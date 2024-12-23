Home » News » Is Your Phone on the List? These Androids Are Losing WhatsApp Support on January 1

Is Your Phone on the List? These Androids Are Losing WhatsApp Support on January 1

by Ritik Singh
WhatsApp has evolved over time with new features launched over the years. This has changed its minimum requirements over time for older smartphones. Recently, WhatsApp confirmed it would stop working on older iPhones, and now, some older Android phones will also permanently lose support for the app. Is your phone on the list? Find out below.

Android Phones Losing WhatsApp Support on January 1st

Starting January 1, 2025, WhatsApp is ending support for phones running Android KitKat and older. Released in 2013, Android KitKat is now over a decade-old operating system, and it’s unlikely that many users are still using these phones.

Here’s the complete list of older smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp:

Samsung

  • Galaxy S3
  • Galaxy Note 2
  • Galaxy Ace 3
  • Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola

  • Moto G (1st Gen)
  • Razr HD
  • Moto E 2014

HTC

  • One X
  • One X+
  • Desire 500
  • Desire 601

LG

  • Optimus G
  • Nexus 4
  • G2 Mini
  • L90

Sony

  • Xperia Z
  • Xperia SP
  • Xperia T
  • Xperia V

Why Does WhatsApp End Support for Older Phones?

WhatsApp has recently introduced many new features to its mobile app. These include new audio and video calling features, voice notes, and Meta AI. It has also added polls, message reminders, and custom lists, and is expected to roll out a reverse image search feature to combat misinformation.

These new features require specific software APIs that may not be compatible with older Android versions. Additionally, WhatsApp needs to optimize its app for these older Android versions while ensuring it meets modern security standards. The dated structure of these operating systems makes them both complex and costly. Consequently, it’s no longer feasible for Meta to continue supporting these outdated versions.

Previously, these older versions were supported because they still provided value to WhatsApp. However, as many of these phones are now over 10–11 years old, phasing out support is a practical decision. If you own one of these devices, consider upgrading to a newer phone to continue using WhatsApp. Don’t forget to back up all your chats and media files beforehand to avoid losing them.

In the meantime, you can still access WhatsApp through its desktop and web platforms.

