10 Anime That Deserves a Reboot More Than One Piece’s Remake

One Piece’s remake announcement by WIT Studio was surprising. While fans are excited to see Luffy’s journey reimagined with modern visuals, there are plenty of classics out there still waiting for the same treatment. Some anime never got the justice they deserved due to rushed endings, outdated animation, or incomplete adaptations. Here’s a list of 10 anime that deserve a reboot even more than One Piece.

10. Black Cat

Black Cat is a gem of the early 2000s that deserves more love. The manga created an interesting world of assassins, bounty hunters, and a secret organization known as Chronos.

But the anime adaptation rushed through the story, skipped significant character arcs, and toned down the adult themes that made the original so rich in character.

Black Cat | Credits: Gonzo

Train Heartnet’s transformation from cold-blooded killer to free-spirited gunslinger had so much more depth in the manga. Supporting characters such as Sven, Eve, and Creed were never given their fair share of screen time either.

A reboot would fix all of that by giving the complete story the attention it deserves, capturing the perfect mix of action, comedy, and dramatic moments that made Kentaro Yabuki’s work stand out. Rather than spending resources re-making One Piece, which still stands up visually and in terms of story, the industry can give Black Cat the second chance it deserves.

9. Akame ga Kill!

When Akame ga Kill! premiered, it was making headlines for its graphic violence and bloody character deaths. But the anime broke from the manga’s narrative midway through, taking its own path and rushing to an early ending. This diluted the story, leaving many character plots shallow and unfinished.

The manga, meanwhile, offered more backstory, deeper motivations, and a far more fulfilling conclusion for heroes and villains alike. A reboot would allow the opportunity to present the series in all its beauty, including the political machinations, emotional investment, and character growth that got lost along the way.

Akame ga Kill! | Credits: White Fox

A faithful reboot of Akame ga Kill! could truly bring out the emotional weight of the character deaths, give more depth to its world-building, and leave a much stronger, lasting impression on viewers.

8. Deadman Wonderland

If any anime was shortchanged, it’s Deadman Wonderland. The manga is a raw, dystopian survival tale packed with violent action and heavy emotional risk, but the anime adaptation just scratched the surface.

With only 12 episodes and no sequel season, the anime rushed through the setup and climax, skipping over significant arcs and character backstories that made the manga so rich. Characters such as Shiro and Ganta never got their time to shine, and the world-building around the grotesque prison amusement park was left unexplored.

Ganta Igarashi from Deadman Wonderland | Credits: Manglobe

A reboot can explore the dark and violent world created by Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou. Modern animation can do justice to the high-risk battles and psychological horror aspects. That’s why Deadman Wonderland is worthy of a second life, fully remade and faithful to its roots.

7. Soul Eater

Soul Eater is bursting with style, from its quirky art to its offbeat characters and catchy soundtrack. But despite all this, the anime adaptation stumbled badly when it strayed from Atsushi Ōkubo’s original manga.

After a strong beginning, the series rushed toward an anime-original conclusion that omitted major character development, world history, and plot reveals. The manga’s dark elements and deeper investigation of madness and soul resonance were toned down in the anime. If any anime is worthy of a do-over, it’s Soul Eater.

Maka and Soul hunting evil souls in Soul Eater | Credits: Studio Bones

A reboot could go all-out for the manga’s psychological depth, develop its underutilized characters like Crona and Medusa, and push the creepy, Tim Burton-esque atmosphere to new heights. Picture this series with today’s animation quality and equitable pacing, it could become a modern classic.

6. Elfen Lied

Elfen Lied was among the early 2000s anime that had a cult following due to its graphic opening scene, extreme violence, and tragic undertones. The adaptation, however, hardly covered its story.

The anime only covered a small part of Lynn Okamoto’s manga and skipped essential character backstories, plot turns, and the real emotional depth of Lucy, Kouta, and the Diclonii. The series had much more potential beyond its gore and nudity reputation.

Lucy from Elfen Lied | Credits: Arms Corporation

A reboot in this day and age would be amazing with better animation, correct pacing, and a more loyal adaptation of the original material. The anime industry should remake unfinished gems like Elfen Lied, which never received the complete adaptation it deserved.

