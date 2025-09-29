Anime Vanguards – All Elements Guide

There are 11 Anime Vanguards elements, each granting various buffs and resistance to some enemy debuffs for your units. A strategic use of elements during team formation provides advantages over enemies in battles, ensuring your victory. For instance, you can use the Nature element units in stages, with the Blinded Modifier receiving immunity to damage-reducing debuffs. That said, this guide lists all elements, their effects, and the units associated with each.

All Anime Vanguards Elements and their Effects

Here is the list of all Anime Vanguards Elements and their effects:

Icon Element Effects Spark It makes units immune to damage-reducing debuffs. Nature It makes units immune to rage-reducing debuffs. Water It makes units immune to SPA-reducing debuffs. Fire It grants 1% additional damage to other Fire-type units within range every time you place a Fire-type unit on the battlefield. Holy It reduces the duration of status effects by 50%. Passion It grants 2% range to other Passion-type units within range every time you place a Passion-type unit on the battlefield. Curse It buffs the unit’s damage against bosses by 30%. Blast The unit with the Blast element ignores 10% of the enemy’s damage reduction buff. Cosmic The units with the Cosmic element remove debuffs and status effects from themselves. It has a 30-second cooldown period. Unbound It buffs the unit’s critical hit rate by 5%. Unknown The units with the Unknown element are immune to status ailments and debuffs.

List of Units Under Each Anime Vanguards Elements

Below are the Vanguard, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units under each Anime Vanguards Elements:

1. Nature

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Koguro (Unsealed) Vanguard 151,000 Yen – Firian (Teacher) Secret 80,100 Yen Foboko (Hellish) Exclusive 57,100 Yen Legendary Super Brolzi Exclusive 81,600 Yen Marlin (Gluttony) Exclusive 36,000 Yen Mimi (Psychic) Exclusive 68,600 Yen Sakuya (Time Maid) Exclusive 79,750 Yen Stone Lee Exclusive 17,300 Yen

2. Water

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Clatakiri (Mythic) Secret 67,500 Yen Roku (Super 3) Secret 59,500 Yen Slime (King) Secret 78,100 Yen Al (Good) Exclusive 47,300 Yen Emmie (Ice Witch) Exclusive 73,000 Yen Julias (Eispolsion) Exclusive 85,400 Yen Lethal Bee Exclusive 17,300 Yen Newsman (Forecast) Exclusive 61,100 Yen Octopus Exclusive 17,300 Yen Pweeny (Boxer) Exclusive 84,000 Yen Rudie (Prodigy) Exclusive 110,800 Yen

3. Spark

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Wolf (Resurrection) Secret 99,800 Yen Dave (Cyber Psycho) Exclusive 62,700 Yen Luce (Hacker) Exclusive 40,300 Yen Vigil (Power) Exclusive 98,327 Yen

4. Fire

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Iscanur (Pride) Vanguard 170,520 Yen Choy Jong En (Guild Leader) Secret 80,400 Yen Leo (Fangs) Secret 109,100 Yen Yomomata (Captain) Secret 87,300 Yen Ali (Djinn) Exclusive 95,800 Yen Hebano (Clematis) Exclusive 63,100 Yen Karem (Chilled) Exclusive 88,300 Yen – Mechamar Exclusive 56,750 Yen Quetzalcoatl (Sun God) Exclusive 107,700 Yen Rengoku (Purgatory) Exclusive 96,969 Yen

5. Passion

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Astolfo (Raider of Black) Secret 94,000 Yen Isdead (Romantic) Secret 103,000 Yen Lfelt (Love) Secret 106,100 Yen Soburo (Contract) Secret 61,850 Yen Valentine (Love Train) Secret 107,600 Yen Giyu Exclusive 49,250 Yen Haruka Rin (Dancer) Exclusive 24,400 Yen Seban Exclusive 26,000 Yen Sosara (Puppeteer) Exclusive 52,000 Yen

6. Cosmic

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Divalo (Requiem) Vanguard 115,000 Yen Arin (Rumbling) Secret 193,300 Yen Boo (Evil) Secret 77,800 Yen Giant Queen (Founder) Secret 121,800 Yen – Gujo (Infinity) Secret 90,200 Yen The Falcon (Sacrifice) Secret 1000 Yen Yehowach (Almighty) Secret 67,500 Yen

7. Blast

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Rogita (Super 4) Vanguard 182,300 Yen Rogita (Super) Secret 86,925 Yen Conqueror vs Invulnerable Secret 90,000 Yen Lord of Shadows Secret 99,200 Yen Smith John Secret 101,700 Yen Vogita (Angel) Secret 58,500 Yen Dodara (Exclusive) Exclusive 54,200 Yen Rodock Exclusive 34,800 Yen

8. Curse

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) GG (Possessed) Secret 132,100 Yen Igros (Elite Knight) Secret 95,000 Yen Saber (Black Tyrant) Secret 133,000 Yen – Sukano Secret 98,200 Yen Dark Mage (Evil) Exclusive 58,500 Yen Hei (Black Dragon) Exclusive 60,400 Yen – Mohato Exclusive 79,750 Yen Okorun (Turbo) Exclusive 89,500 Yen

9. Holy

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Money King (Awakened) Secret 107,900 Yen Regnaw (Rage) Secret 70,150 Yen Super Vogita Secret 126,000 Yen Arc (True Ancestor) Exclusive 95,000 Yen Diogo (Alternate) Exclusive 102,150 Yen Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) Exclusive 117,250 Yen Priestess (Holy) Exclusive 34,200 Yen Reimu (Shrine Maid) Exclusive 57,300 Yen

10. Unbound

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Brolzi Super (Wrathful) Vanguard 152,000 Yen Alocard (Vampire King) Secret 98,900 Yen Byeken Secret 85,800 Yen Eizan (Aura) Secret 136,550 Yen The Struggler (Rampage) Secret 137,800 Yen Dawntay (Jackpot) Exclusive 98,327 Yen Goblin Killer (Trapper) Exclusive 60,000 Yen Saiko (Spirit Medium) Exclusive 71,750 Yen – Tuji (Sorcerer) Exclusive 91,150 Yen

11. Unknown

Icon Units Rarity Total Upgrade Cost

(in-battle) Song Jinwu and Igros Vanguard 105,700 Yen Smith John (has two elements) Secret 101,700 Yen Sokora (Angra Mainyu) Secret 82,300 Yen

With this, you’ve reached the end of our Anime Vangaurds all elements guide. We hope that you found it helpful. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new unit arrives in the game. We will update our list accordingly to help you out.