Anime Rangers X Units Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this Anime Rangers X Units Tier List article on July 31, 2025.

Anime Rangers X has a plethora of units that you can summon and use to defeat waves of enemies. However, not every unit is equally powerful or useful in the battle. This is why you must be critical when picking characters for your deck. Unfortunately, this can be quite a confusing task since you must consider the stats and the usefulness of a unit before adding it to your arsenal. Hence, this article provides the best Anime Rangers X Units Tier List to help you out.

The Best Anime Rangers X Units Ranked Tier List

Now, it is worth noting that the Tier List has been divided into S, A, B, C, D, and E tiers. Naturally, all the units that fall under the S tier are the best and offer the best stats. You can use them to win almost any match. However, they are also extremely hard to obtain. So you should start saving your gems and use them to spin.

Next, we have broken down each unit and shared its rarity and how much money you must spend to deploy it.

The S-tier Anime Rangers X Units

Unit Name Rarity Element Deployment Cost Fire Fist Secret – Air

– Fire

– Magic 1000 Oldfang Reaver Ranger – Ground

– Water

– Physical 1000 Eclipse Sorcerer Secret – Air

– Dark

– Magic 1200 Crimson Owl Ranger – Air

– Dark

– Physical 2600 Shadow Knight Secret – Ground

– Dark

– Physical 400 Bunny Secret – Ground

– Lightning

– Physical 450 Limitless Sorcerer (Infinite) Mythic – Air

– Moon

– Magic 2000 Legendary Saiyan (Super) Mythic – Air

– Lightning

– Physical 2250 Cursed Love Secret – Ground

– Dark

– Physical 500 Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing) Mythic – Ground

– Fire

– Physical 200 Solar Fist Secret – Ground

– Sun

– Physical 1000 Shadowborne Secret – Ground

– Moon

– Physical 2050 Blood Queen Secret – Air

– Sun

– Magic 1650

The A-tier Units

Unit Name Rarity Element Deployment Cost Limitless Sorcere Mythic – Air

– Moon

– Magic 2000 King of Shadows (Monarch) Mythic – Ground

– Dark

– Physical 2000 King Curses Mythic – Air

– Dark

– Physical 800 Knight King (Chaos) Mythic – Ground

– Sun

– Magic 1000 String Demon Mythic – Air

– Dark

– Physical 1500 Molten Phantom Mythic – Air

– Fire

– Magic 2000 Crow Ninja (Crow) Mythic – Air

– Fire

– Magic 2000 Umbrella Fang Mythic – Ground

– Dark

– Physical 800 Vampire Emperor (Vampire) Mythic – Ground

– Ice

– Magic 1500 Legendary Saiyan Mythic – Air

– Lightning

– Physical 2000 Black Reaper Secret – Ground

– Moon

– Physical 1300 Feral Fang Mythic – Ground

– Dark

– Physical 1350

The B-tier Anime Rangers X Units

Unit Name Rarity Element Deployment Cost Fat Shadow Mythic – Ground

– Leaves

– Physical 1000 Knight King Mythic – Ground

– Sun

– Magic 200 King Ant Mythic – Ground

– Dark

– Physical 400 Killer Candy Mythic – Ground

– Moon

– Physical 1250 Thunder Sword Mythic – Ground

– Lightning

– Magic 1200 One Arm Pirate Mythic – Air

– Dark

– Physical 1000 Tank Top hero Mythic – Ground

– Dark

– Physical 400 Cursed Fist Mythic – Ground

– Dark

– Physical 600 Saiyan Warrior (Super) Legendary – Ground

– Fire

– Physical 200 Green Tornado Mythic – Air

– Leaves

– Magic 400 Yuno Mythic – Air

– Ice

– Magic 800

The C-tier Units

Unit Name Rarity Element Deployment Cost Otaku (Speed) Legendary – Ground

– Fire

– Physical 150 Leaf Ninja (Sage) Legendary – Ground

– Leaves

– Physical 180 Silent Sting Legendary – Air

– Leaves

– Physical 300 Eternal Avenger (Cursed) Legendary – Ground

– Lightning

– Magic 190 Cyborg (Ultimate) Legendary – Air

– Fire

– Physical 150 Black Leg (Hellfire) Legendary – Ground

– Fire

– Physical 170 Tidal Tyrant Epic – Ground

– Fire

– Magic 60

The D-tier Units

Unit Name Rarity Element Deployment Cost Otaku Legendary – Ground

– Fire

– Physical 100 Vampire Emperor Legendary – Ground

– Ice

– Magic 200 Light Admiral Legendary – Air

– Lightning

– Magic 60 Hawk Swordsman Legendary – Ground

– Fire

– Physical 50 Porcoro (Dragon) Legendary – Air

– Lightning

– Magic 160 Doctor Pirate Legendary – Ground

– Aqua

– Physical 100 Thunder God Legendary – Air

– Lightning

– Magic 60 Bunny Girl Legendary – Ground

– Moon

– Physical 150

The E-tier Units

Unit Name Rarity Element Deployment Cost Shadow Reaver Legendary – Ground

– Dark

– Magic 40 Rubber Pirate Rare – Ground

– Aqua

– Physical 80 Leaf Ninja Rare – Ground

– Leaves

– Physical 40 Sunshine Rare – Air

– Sun

– Magic 35 Sand Ninja Epic – Ground

– Leaves

– Physical 60 Turtle Master Epic – Ground

– Fire

– Magic 60 Pirate Hunter Rare – Ground

– Lightning

– Physical 40 Hepburn Rare – Ground

– Ice

– Physical 20 Sniper King Rare – Air

– Aqua

– Magic 40 Prince Rare – Air

– Aqua

– Magic 40 Black Leg Rare – Ground

– Fire

– Physical 80 Killer Epic – Ground

– Lightning

– Physical 40 Chao Rare – Ground

– Leaves

– Physical 30 Saiyan Warrior Rare – Ground

– Fire

– Physical 20 Hero on Wheels Epic – Ground

– Leaves

– Physical 20 Demon Sister Rare – Ground

– Fire

– Magic 50 Pink Ninja Rare – Ground

– Leaves

– Physical 45

This brings us to the end of our Anime Rangers X Units Tier List article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently. We will update it with new units when the developer rolls out a new update.