5. The Promised Neverland Season 2

The first season of The Promised Neverland was a flawless adaptation. It lived up to the tense game of survival between the children and the demons as a cat-and-mouse, employing masterful pacing and clever direction. Sadly, Season 2 threw all that goodwill away.

Emma in The Promised Neverland Season 2 | Credits: CloverWorks

Rather than sticking to the manga of Kaiu Shirai to the letter, Season 2 skipped many story arcs and rushed to an ending that didn’t do justice to the characters’ emotional journeys. The manga itself contained a much darker and emotionally richer escape story, complete with world-building, tragedy, and mature themes of freedom, family, and survival.

A reboot can pick up where Season 1 left off and provide the rest of the story the breathing room it needs. Giving The Promised Neverland a do-over from Season 2 and beyond doesn’t seem fair, but it is necessary.

4. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul had it all: a great protagonist in Kaneki, a morally gray world where humans and ghouls are both victimizers and victims, and some of the most challenging writing in modern seinen manga.

Haise Sasaki battling inner demons and ghouls in Tokyo Ghoul:re | Credits: Studio Pierrot

But the anime adaptation, particularly from Tokyo Ghoul √A (pronounced Tokyo Ghoul Root A) onwards, completely ignored the depth of the manga for a forced, anime-original story that confused fans and newcomers alike. The pacing was rushed, the emotional moments were diluted, and entire story arcs, such as Kaneki’s inner psychological battle, were avoided or simplified.

A full reboot would allow the story to progress with the gravity Sui Ishida had in mind. It could reimagine Kaneki’s gradual change and humanize characters such as Touka, Hide, and even the doves. That’s why Tokyo Ghoul deserves a reboot to do justice to its dark and complex characters.

3. Claymore

Claymore was one of those anime that did everything right: dark fantasy world, strong female heroines, gory sword fights, and a deep mystery of identity and survival. Unfortunately, the anime did not get the justice it deserved. It started strongly following Norihiro Yagi’s manga but lost its way in the second half of episodes, opting for an anime-original ending that felt rushed and lacking.

Clare from Claymore | Credits: Madhouse

The manga, however, takes the characters much deeper, especially Clare, Raki, and the entire Organization. A reboot would give the series room to develop its exploration of humanity, revenge, and sacrifice to its fullest potential. The world-building in Claymore is too deep to be half-told, and modern-day animation studios can take the epic battle choreography to new levels. Before a remake of an ongoing legend such as One Piece, studios must consider giving Claymore the true, uncut, and emotional reboot it rightly deserves.

2. D.Gray-man

D.Gray-man is the perfect example of an anime that deserves better timing, better management, and a reboot. The anime struggled with production delays, uneven pacing, and long hiatuses that broke the momentum.

Studio changes and the mangaka’s health issues kept the anime from fully catching up with or wrapping up the manga’s emotional and action-packed storyline. The gothic setting, original exorcist mythology, and characters such as Allen Walker and Kanda Yuu all suffered thanks to rushed pacing and uneven animation.

Allen Walker in D.Gray-man | Credits: TMS Entertainment

A reboot in today’s time could fix all that by introducing its dark, war-torn world and the chilling mysteries behind the Millennium Earl and the Akuma to a new generation of anime fans. If One Piece can get a remake while it’s still going strong, then D.Gray-man, an anime that never even got the right conclusion, most certainly deserves a reboot.

1. Berserk

No reboot list of anime would be complete without the mention of Berserk. Kentaro Miura’s masterwork of dark fantasy has inspired countless shows, but it has never been adapted into an anime worthy of its title.

The 1997 anime got the tone right but stopped halfway through, and the 2016 CGI series was universally criticized for its stiff animation and stilted pacing. Miura’s manga is a haunting mix of psychological horror and deep philosophical themes, following Guts’s journey of survival and revenge.

Guts from Berserk 2016 | Credits: GEMBA, Millepensee

A reboot with new studio, good funding, and a absolute respect for Miura’s work could finally bring this epic saga to life like it was always intended to be seen. If the industry is determined to remake something as well-fleshed as One Piece, it needs to reboot Berserk first, an incomplete and underrated anime adaptation that fans have been hoping for decades.

No doubt, One Piece getting a remake is thrilling, but it also speaks to the number of other anime that were left unfinished over the years. Because of outdated animation, rushed endings, and studio choices, these shows never received the justice they deserved.