimum promise of Android OS updates from manufacturers. Whether you have recently purchased a new Android flagship or slugging it out with your old phone, it’s only natural to wonder about how long it will receive updates.

To help you clear your doubts, we have compiled a list of all the Android smartphone manufacturers and their promised OS update support and lifecycle. Do note that we only be talking about the Android OS updates and not security patches.

Google undoubtedly leads the game when it comes to update support on its Pixel device. Being the creator and maintainer of the 15-year-old operating system, it’s a brainer that the company is at the forefront of delivering the fastest updates. With a promise of seven years of updates, starting with the Google Pixel 8 series, it was the first manufacturer to outperform Apple’s support. Apart from seeding timely updates, Google also provides security patches and Pixel drops every three months with new features to Pixel phones.

Here are the Google Pixel devices with promised seven years of OS update support:

Google Device Updates Until Android Version Google Pixel 8 Android 21 Google Pixel 8 Pro Android 21 Google Pixel 8A Android 21 Google Pixel 9 Android 21 Google Pixel 9 Pro Android 21 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Android 21 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Android 21

Samsung quickly followed in Google’s footsteps by offering a 7-year update lifecycle for its flagships. This means all devices in the S and Z series, starting with the S24, are eligible for seven years of OS updates. However, the company only provides four years of OS updates and five years of patches to its mid-range phones. The South Korean giant is known for offering timely updates, although the hiccups in OneUI 7 seem to have blemished its unmatched track record. Nevertheless, here are all the Samsung phones set to receive seven years of OS updates:

Samsung Device Updates Until Android Version Samsung Galaxy S24 Android 21 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Android 21 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Android 21 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Android 21 Samsung Galaxy S25 Android 22 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Android 22 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Android 22 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Android 22 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Android 21 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Android 21 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Android 21 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Android 21

OnePlus, the Chinese manufacturer still follows a four-year software update lifecycle. It offers four years of OS updates for its flagship phones. Starting with the OnePlus 11, the company provided four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Even the OnePlus Open is guaranteed the same years of updates. Interestingly, apart from these flagship devices, the OnePlus Nord 4 stands out as one of the longest-supported phones, with four years of updates and six years of security patches. While OnePlus’s promise is nowhere close to Samsung and Googles of the world, here’s a look at all the devices set to get four years of OS updates:

OnePlus Device Updates Until Android Version OnePlus 11 Android 17 OnePlus 12 Android 18 OnePlus 13 Android 19 OnePlus 13R Android 19 OnePlus Nord 4 Android 18 OnePlus Open Android 18

Sony: No Commitment (Usually 2-3 Years)

Sony, the Japanese electronic giant, isn’t exactly known for its smartphones, so it’s a bit too much to expect long-term software support from the company. It usually provides three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, although the company hasn’t explicitly stated so. Although the company offers a stock Android-like experience, its update track record isn’t stellar despite the exorbitant pricing and limited availability of its devices.

Sony Device Updates Until Android Version Sony Xperia 1 VI Android 17 Sony Xperia 10 VI Android 17 Sony Xperia 10 V Android 15 Sony Xperia 5 V Android 15

Fairphone, the company known for making durable and easy-to-reach phones, is also equally good at software updates. It supports the Fairphone 5 with 5 OS updates and at least 8 years of security patches. Furthermore, the Fairphone 4, which made its debut with Android 11, will receive Android 14 in the future, with a possibility of getting Android 1,5, although not fully confirmed. Given the focus on durability and repairability, it’s only natural to expect long-term software support from a company like Fairphone.

Here is how long your Fairphone will get the latest software:

Fairphone Device Updates Until Android Version Fairphone 5 Android 19 Fairphone 4 Android 14 Fairphone 3 Android 13 Fairphone 2 Android 10

Motorola doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to delivering software updates. While the company does have a close-to-stock Android experience, it isn’t exactly popular for pushing timely updates or the number of years it offers the OS updates. Motorola usually gives up to three OS updates, although the Edge 50 Neo is an exception with five years of update promise.

Motorola Device Updates Until Android Version Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Android 17 Motorola Edge 50 Pro Android 17 Motorola Edge 50 Neo Android 19 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Android 17 Motorola Razr 50 Android 17

Honor, a brand that previously had roots in Huawei and is now an independent brand, has a good track record and usually provides two to three years of updates, The company’s latest flagship, Honor Magic 7 Pro is set to receive 5 years of OS updates. However, most of its other phones such as the Honor 20 Pro and the Honor Magic V3 foldable will get four years of update. Still, it’s a good update promise nonetheless.

Here are the expected updates that your Honor device will get:

Honor Device Updates Until Android Version Honor Magic 7 Pro Android 20 Honor 200 Pro Android 18 Honor 200 Android 17 Honor X9c Android 16 Honor Magic V3 Android 18

Nothing; the newest kid on the block already has a good track record of providing updates. It offers three years of OS updates and four years of security patches on its smartphones. Despite its limited portfolio of smartphones,s which includes the Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2), Nothing Phone (2a,) and the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, the company promises three years of updates except for the CMF Phone (1). NothingOS’s clean and minimalistic look, apart from the quick updates, makes it an instant winner.

