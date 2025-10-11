All Anime Eternal Secret Bosses Locations and Drops

An Anime Eternal Secret Bosses drop many useful items, such as Accessories, Auras, Shadow Soul, Shadows, and robust Avatars. They are SS or SSS-rank enemies, found in every world. However, they might be tricky to locate because most are hidden in unexpected locations. This article lists all the Bosses, their locations, and the drops they offer when defeated.

What Are the Anime Eternal Secret Bosses and Their Drops?

Given the SS or SSS-rank of Anime Eternal Secret Bosses, they have the largest HP and are tougher to defeat than other enemies. They are worth farming because of their valuable drops. However, each item has a certain percentage chance to drop. There are a total of 28 Bosses in 22 worlds as of this writing. Some contain two Bosses, either both SS Rank or one SS and another SSS Rank. You can usually find them near the Oblesik quests board in every world.

That said, here are the locations of all Anime Eternal Secret Bosses and items you can obtain after defeating them.

Details of All Secret Bosses, Their Locations, and Materials

The table below provides detailed information about all the Anime Eternal Secret Bosses, their locations, and the materials they drop:

Image Secret Bosses World Location Drops HP Kid Kohan (SS Rank) Earth City

(World 1) Behind the yellow Dungeons building in a small gap. – 700 Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Saiyan Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Dragon Race Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– 4 Star Hat (10%)

– Kid Kohan Avatar (1%)

– Luck Aura (1%) 2.5qd Shanks (SS Rank) Windmill Island

(World 2) Top of the hill near the island’s end. – 7K Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Demon Fruit Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Pirate Crew Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Armless Cloak (10%)

– Shanks Avatar (1%)

– Red Emperor Aura (1%) 5sx Eizen (SS Rank) Soul Society

(World 3) Go straight from the Spawn point. – 70k Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Zanpakuto Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Reisatu Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Pressure Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Eizen Avatar (1%)

Purple Traitor Aura (1%)

2.5Sp Sakuni (SS Rank) Cursed School (World 4) – Go towards the right from the Spawn point.



– You will find Sakuni in the bushes on the right side of the lake. – 700k Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Cursed Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Cursed Fingers (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Fire King Aura (1%) 120Sp Rangaki (SS Rank) Slayer Village

(World 5) – Go to the back of the island. Climb the hill near the Weapon Evolve 3 station. – 7M Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Demon Arts (10%)

– 3 to 5 Breathing Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Rangaki Avatar (1%) 31.2de Statue of God (SS Rank) Solo Island

(World 6) – Go straight from the Spawn point to reach the Obelisk board.



– Walk towards the right from it and enter a small passage. – 70M Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Hunter Rank Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Reawakening Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Monarch Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Statue of God Avatar (1%)

– Statue Aura (1%) 195Ud Novi Chroni (SS Rank) Clover Village

(World 7) – On the Grimoire Tower’s top.



– You can use the ladder behind the tower to reach there. – 700M Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Wind Spirit Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Fire Spirit Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Grimoire Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Novi Chorni Avatar (1%) 133tdD Itechi (SS Rank) Leaf Village

(World 8) – Go inside the red arena near the Spawn point. – 7B Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Chakra Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Eye Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%0

– Shinobi Flops (10%)

– Itechi Avatar (10%)

– Leafy Aura 4.8QnD Madera (SS Rank) Leaf Village

(World 8) – Go straight from the spawn point until you reach the Obelisk quest board.



– Take the left and you will see a blue and white building.



– Climb a small white wall behind the building, then jump from the hill.



– Madera will be near the sea’s edge. – 70B Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Chakra Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Eye Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Shinobi Flops (10%)

– Madera Avatar (1%)

– Leafy Aura (1%) 9.6QnD Ken Turbo (SS Rank) Spirit Residence

(World 9) – Go left from the spawn point, and you will see a small brown building.



– Go behind it to reach the Obelisk quest board.



– Go inside the building through the wall. – 70B Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Gold Ball Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Granny Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Ken Turbo Avatar (1%) 1.25SpD Killas Godspeed (SS Rank) Magic Hunter City

(World 10) – Go straight from the spawn point until you reach the entrance.



– Disable auto click and activate sprint to climb over the outer wall to find the Obelisk quest board.



– Go straight and right until you reach the end of the wall.



– Drop from the wall to find Killas Godspeed. – 700B Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Energy TOB Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Ten Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Damage TOB Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Killas Godspeed Avatar (1%)

– Energetic Aura (1%) 665OcD Eran (SS Rank) Titan City

(World 11) – Go straight from the spawn point.



– Take the right towards the group of Annie enemies to reach the SS Rank quest board.



–You will find a small stone near the board.



– Go through the wall from the stone to find the Eran. – 7T Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Families Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Titan Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Spinal Fluid Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Scout Cloak (10%)

– Eran Avatar (1%)

– Titanic Aura (1%) 120Vgn Esanor (SS Rank) Village of Sins

(World 12) – Walk from the spawn point until you reach the SS Rank quest.



– Go to the right to reach the group of Bane enemies with Melyon.



– Enter the tower behind them to find the Esanor. – 70T Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Commandments Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Esanor Avatar (1%) 13.2DVg Number 8 (SS Rank) Kaiju Base

(World 13) – Go left from the spawn point until you reach the wall.



– Then, disable Sprint and climb it.



