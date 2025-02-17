Home » Android » Android Phone OS Update Life Cycle Promise: How Long Your Phone Will Get Updates

Android Phone OS Update Life Cycle Promise: How Long Your Phone Will Get Updates

Owning an Android phone is like living in the Wild Wild West. While you certainly get all the perks and freedom of an open-source operating system, there are a few downsides as well. Unlike iOS, there is no fixed commitment or a bare minimum promise of Android OS updates from manufacturers. Whether you have recently purchased a new Android flagship or slugging it out with your old phone, it’s only natural to wonder about how long it will receive updates.

Android Manufacturers And Their OS Update Promise Here's How Long Your Phone Will Get Updates

To help you clear your doubts, we have compiled a list of all the Android smartphone manufacturers and their promised OS update support and lifecycle. Do note that we only be talking about the Android OS updates and not security patches.

Google: 7 Years of Android OS Updates

Google undoubtedly leads the game when it comes to update support on its Pixel device. Being the creator and maintainer of the 15-year-old operating system, it’s a brainer that the company is at the forefront of delivering the fastest updates. With a promise of seven years of updates, starting with the Google Pixel 8 series, it was the first manufacturer to outperform Apple’s support. Apart from seeding timely updates, Google also provides security patches and Pixel drops every three months with new features to Pixel phones.

Here are the Google Pixel devices with promised seven years of OS update support:

Google DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Google Pixel 8Android 21
Google Pixel 8 ProAndroid 21
Google Pixel 8AAndroid 21
Google Pixel 9Android 21
Google Pixel 9 ProAndroid 21
Google Pixel 9 Pro XLAndroid 21
Google Pixel 9 Pro FoldAndroid 21

Samsung: 7 Years of Android OS Updates for Flagship, 4 Years for Mid-Rangers

Samsung quickly followed in Google’s footsteps by offering a 7-year update lifecycle for its flagships. This means all devices in the S and Z series, starting with the S24, are eligible for seven years of OS updates. However, the company only provides four years of OS updates and five years of patches to its mid-range phones. The South Korean giant is known for offering timely updates, although the hiccups in OneUI 7 seem to have blemished its unmatched track record. Nevertheless, here are all the Samsung phones set to receive seven years of OS updates:

Samsung DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Samsung Galaxy S24Android 21
Samsung Galaxy S24 PlusAndroid 21
Samsung Galaxy S24 UltraAndroid 21 
Samsung Galaxy S24 FEAndroid 21
Samsung Galaxy S25Android 22
Samsung Galaxy S25 PlusAndroid 22
Samsung Galaxy S25 UltraAndroid 22 
Samsung Galaxy S25 EdgeAndroid 22 
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6Android 21
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6Android 21
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 PlusAndroid 21
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 UltraAndroid 21

OnePlus: 4 Years of Android OS Updates

OnePlus, the Chinese manufacturer still follows a four-year software update lifecycle. It offers four years of OS updates for its flagship phones. Starting with the OnePlus 11, the company provided four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. Even the OnePlus Open is guaranteed the same years of updates. Interestingly, apart from these flagship devices, the OnePlus Nord 4 stands out as one of the longest-supported phones, with four years of updates and six years of security patches. While OnePlus’s promise is nowhere close to Samsung and Googles of the world, here’s a look at all the devices set to get four years of OS updates:

OnePlus DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
OnePlus 11Android 17
OnePlus 12Android 18
OnePlus 13Android 19
OnePlus 13RAndroid 19
OnePlus Nord 4Android 18
OnePlus OpenAndroid 18

Sony: No Commitment (Usually 2-3 Years)

Sony Xperia Android OS Updates

Sony, the Japanese electronic giant, isn’t exactly known for its smartphones, so it’s a bit too much to expect long-term software support from the company. It usually provides three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches, although the company hasn’t explicitly stated so. Although the company offers a stock Android-like experience, its update track record isn’t stellar despite the exorbitant pricing and limited availability of its devices.

