Top 6 Anime to Watch if You Loved Dungeon Meshi

Not only did Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon) uplift the reputation of the fantasy genre, but it also challenged the status quo of anime and manga storytelling. This character-rich story is driven by food, fantasy, and darker themes, leaving fans wanting more anime like Dungeon Meshi.

Although a second season has been announced, a release date is not known. That’s why we’ve curated this list of anime like Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon) you can watch in the meantime.

6. Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World

Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World | Credits: Sunrise

Besides its fantasy aspect, Dungeon Meshi is a comforting food-appreciation show. And what can be more comforting than an izakaya? Head chef Nobuyuki and waitress Shinobu run Nobu, an izakaya (casual Japanese pub) in a parallel world where people from various backgrounds gather to fill their stomachs and gossip to their heart’s content. If you are looking for a comfort anime like Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon), then Isekai Izakaya is the one.

5. Log Horizon

Log Horizon | Credits: Studio Deen

Another anime like Delicious in Dungeon with characters trapped in a game world, but it focuses heavily on the societal and economic implications of this situation. Like Dungeon Meshi, Log Horizon explores how people adapt and create new ways of living within a fantasy setting. There’s a lot of emphasis on crafting, strategy, and understanding the game’s mechanics, which resonates with Dungeon Meshi‘s focus on understanding dungeon ecology for food.

4. Toriko

Toriko | Credits: Toei Animation

I’m not generalizing entirely, but Toriko is a shounen version of Dungeon Meshi. In Dungeon Meshi, Laios’ crew survives by eating monster delicacies, while in Toriko, hamburgers grow from the ground, volcanoes erupt with mac and cheese, and mountains are made out of ice cream.

Gourmet Hunters are the ones striving to discover the rarest ingredients. One of them is Toriko, who sets out to explore this gourmet world along with his friend, Komatsu, while fighting the evil organizations and monsters that stand in their way.

3. Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill | Credits: MAPPA

If you enjoyed the heartwarming cook-and-dine moments in Dungeon Meshi, you’ll definitely enjoy Tonsuki (Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill). Both series show the protagonists use local monsters as cooking ingredients to make mouth-watering delicacies.

Salaryman Tsuyoshi is summoned to another world to fight enemies for a kingdom but uses his wit instead and talks his way out. With the skill ‘Online Supermarket,’ Tsuyoshi buys food and utensils to survive. A mythical wolf named Fel gets a sniff and becomes familiar to continue savoring Tsuyoshi’s cooking. Unlike many, Tsuyoshi wants to become a merchant as well as an adventurer in this new world.

2. Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss | Credits: Kinema Citrus

Dungeon Meshi’s comforting elements shine the brightest because of the blinding dark themes it tackles throughout. If you enjoyed those darker themes, then Made in Abyss is undoubtedly the one you should be watching. Unlike Dungeon Meshi, Made in Abyss tackles much more grave situations.

No one knows when and how it appeared and how long it is. Only the bravest individuals, known as whistles, dive into the abyss to seek these answers. Riko is the daughter of one such whistle and is itching to dive into the abyss to look for her missing mother. When encountered by an amnesic robot, Riko takes the leap of faith without knowing the dangers that lie ahead.

1. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren | Credits: Madhouse

Have you ever felt two things are different yet similar at the same time? Well, Frieren and Dungeon Meshi is a classic example of that feeling. On the surface, both are adventure-fantasy anime, but besides that, they don’t have anything similar, or do they? Frieren and Dungeon Meshi are very humane at heart; both anime have solid world-building. They cherish the ones they met along the way and confront brutal reality with bravery. And that’s where they mirror themselves.

Both the series take place in a fantasy world, and are strangely comforting, with doses of melancholy in-between. So, if you love Dungeon Meshi (Delicious in Dungeon), close your eyes and watch Frieren.