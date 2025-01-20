Anime Adventures codes are extremely helpful for players who want to establish their dominance on the server. By using them, you can get Gems, Star Remnants, and other in-game currencies for free. While you can earn these currencies by playing Anime Adventures too, redeeming the codes is a much better option instead. Having said that, you might want to redeem them right away. Here, we update this guide regularly with all the Anime Adentures codes that can be used to claim freebies.

Note: While you are here, check out our dedicated section for Roblox on this website. We cover everything like how-to guides, codes, and so much more.

Active Anime Adventures Codes

Find a list of all the working codes for this experience below.

2BILLIONAA – Redeem this code to get x50 Star Remnants, x500 Gems, and x5000 Stars.

Every code mentioned above can be redeemed for guaranteed rewards. However, you need to be quick because the codes have a low shelf life and they expire soon, perhaps, in a week or two. Although, there is no fixed schedule for the release of codes, we will keep an eye on the official sources. That being said, make sure to bookmark this page as you can find all the working codes here in one place.

Inactive codes

This section features a list of all the expired codes in this game. There are plenty of inactive codes on the internet, so your chances of getting misled are high. To keep yourself from getting confused between active and expired codes, make sure to refer to this section.

SHUTDOWNCODE1230

MERRYCHRISTMAS2

MERRYCHRISTMAS

HOLIDAYS2024

HOLIDAY2023

UNLEASHFUSESOON

AMEGAKURE

SACREDPLANET

STRAYDOGS

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

HOLYGRAIL

HALLOWEENUPDATESOON

REASON2FIGHT

MORIOH

UNBREAKABLE

NEWCODE0819

OVERLORD

SuperTierMagicSoon

SUMMER2023

ANNIVERSARY

BILLION

Cxrsed

FictioNTheFirst

SubToKelvingts

TOADBOIGAMING

KingLuffy

SubToBlamspot

subtomaokuma

noclyps

TOURNAMENTUIFIX

AINCRAD

MADOKA

DRESSROSA

ENTERTAINMENT

HAPPYEASTER

GOLDEN

GOLDENSHUTDOWN S

INS2

SINS

UCHIHA

VIGILANTE

HERO

CLOUD

CHAINSAW

NEWYEAR2023

CHRISTMAS2022

GRAVITY

SERVERFIX

HUNTER

QUESTFIX

HOLLOW

MUGENTRAIN

GHOUL

FIRSTRAIDS

DATAFIX

MARINEFORD

RELEASE

CHALLENGEFIX

GINYUFIX

TWOMILLION

How to redeem codes in Anime Adventures

Before we move forward, know that you should at least be on level 50 or above to be eligible to redeem the codes. Upon fulfilling this requirement, you can follow these steps to redeem them.

Launch Anime Adventures on your respective devices. Go to the Codes area, located next to the Tournaments area. A text box will now appear on the screen. Copy and paste the above codes into the text box and hit the Redeem button to receive your free rewards.

While redeeming the codes, make sure to enter them as they are. The codes are case-sensitive and entering them with improper letter cases won’t help. We recommend directly copy-pasting the codes from here to avoid any issues.

Where to Find More Codes or Get More Rewards

For all the latest Anime Adventures codes, you can join this Roblox game’s official Discord Server. The server is operated by the developers and everything posted here is official.

Other ways to get free rewards, other than codes, are:

Log in to the game daily to get Daily Rewards that will get you some gems.

Complete quests. There are three kinds – daily, infinite, or stories.

Anime Adventeures Codes Not Working

The codes are case sensitive so make sure you have entered them as is. We recommend copy-paste them to avoid errors like typos. Codes expire frequently and new codes are released every now and then. Bookmark this guide and check back for new working Anime Adventures codes. We track them actively.

And that’s it, folks.