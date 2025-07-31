Anime Rangers X Units Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this Anime Rangers X Units Tier List article on July 31, 2025.
Anime Rangers X has a plethora of units that you can summon and use to defeat waves of enemies. However, not every unit is equally powerful or useful in the battle. This is why you must be critical when picking characters for your deck. Unfortunately, this can be quite a confusing task since you must consider the stats and the usefulness of a unit before adding it to your arsenal. Hence, this article provides the best Anime Rangers X Units Tier List to help you out.
Table of Contents
The Best Anime Rangers X Units Ranked Tier List
Now, it is worth noting that the Tier List has been divided into S, A, B, C, D, and E tiers. Naturally, all the units that fall under the S tier are the best and offer the best stats. You can use them to win almost any match. However, they are also extremely hard to obtain. So you should start saving your gems and use them to spin.
Next, we have broken down each unit and shared its rarity and how much money you must spend to deploy it.
The S-tier Anime Rangers X Units
|Unit Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Deployment Cost
|Fire Fist
|Secret
|– Air
– Fire
– Magic
|1000
|Oldfang Reaver
|Ranger
|– Ground
– Water
– Physical
|1000
|Eclipse Sorcerer
|Secret
|– Air
– Dark
– Magic
|1200
|Crimson Owl
|Ranger
|– Air
– Dark
– Physical
|2600
|Shadow Knight
|Secret
|– Ground
– Dark
– Physical
|400
|Bunny
|Secret
|– Ground
– Lightning
– Physical
|450
|Limitless Sorcerer (Infinite)
|Mythic
|– Air
– Moon
– Magic
|2000
|Legendary Saiyan (Super)
|Mythic
|– Air
– Lightning
– Physical
|2250
|Cursed Love
|Secret
|– Ground
– Dark
– Physical
|500
|Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing)
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Fire
– Physical
|200
|Solar Fist
|Secret
|– Ground
– Sun
– Physical
|1000
|Shadowborne
|Secret
|– Ground
– Moon
– Physical
|2050
|Blood Queen
|Secret
|– Air
– Sun
– Magic
|1650
The A-tier Units
|Unit Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Deployment Cost
|Limitless Sorcere
|Mythic
|– Air
– Moon
– Magic
|2000
|King of Shadows (Monarch)
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Dark
– Physical
|2000
|King Curses
|Mythic
|– Air
– Dark
– Physical
|800
|Knight King (Chaos)
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Sun
– Magic
|1000
|String Demon
|Mythic
|– Air
– Dark
– Physical
|1500
|Molten Phantom
|Mythic
|– Air
– Fire
– Magic
|2000
|Crow Ninja (Crow)
|Mythic
|– Air
– Fire
– Magic
|2000
|Umbrella Fang
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Dark
– Physical
|800
|Vampire Emperor (Vampire)
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Ice
– Magic
|1500
|Legendary Saiyan
|Mythic
|– Air
– Lightning
– Physical
|2000
|Black Reaper
|Secret
|– Ground
– Moon
– Physical
|1300
|Feral Fang
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Dark
– Physical
|1350
The B-tier Anime Rangers X Units
|Unit Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Deployment Cost
|Fat Shadow
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical
|1000
|Knight King
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Sun
– Magic
|200
|King Ant
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Dark
– Physical
|400
|Killer Candy
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Moon
– Physical
|1250
|Thunder Sword
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Lightning
– Magic
|1200
|One Arm Pirate
|Mythic
|– Air
– Dark
– Physical
|1000
|Tank Top hero
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Dark
– Physical
|400
|Cursed Fist
|Mythic
|– Ground
– Dark
– Physical
|600
|Saiyan Warrior (Super)
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Fire
– Physical
|200
|Green Tornado
|Mythic
|– Air
– Leaves
– Magic
|400
|Yuno
|Mythic
|– Air
– Ice
– Magic
|800
The C-tier Units
|Unit Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Deployment Cost
|Otaku (Speed)
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Fire
– Physical
|150
|Leaf Ninja (Sage)
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical
|180
|Silent Sting
|Legendary
|– Air
– Leaves
– Physical
|300
|Eternal Avenger (Cursed)
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Lightning
– Magic
|190
|Cyborg (Ultimate)
|Legendary
|– Air
– Fire
– Physical
|150
|Black Leg (Hellfire)
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Fire
– Physical
|170
|Tidal Tyrant
|Epic
|– Ground
– Fire
– Magic
|60
Also read:
- All Star Tower Defense X Units Tier List
- All Star Tower Defense X Traits Tier List
- Grow a Garden Pets Tier List
- Roblox Dig Shovels Tier List
The D-tier Units
|Unit Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Deployment Cost
|Otaku
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Fire
– Physical
|100
|Vampire Emperor
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Ice
– Magic
|200
|Light Admiral
|Legendary
|– Air
– Lightning
– Magic
|60
|Hawk Swordsman
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Fire
– Physical
|50
|Porcoro (Dragon)
|Legendary
|– Air
– Lightning
– Magic
|160
|Doctor Pirate
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Aqua
– Physical
|100
|Thunder God
|Legendary
|– Air
– Lightning
– Magic
|60
|Bunny Girl
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Moon
– Physical
|150
The E-tier Units
|Unit Name
|Rarity
|Element
|Deployment Cost
|Shadow Reaver
|Legendary
|– Ground
– Dark
– Magic
|40
|Rubber Pirate
|Rare
|– Ground
– Aqua
– Physical
|80
|Leaf Ninja
|Rare
|– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical
|40
|Sunshine
|Rare
|– Air
– Sun
– Magic
|35
|Sand Ninja
|Epic
|– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical
|60
|Turtle Master
|Epic
|– Ground
– Fire
– Magic
|60
|Pirate Hunter
|Rare
|– Ground
– Lightning
– Physical
|40
|Hepburn
|Rare
|– Ground
– Ice
– Physical
|20
|Sniper King
|Rare
|– Air
– Aqua
– Magic
|40
|Prince
|Rare
|– Air
– Aqua
– Magic
|40
|Black Leg
|Rare
|– Ground
– Fire
– Physical
|80
|Killer
|Epic
|– Ground
– Lightning
– Physical
|40
|Chao
|Rare
|– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical
|30
|Saiyan Warrior
|Rare
|– Ground
– Fire
– Physical
|20
|Hero on Wheels
|Epic
|– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical
|20
|Demon Sister
|Rare
|– Ground
– Fire
– Magic
|50
|Pink Ninja
|Rare
|– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical
|45
This brings us to the end of our Anime Rangers X Units Tier List article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently. We will update it with new units when the developer rolls out a new update.