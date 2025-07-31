Anime Rangers X Traits Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this Anime Rangers X Traits Tier List article on July 31, 2025.
Anime rangers X gives you access to a vast array of anime characters that can be summoned to defeat waves of enemies. While these units differ based on their rarities, there is a way to boost their performance in the game. This can be done by rolling their traits and helping them get something good. But it can be confusing to pick the right one since each trait offers something different. Hence, we have created an Anime Rangers X Traits Tier List to help you out.
The Best Anime Rangers X Traits Ranked List
It is worth noting that the tier list has been divided into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, the traits in the S and A tiers are the best and offer the most useful buffs to your units. However, they are equally difficult to obtain since they have extremely low drop chances. Hence, you must save up Trait Reroll Crystals so that you can keep spinning until you get the desired trait for your favorite unit.
Next, we have broken down the tier list to give you more information about the Anime Rangers X traits.
The S-tier Anime Rangers X Traits
|Trait Image
|Trait Name
|Drop Chance
|Description
|Buffs
|Sovereign
|0.1%
|Provides ultimate power
|– HP Boost: +300%
– Damage Boost: +400%
– Range Boost: +50%
– Ability Cooldown: -15%
– Speed: +15%
– Spawn Cap: Lowers the unit’s spawn cap to 1
|Seraph
|0.5%
|Gives unparalleled power
|– Range Boost: +50%
– Damage Boost: +50%
– HP Boost: +50%
– Evade: +30%
|Capitalist
|0.25%
|Massive cost reduction and strength
|– Cost Reduction: -50%
– Damage Boost: +50%
– HP Boost: +50%
– Spawn Cap: Increases the unit’s spawn cap by 1
|Duplicator
|0.15%
|Duplicates the unit on spawn
|– HP Boost: +100%
– Damage Boost: +100%
– Duplication: Spawns 2 instead of a single unit
The A-tier Traits
|Trait Image
|Trait Name
|Drop Chance
|Description
|Buffs
|Blitz
|3.5%
|Gives an extreme range boost
|– Range Boost: +25%
|Juggernaut
|2.5%
|Gives an extreme HP boost
|– HP Boost: +25%
|Violent
|2.5%
|Gives an extreme damage boost
|– Damage Boost: +25%
|Millionaire
|2.5%
|Gives significant cost reduction
|– Cost Reduction: -20%
The B-tier Anime Rangers X Traits
|Trait Image
|Trait Name
|Drop Chance
|Description
|Buffs
|Colossal
|5%
|Gives HP boost
|– HP Boost: +15%
|Sniper
|5%
|Gives a Range boost
|– Range Boost: +15%
|Invenstor
|5%
|Reduces the deployment cost
|– Cost Reduction: -10%
|Brute
|5%
|Gives a Damage boost
|– Damage Boost: +15%
|Jokester
|5%
|Gives balanced boosts
|– Range Boost: +5%
– Damage Boost: +5%
– HP Boost: +5%
The C-tier Traits
|Trait Image
|Trait Name
|Drop Chance
|Description
|Buffs
|Superior
|– Superior I: 8%
– Superior II: 7%
– Superior III: 6%
|Increases damage
|– Superior I: + 5% Damage
– Superior II: + 7% Damage
– Superior III: + 10% Damage
|Horizon
|– Horizon I: 8%
– Horizon II: 7%
– Horizon III: 6%
|Increases Range
|– Horizon I: + 5% Range
– Horizon II: + 7% Range
– Horizon III: + 10% Range
|Endure
|– Endure I: 8%
– Endure II: 7%
– Endure III: 6%
|Increases HP
|– Endure I: + 5% HP
– Endure II: + 7% HP
– Endure III: + 10% HP
This brings us to the end of the Anime Rangers X Traits Tier List article. Make sure to bookmark this page and visit it again if the developer adds new traits to the game.