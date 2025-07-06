Anime Expo 2025: 9 Major Announcements You Should Know

Summary:

Bleach and JoJo confirmed major returns, while Re:Zero and Black Clover teased emotional, action-packed seasons.

From heartfelt romance to kaiju-fighting chickens, the 2026 anime lineup is absolutely stacked and wildly diverse.

Studio reveals, teaser trailers, and cast updates made this year’s Anime Expo one for the books.

Anime Expo 2025 was filled with a flood of announcements that left the entire anime fandom buzzing. From long-awaited sequels to surprise trailers, the Los Angeles convention this year had something for all kinds of fans. Over-the-top shonen action or heartfelt character drama, Anime Expo 2025 had it all. Here’s a list of the major Anime Expo 2025 announcements that dominated the weekend.

1. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Set for 2026

Fans expecting a decent trailer from Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 were left a little disappointed. The studio Pierrot only revealed a release window of 2026 with a key visual. After all the countdown hype, most fans were expecting something more and expressed their disappointment online.

New Key Visual – Awakened Ichigo! 🔥



The finale is almost here. BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 4 – The Calamity begins streaming 2026 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/FO1DiTWM1R — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) July 5, 2025

All of that being said, the news confirms that Part 4 – The Calamity is finally in production. It will contain the final chapters of the Tite Kubo manga series with new material that the author was not able to add to the original finale. The anime will continue where Part 3 ended and will stream on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (international).

2. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Staff and Art Reveal

JoJo fans were treated to an outstanding panel consisting of voice actors Mick Lauer, Keith Silverstein, and Kira Buckland. The panel was packed with live dubs and trivia, but the highlight of the panel was the official confirmation of the production staff for Steel Ball Run.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run | Credits: David Production

Directors Hideya Takahashi and Yasuhiro Kimura will be back, with Toshiyuki Kato as series director and Daisuke Tsumagari as character designer. David Production will be animating again, and Yugo Kanno will handle the music. To cap it all off, a live drawing of Gyro Zeppeli was also showcased as a celebration of the announcement.

3. Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Confirmed for Crunchyroll

The psychological thriller Classroom of the Elite is officially returning with Season 4, titled Classroom of the Elite: 2nd Year. There is no release date announced yet, but Crunchyroll has confirmed it will be simulcasting the new season alongside Japan’s broadcast.

CLASSROOM OF THE ELITE SEASON 4 NEW TRAILER !!! pic.twitter.com/SCkQjHYMyd — d0nut2x (@d0nut2x) March 23, 2025

Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto return to direct for Studio Lerche. The first three seasons are already available to binge on Crunchyroll. In addition, a new mobile game, Classroom of the Elite – Merge Puzzle Special Exam, has been released and is now available globally through Crunchyroll Game Vault.

4. Re:Zero Season 4 Coming in 2026 with New Visual and Trailer

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World revealed its return during the Crunchyroll Industry Panel. The fourth season is set to be released in 2026, and the audience received a preview through the teaser trailer and key visual of Subaru and Beatrice in a climactic escape scene.

See what's ahead for Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 in this brand new trailer, arriving on Crunchyroll in 2026 ✨ pic.twitter.com/yERBS1xRNa — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 6, 2025

While there is still no exact release date announced, the series will have 16 episodes, or perhaps be split into two cours. The staff remains unchanged as well, with Masahiro Shinohara on directing and Masahiro Yokotani on writing. Yusuke Kobayashi and Rie Takahashi will be back as Subaru and Emilia. Catch up on previous seasons and OVAs on Crunchyroll to get ready.

5. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Announced

A 2026 release window and teaser were announced for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3. The new season, which is under the direction of Ryosuke Shibuya, follows Rudeus Greyrat as he continues his journey in a world of magic and second chances. Studio Bind returns to animation, with Sanae Shimada and Yoshiaki Fujisawa returning to handle character design and music, respectively.

Based on popular light novels, this isekai anime continues to build momentum. The third season promises even more heart-wrenching storytelling, dazzling animation, and world-building when it returns on Crunchyroll.

6. Black Clover Season 2 Returns After Four-Year Hiatus

Four years of silence have finally ended as Black Clover is finally coming back. Studio Pierrot and Crunchyroll revealed Season 2 during their shared panel, as well as the first official teaser trailer and a visual. The new season will continue from where the original 170-episode anime left off in 2021.

To commemorate the event, creator Yuki Tabata issued a message wishing the manga a 10th anniversary and assuring fans that its return as an anime will be bigger than ever. The new season will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll and will see Asta and Yuno continue their quest to become Wizard King.

7. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 Teased for 2026

Romance anime fans could not get enough of the news when they heard that Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is getting a second season in 2026. A preview photo showing Alya and Masachika sharing a blushing moment was revealed, promising us the continuation of their cute and complex relationship.

【Teaser Visual】

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Season 2 is scheduled for 2026!



✨More: https://t.co/QjcI6VVAv6 pic.twitter.com/gde6TGLNYs — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 3, 2025

Produced by Doga Kobo, the anime is based on SunSunSun’s hit light novel series. The second season is expected to deliver more sweet misunderstandings, heartfelt moments, and charming Russian-language confessions.

8. BEASTARS Final Season Part 2 Confirmed for 2026

Netflix officially announced that BEASTARS Final Season Part 2 will be out in 2026. The story will continue to explore Legoshi and Haru’s complicated relationship as it works towards its climax.

What's going to happen to Legoshi in BEASTARS Final Season Part 2? 👀



Find out in the heart-pounding conclusion to the series, coming exclusively to Netflix in 2026!#AnimeExpo #AX2025 #AnimeExpo2025 pic.twitter.com/Ltv8fdLqzd — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 5, 2025

Directed by Shinichi Matsumi and written by Nanami Higuchi, Studio Orange’s CG-animated series continues to push visuals and emotional boundaries. A new key visual was also released to generate hype.

9. Rooster Fighter Anime Slated for 2026 on Adult Swim

In one of the craziest announcements of the whole convention, Rooster Fighter is officially receiving an anime series. Premiering in Spring 2026, the show will air on Adult Swim and be animated by Sanzigen, with Daisuke Suzuki directing.

The wild ride follows a heroic rooster who fights kaiju-sized threats with nothing but determination, grit, and a fierce crow of justice. Joining the cast are Kenta Miyake as Keiji and Shiori Izawa as Piyoko. Other streaming services will be announced soon.

Promotional poster for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 | Credits: Madhouse Studio

Other major announcement includes: Frieren: Beyond Journey End Season 2, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, The Apothecary Diaries Season 3, Ghost in the Shell: New Anime (2026), New Monogatari Anime Series, Fist of the North Star Remake (2026), and My Hero Academia Vigilantes Season 2 (2026).

Whether you’re into high-stakes battles and emotional rollercoasters or quirky romance and bizarre adventures, Anime Expo 2025 has a little something for all. With all these major titles lined up for 2026, anime fans around the world have an amazing year to look forward to.

Source: AnimeExpo