Sony DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Sony Xperia 1 VIAndroid 17
Sony Xperia 10 VIAndroid 17
Sony Xperia 10 VAndroid 15
Sony Xperia 5 VAndroid 15

Fairphone: Upto 5 Years of Android OS Updates

Fairphone Android OS Updates

Fairphone, the company known for making durable and easy-to-reach phones, is also equally good at software updates. It supports the Fairphone 5 with 5 OS updates and at least 8 years of security patches. Furthermore, the Fairphone 4, which made its debut with Android 11, will receive Android 14 in the future, with a possibility of getting Android 1,5, although not fully confirmed. Given the focus on durability and repairability, it’s only natural to expect long-term software support from a company like Fairphone.

Here is how long your Fairphone will get the latest software:

Fairphone DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Fairphone 5Android 19
Fairphone 4Android 14
Fairphone 3Android 13
Fairphone 2Android 10

Motorola: 3-5 Years of Android OS Updates

Motorola Android OS Updates

Motorola doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to delivering software updates. While the company does have a close-to-stock Android experience, it isn’t exactly popular for pushing timely updates or the number of years it offers the OS updates. Motorola usually gives up to three OS updates, although the Edge 50 Neo is an exception with five years of update promise.

Motorola DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Motorola Edge 50 UltraAndroid 17
Motorola Edge 50 ProAndroid 17
Motorola Edge 50 NeoAndroid 19
Motorola Razr 50 UltraAndroid 17
Motorola Razr 50Android 17

Honor: 4-5 Years of Android OS Updates

Honor Android OS Updates

Honor, a brand that previously had roots in Huawei and is now an independent brand, has a good track record and usually provides two to three years of updates, The company’s latest flagship, Honor Magic 7 Pro is set to receive 5 years of OS updates. However, most of its other phones such as the Honor 20 Pro and the Honor Magic V3 foldable will get four years of update. Still, it’s a good update promise nonetheless.

Here are the expected updates that your Honor device will get:

Honor DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Honor Magic 7 ProAndroid 20
Honor 200 ProAndroid 18
Honor 200Android 17
Honor X9cAndroid 16
Honor Magic V3Android 18

Nothing: 3 Years of Android Updates

Nothing; the newest kid on the block already has a good track record of providing updates. It offers three years of OS updates and four years of security patches on its smartphones. Despite its limited portfolio of smartphones,s which includes the Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2), Nothing Phone (2a,) and the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, the company promises three years of updates except for the CMF Phone (1). NothingOS’s clean and minimalistic look, apart from the quick updates, makes it an instant winner.

Here is a list of all the Nothing Phones and their promised update promise:

Nothing DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Nothing Phone (1)Android 15
Nothing Phone (2)Android 16
Nothing Phone (2a)Android 17
Nothing Phone (2a) PlusAndroid 17
CMF Phone (1)Android 16

Xiaomi- 2-4 Years of OS Updates

Xiaomi only offers two years of OS updates as a minimum for all its smartphones. Just like Motorola, Xiaomi’s track record in providing updates isn’t the best, although it does offer up to four years of OS updates on its flagships. Starting with the Xiaomi 14 series, the Chinese giant provides four years of OS updates.

Here is the update support for Xiaomi’s flagship phones:

Xiaomi DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Xiaomi 14Android 18
Xiaomi 14 ProAndroid 18
Xiaomi 14 UltraAndroid 18
Xiaomi 13 UltraAndroid 16
Xiaomi 13 ProAndroid 16
Xiaomi 13Android 16

Oppo: 4-5 Years of OS Updates

Oppo, just like its sister company, OnePlus, offers four years of OS updates and even five years on select models. The company’s latest Oppo Find X8 Pro is set to get five years of OS updates while its younger sibling, Find X8, will receive four years.