– Walk towards the left, through the hill, until you find the Boss. – 700T Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Kaiju Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Fortitude Level (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Number 8 Avatar (1%)

– Monster Aura (1%) 12qtV Valzora (SS Rank) Tempest Capital

(World 14) – Go straight from the spawn point.



– Walk left towards the Hakamaru enemies until you find Valzora. – 7Qd Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Species Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Ultimate Skill Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Demon Energy Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Valroza Avatar (1%) 4.79SeV The Paladin (SS Rank) Virtual City

(World 15) – Walk towards the Gleam Raid building from the spawn point.



– Go towards the end of the wall behind the building.



– You can walk left through the corner wall to reach The Paladin. – 70Qd Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Energy Rune Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Weapon Rune Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– The Paladin Avatar (1%)

– Virtual Aura (1%) 967SPG Dino (SS Rank)

Cairo

(World 16) – Go to the building in the center with the Progression Raid 2 station.



– Walk behind the building (inside the area).



– Reach the building’s top by climbing the ladder on the right side of a small brown door. – 700 Qd Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Stand Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Requiem Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Ripple Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Dino Avatar (1%)

– Hamon Aura (1%) 195NVG Arama (SS Rank) Ghoul City

(World 17) – Walk behind the Investigator’s building.



– Climb to the first floor by climbing the wall.



– Enter a small room through a tall window. – 7Qn Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 CCG Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Kagune Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Kakuhou Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Arama Avatar (1%)

– Ghoul Aura (1%) 686UTG Mr Chainsaw (SS Rank) Chainsaw City

(World 18) – Go inside the warehouse with the Chainsaw Defense station.



– You must enter through the right side of the wall to get in. – 70Qn Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Debiru Token (10%)

– 3 to 5 Akuma Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Akuma Damage Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Mr Chainsaw Avatar (1%) 5.09tsTG Hero of Hell (SSS Rank) Chainsaw City

(World 18) – Climb over the railway track located across the spawn point.



– Walk left inside the tunnel on the track. – 90Qn Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Debiru Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Akuma Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Akuma Damage Tokens (10%)

– 1 to 2 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Hero of Hell Avatar (1%) 50.9qtTG Leonardo (SS Rank) Tokyo Empire

(World 19) – Walk straight from the spawn point to the end of the town.



– Go left from the group of Isiro enemies.



– You will find metal platforms between two buildings.



– Climb to the roof of the right building. – 900Qn Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Ignition Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Hellfire Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Adolla Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Fire Eye Patch (10%)

– Leonardo Avatar (1%)

– Fire Captain Aura (1%) 1.76QnTG Bansho (SSS Rank) Tokyo Empire

(World 19) Inside the fake tunnel across the spawn point. – 9Sx Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Ignition Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Hellfire Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Adolla Tokens (10%)

– 1 to 2 Avatar Souls (50%)

– Bansho Avatar (1%) 17.6ssTG Koku SSJ (SS Rank) Green Planet

(World 20) Walk to the right from the spawn point and climb to the top of the hill. – 90Sx Coins (100%)

– 3 to 5 Frost Demon Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Grand Elder Tokens (10%)

– 3 to 5 Dragon Race Level Tokens (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– Koku SSJ Avatar (1%) 1.52NoTG Frezi Final Form (SSS Rank) Green Planet

(World 20) – Climb to the top of the hill across the Koku SSJ boss.



– You must enter the hill through a fake wall. – 900Sx Coins (100%)

– 5 Frost Demon Tokens (10%)

– 5 Grand Elder Tokens (10%)

– 5 Dragon Race Level Tokens (10%)

– 1 to 2 Avatar Souls (50%)

– Frezio Final Form (1%) 15.2QdDR Cifer (SS Rank) Hollow World

(World 21) Climb to the top of the building in the center of the city. – 9Sp Coins (100%)

– 1 to 5 Scythe Tokens (10%)

– 1 to 5 Bankai Tokens (10%)

– 1 to 5 Zanpakuto Tokens

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– 1 Shadow Soul (50%)

– Cifer Avatar 872uQDR Vasto Ichige (SSS Rank) Hollow World

(World 21) – Enter the left tower from the Cifer Boss.



– You can climb an invisible ladder adjacent to the tower. – 90Sp Coins (100%)

– 5 Scythe Tokens (10%)

– 5 Bankai Tokens (10%)

– 5 Zanpakuto Tokens (10%)

– 1 to 2 Avatar Souls (50%)

– 1 to 2 Shadow Souls (50%)

– Vasto Ichige Avatar (1%) 8.72tQDR – Blood Queen (SS Rank) Shadow Academy

(World 22) – Straight from the spawn point until you find the Boss. – 900Sp Coins (100%)

– 1 Eminence Coin (10%)

– 1 Avatar Soul (50%)

– 1 Shadow Soul (50%)

– Blood Queen Avatar (3%) 30.5qdQDR – Shadow (SSS Rank) Shadow Academy

(World 22) – Walk to the right from the spawn point until you reach the hill at the edge of the island.



– Climb to the top of the hill to find the Boss. – 9O Coins (100%)

– 1 Eminence Coin (10%)

– 1 to 2 Avatar Souls (50%)

– 1 to 2 Shadow Souls (50%)

– Shadow Avatar (1%) 305QnQDR

Also Read:

That concludes our Anime Eternal Secret Boss, their locations, and drops. Ensure you’ve equipped the best items and enabled the auto-click feature before challenging them due to their massive HP.