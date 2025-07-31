Home » Gaming » Anime Rangers X Units Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this Anime Rangers X Units Tier List article on July 31, 2025.

Anime Rangers X has a plethora of units that you can summon and use to defeat waves of enemies. However, not every unit is equally powerful or useful in the battle. This is why you must be critical when picking characters for your deck. Unfortunately, this can be quite a confusing task since you must consider the stats and the usefulness of a unit before adding it to your arsenal. Hence, this article provides the best Anime Rangers X Units Tier List to help you out.

Now, it is worth noting that the Tier List has been divided into S, A, B, C, D, and E tiers. Naturally, all the units that fall under the S tier are the best and offer the best stats. You can use them to win almost any match. However, they are also extremely hard to obtain. So you should start saving your gems and use them to spin.

Next, we have broken down each unit and shared its rarity and how much money you must spend to deploy it.

The S-tier Anime Rangers X Units

Unit NameRarityElementDeployment Cost
Fire FistSecret– Air
– Fire
– Magic		1000
Oldfang ReaverRanger– Ground
– Water
– Physical		1000
Eclipse SorcererSecret– Air
– Dark
– Magic		1200
Crimson OwlRanger– Air
– Dark
– Physical		2600
Shadow KnightSecret– Ground
– Dark
– Physical		400
BunnySecret– Ground
– Lightning
– Physical		450
Limitless Sorcerer (Infinite)Mythic– Air
– Moon
– Magic		2000
Legendary Saiyan (Super)Mythic– Air
– Lightning
– Physical		2250
Cursed LoveSecret– Ground
– Dark
– Physical		500
Demon Slayer (Sun Breathing)Mythic– Ground
– Fire
– Physical		200
Solar FistSecret– Ground
– Sun
– Physical		1000
ShadowborneSecret– Ground
– Moon
– Physical		2050
Blood QueenSecret– Air
– Sun
– Magic		1650

The A-tier Units

Unit NameRarityElementDeployment Cost
Limitless SorcereMythic– Air
– Moon
– Magic		2000
King of Shadows (Monarch)Mythic– Ground
– Dark
– Physical		2000
King CursesMythic– Air
– Dark
– Physical		800
Knight King (Chaos)Mythic– Ground
– Sun
– Magic 		1000
String DemonMythic– Air
– Dark
– Physical		1500
Molten PhantomMythic– Air
– Fire
– Magic		2000
Crow Ninja (Crow)Mythic– Air
– Fire
– Magic		2000
Umbrella FangMythic– Ground
– Dark
– Physical		800
Vampire Emperor (Vampire)Mythic– Ground
– Ice
– Magic		1500
Legendary SaiyanMythic– Air
– Lightning
– Physical		2000
Black ReaperSecret– Ground
– Moon
– Physical		1300
Feral FangMythic– Ground
– Dark
– Physical		1350

The B-tier Anime Rangers X Units

Unit NameRarityElementDeployment Cost
Fat ShadowMythic– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical		1000
Knight KingMythic– Ground
– Sun
– Magic		200
King AntMythic– Ground
– Dark
– Physical		400
Killer CandyMythic– Ground
– Moon
– Physical		1250
Thunder SwordMythic– Ground
– Lightning
– Magic		1200
One Arm PirateMythic– Air
– Dark
– Physical		1000
Tank Top heroMythic– Ground
– Dark
– Physical		400
Cursed FistMythic– Ground
– Dark
– Physical		600
Saiyan Warrior (Super)Legendary– Ground
– Fire
– Physical		200
Green TornadoMythic– Air
– Leaves
– Magic		400
YunoMythic– Air
– Ice
– Magic		800

The C-tier Units

Unit NameRarityElementDeployment Cost
Otaku (Speed)Legendary– Ground
– Fire
– Physical		150
Leaf Ninja (Sage)Legendary– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical		180
Silent StingLegendary– Air
– Leaves
– Physical		300
Eternal Avenger (Cursed)Legendary– Ground
– Lightning
– Magic		190
Cyborg (Ultimate)Legendary– Air
– Fire
– Physical		150
Black Leg (Hellfire)Legendary– Ground
– Fire
– Physical		170
Tidal TyrantEpic– Ground
– Fire
– Magic		60

The D-tier Units

Unit NameRarityElementDeployment Cost
OtakuLegendary– Ground
– Fire
– Physical		100
Vampire EmperorLegendary– Ground
– Ice
– Magic		200
Light AdmiralLegendary– Air
– Lightning
– Magic		60
Hawk SwordsmanLegendary– Ground
– Fire
– Physical		50
Porcoro (Dragon)Legendary– Air
– Lightning
– Magic		160
Doctor PirateLegendary– Ground
– Aqua
– Physical		100
Thunder GodLegendary– Air
– Lightning
– Magic		60
Bunny GirlLegendary– Ground
– Moon
– Physical		150

The E-tier Units

Unit NameRarityElementDeployment Cost
Shadow ReaverLegendary– Ground
– Dark
– Magic		40
Rubber PirateRare– Ground
– Aqua
– Physical		80
Leaf NinjaRare– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical		40
SunshineRare– Air
– Sun
– Magic		35
Sand NinjaEpic– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical		60
Turtle MasterEpic– Ground
– Fire
– Magic		60
Pirate HunterRare– Ground
– Lightning
– Physical		40
HepburnRare– Ground
– Ice
– Physical		20
Sniper KingRare– Air
– Aqua
– Magic		40
PrinceRare– Air
– Aqua
– Magic		40
Black LegRare– Ground
– Fire
– Physical		80
KillerEpic– Ground
– Lightning
– Physical		40
ChaoRare– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical		30
Saiyan WarriorRare– Ground
– Fire
– Physical		20
Hero on WheelsEpic– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical		20
Demon SisterRare– Ground
– Fire
– Magic		50
Pink NinjaRare– Ground
– Leaves
– Physical		45

This brings us to the end of our Anime Rangers X Units Tier List article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it frequently. We will update it with new units when the developer rolls out a new update.