Let’s take a look at the Android OS update support for Oppo phones:

Oppo DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Oppo Find X8 ProAndroid 20
Oppo Find X8Android 19
Oppo Find X7 UltraAndroid 18
Oppo Find N3 FlipAndroid 17
Oppo Find N3Android 17

Realme: 2-3 Years of OS Updates

Realme Android OS Updates

Realme, despite being the sister company of OnePlus and Oppo, ironically does not offer the same OS update support. Even its recently launched flagship, the Realme GT 7 Pro, only gets three years of OS updates and security patches, way behind other competitors.

Here is how many updates you can expect on your Realme phone:

Realme DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Realme GT 7 ProAndroid 18
Realme GT 6Android 17
Realme GT 6TAndroid 17
Realme 14 ProAndroid 17
Realme 14 Pro PlusAndroid 17

Vivo: 4 Years of Android Updates

Vivo is one brand that constantly made major improvements in terms of market share as well as its software update support. The company now offers four years of OS updates and five years of security patches on its latest flagships. However, the company’s mid-range V series will get three years of OS updates.

If you plan to use your Vivo phone for the long term, here are the updates it will get:

Vivo DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Vivo X200Android 19
Vivo X200 ProAndroid 19
Vivo X100 ProAndroid 17
Vivo X100Android 17
Vivo V40Android 17
Vivo V40 ProAndroid 17

iQOO: 4 Years of Android Updates

iQOO is the sub-brand of Vivo, which has only one goal of offering devices with the best price-to-performance ratio. The company’s latest flagship, iQOO 13, comes with four years of OS update support and five years of security patches. Furthermore, it also extended the software promise for the iQOO 12 by another year. Given that it uses the same FunTouch OS as Vivo phones, the company delivers updates and security patches on time.

Here is the last Android version that your iQOO phone will get:

iQOO DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
iQOO 13Android 19
iQOO 12Android 18
iQOO 11Android 16

Poco: 3 Years of Android Updates

Poco Android OS Updates

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, also has a similar track record in terms of updates. It usually offers two years of updates on most devices, with its flagship X and F series ones receiving three years. The Poco X7 series and the Poco F6 lineup both will get three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. However, there is no official commitment from the brand, so overall update support remains a bit murky.

Here is how long can you expect updates on your Poco phone:

Poco DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Poco X7Android 17
Poco X7 ProAndroid 18
Poco X6 ProAndroid 17
Poco X6Android 16
Poco F6Android 17
Poco F6 ProAndroid 17

HMD Global: 2 Years of OS Updates

HMD (Human Mobile Devices) Global, the company behind the now-defunct Nokia branding, doesn’t have a good track record in terms of updates. Despite having a stock user experience, the company has no clear update policy. Most of its phones have either 1-2 years of OS updates and three years of security patches. Here is how long your HMD phone will remain updated:

HMD Global DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
HMD SkylineAndroid 16
HMD FusionAndroid 16
HMD CrestAndroid 15
HMD Pulse ProAndroid 16

Infinix: 2 Years of OS Updates

Infinix Android OS Updates

Infinix, the main brand in Transsion Holdings that also owns Tecno, isn’t exactly a pioneer when it comes to software updates. The company offers upto two years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches on its flagship devices. Even the company’s flip phone, the Infinix Zero Flip, will get two years of OS updates.

Here is everything you need to know about future updates on Infinix phones:

Infinix DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Infinix Zero FlipAndroid 16
Infinix Note 40 Pro+Android 16
Infinix GT 20  ProAndroid 16
Infinix Zero 40Android 16

Tecno: 2 Years of OS Updates

Tecno Android OS Updates

Last but not least, we have Tecno, the sister company of Infinix. Just like Infinix, Tecno offers two to three years of OS updates. Even the company’s most expensive phone, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 gets only two years of OS updates and so does the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2.

Here is how long your Tecno phone will be supported:

Tecno DeviceUpdates Until Android Version
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2Android 16
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2Android 16
Tecno Spark 30 ProAndroid 16
Tecno Camon 30 PremierAndroid 16

