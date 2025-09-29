Home » Gaming » Anime Eternal Scythes Guide: How to Get and Stats

Anime Eternal Scythes Guide: How to Get and Stats

by Acharya Nidesh
Wondering how to get Scythes in Anime Eternal? They are the latest weapons, released on September 27, 2025, via Update 17. It contains eight weapons, ranging from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Phantom, and Supreme. You can obtain them from the Scythes gacha located in World 21, Hollow. This article provides a complete guide to obtaining all Anime Eternal Scythes along with their details.

Anime Eternal Scythes

How to Get Anime Eternal Scythes

Here are the steps that help you obtain weapons from the Anime Eternal Scythes category:

  1. Acquire seven World Keys – 21 by completing all quests of World 20, Green Plant.
  2. Buy the access and teleport to the Hollow World 21. Walk deep into the area with grey buildings. You can see the Scythes station.
  3. Walk to it and pay 2.5k to unlock the Scythes gacha.
  4. Roll on the gacha to obtain the weapons. One Roll costs 10 Sword Tokens. You can also use the Auto Roll feature.
Anime Eternal Scythes

Drop Rate for Scythes

Each weapon has a different drop rate based on its rarity. Here are the details:

ScythesRarityDrop Rate
VenomleafCommmon40.49%
CryoscytheUncommon33%
ToxinfangRare19.9%
Crimson ThornEpic5%
BonehowlLegendary1%
AshfangMythical0.5%
Phantom RequiemPhantom0.1%
StormreaverSupreme0.01%

Here is the pity for Mythical, Phantom, and Supreme rarity Scythes in the gacha:

  • Mythical Pity: 1000
  • Phantom Pity: 7500
  • Supreme Pity: 12500

You are guaranteed to get Ashfang after 1000 Rolls, Phantom Requiem after 7500 Rolls, and Stormreaver after 12500 Rolls.

Stats of all Scythes in Anime Eternal

Each weapon from the Anime Eternal Scythes category offers a different DPS multiplier. Here are the details:

  • Venomleaf: 0.75
  • Cryoscythe: 1
  • Toxinfang: 1.75
  • Crimson Thorn: 2.2
  • Bonehowl: 2.75
  • Ashfang: 3.5
  • Phantom Requiem: 4.75
  • Stormreaver: 5

How to Evolve Scythes in Anime Eternal

Like other weapons, you can evolve any Scythes to level 3 in Anime Eternal. It increases their DPS multiplier, letting you deal more damage with them. You must go to the Scythes Evolve station located in World 21 to upgrade. It can be found on both sides of the Scythes gacha station. Each weapon can be evolved to three stars by paying the required number of Coins. Here are the items required for the process:

ScythesRequired items to Evolve to 3 Star
Venomleaf8x copies of Venomleaf
Cryoscythe8x copies of Cryoscythe
Toxinfang8x copies of Toxinfang
Crimson Thorn8x copies of Crimso Thorn
Bonehowl8x copies of Bonehowl
Ashfang8x copies of Ashfang
Phantom Requiem8x copies of Phantom Requiem
Stormreaver8x copies of Stormreaver

Upgrading a weapon to three stars requires billions of Coins. The best way to farm them is by completing dungeon raids in Anime Eternal. With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it helpful.