Here is a list of all the Nothing Phones and their promised update promise:

Nothing Device Updates Until Android Version Nothing Phone (1) Android 15 Nothing Phone (2) Android 16 Nothing Phone (2a) Android 17 Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Android 17 CMF Phone (1) Android 16

Xiaomi only offers two years of OS updates as a minimum for all its smartphones. Just like Motorola, Xiaomi’s track record in providing updates isn’t the best, although it does offer up to four years of OS updates on its flagships. Starting with the Xiaomi 14 series, the Chinese giant provides four years of OS updates.

Here is the update support for Xiaomi’s flagship phones:

Xiaomi Device Updates Until Android Version Xiaomi 14 Android 18 Xiaomi 14 Pro Android 18 Xiaomi 14 Ultra Android 18 Xiaomi 13 Ultra Android 16 Xiaomi 13 Pro Android 16 Xiaomi 13 Android 16

Oppo, just like its sister company, OnePlus, offers four years of OS updates and even five years on select models. The company’s latest Oppo Find X8 Pro is set to get five years of OS updates while its younger sibling, Find X8, will receive four years.

Let’s take a look at the Android OS update support for Oppo phones:

Oppo Device Updates Until Android Version Oppo Find X8 Pro Android 20 Oppo Find X8 Android 19 Oppo Find X7 Ultra Android 18 Oppo Find N3 Flip Android 17 Oppo Find N3 Android 17

Realme, despite being the sister company of OnePlus and Oppo, ironically does not offer the same OS update support. Even its recently launched flagship, the Realme GT 7 Pro, only gets three years of OS updates and security patches, way behind other competitors.

Here is how many updates you can expect on your Realme phone:

Realme Device Updates Until Android Version Realme GT 7 Pro Android 18 Realme GT 6 Android 17 Realme GT 6T Android 17 Realme 14 Pro Android 17 Realme 14 Pro Plus Android 17

Vivo is one brand that constantly made major improvements in terms of market share as well as its software update support. The company now offers four years of OS updates and five years of security patches on its latest flagships. However, the company’s mid-range V series will get three years of OS updates.

If you plan to use your Vivo phone for the long term, here are the updates it will get:

Vivo Device Updates Until Android Version Vivo X200 Android 19 Vivo X200 Pro Android 19 Vivo X100 Pro Android 17 Vivo X100 Android 17 Vivo V40 Android 17 Vivo V40 Pro Android 17

iQOO is the sub-brand of Vivo, which has only one goal of offering devices with the best price-to-performance ratio. The company’s latest flagship, iQOO 13, comes with four years of OS update support and five years of security patches. Furthermore, it also extended the software promise for the iQOO 12 by another year. Given that it uses the same FunTouch OS as Vivo phones, the company delivers updates and security patches on time.

Here is the last Android version that your iQOO phone will get:

iQOO Device Updates Until Android Version iQOO 13 Android 19 iQOO 12 Android 18 iQOO 11 Android 16

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, also has a similar track record in terms of updates. It usually offers two years of updates on most devices, with its flagship X and F series ones receiving three years. The Poco X7 series and the Poco F6 lineup both will get three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. However, there is no official commitment from the brand, so overall update support remains a bit murky.

Here is how long can you expect updates on your Poco phone:

Poco Device Updates Until Android Version Poco X7 Android 17 Poco X7 Pro Android 18 Poco X6 Pro Android 17 Poco X6 Android 16 Poco F6 Android 17 Poco F6 Pro Android 17

HMD (Human Mobile Devices) Global, the company behind the now-defunct Nokia branding, doesn’t have a good track record in terms of updates. Despite having a stock user experience, the company has no clear update policy. Most of its phones have either 1-2 years of OS updates and three years of security patches. Here is how long your HMD phone will remain updated:

HMD Global Device Updates Until Android Version HMD Skyline Android 16 HMD Fusion Android 16 HMD Crest Android 15 HMD Pulse Pro Android 16

Infinix, the main brand in Transsion Holdings that also owns Tecno, isn’t exactly a pioneer when it comes to software updates. The company offers upto two years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches on its flagship devices. Even the company’s flip phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, will get two years of OS updates.

Here is everything you need to know about future updates on Infinix phones:

Infinix Device Updates Until Android Version Infinix Zero Flip Android 16 Infinix Note 40 Pro+ Android 16 Infinix GT 20 Pro Android 16 Infinix Zero 40 Android 16

Last but not least, we have Tecno, the sister company of Infinix. Just like Infinix, Tecno offers two to three years of OS updates. Even the company’s most expensive phone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 gets only two years of OS updates and so does the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2.

Here is how long your Tecno phone will be supported: