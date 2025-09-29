Anime Vanguards – All Elements Guide

There are 11 Anime Vanguards elements, each granting various buffs and resistance to some enemy debuffs for your units. A strategic use of elements during team formation provides advantages over enemies in battles, ensuring your victory. For instance, you can use the Nature element units in stages, with the Blinded Modifier receiving immunity to damage-reducing debuffs. That said, this guide lists all elements, their effects, and the units associated with each.
All Anime Vanguards Elements and their Effects
Here is the list of all Anime Vanguards Elements and their effects:
|Icon
|Element
|Effects
|Spark
|It makes units immune to damage-reducing debuffs.
|Nature
|It makes units immune to rage-reducing debuffs.
|Water
|It makes units immune to SPA-reducing debuffs.
|Fire
|It grants 1% additional damage to other Fire-type units within range every time you place a Fire-type unit on the battlefield.
|Holy
|It reduces the duration of status effects by 50%.
|Passion
|It grants 2% range to other Passion-type units within range every time you place a Passion-type unit on the battlefield.
|Curse
|It buffs the unit’s damage against bosses by 30%.
|Blast
|The unit with the Blast element ignores 10% of the enemy’s damage reduction buff.
|Cosmic
|The units with the Cosmic element remove debuffs and status effects from themselves. It has a 30-second cooldown period.
|Unbound
|It buffs the unit’s critical hit rate by 5%.
|Unknown
|The units with the Unknown element are immune to status ailments and debuffs.
List of Units Under Each Anime Vanguards Elements
Below are the Vanguard, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units under each Anime Vanguards Elements:
1. Nature
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Koguro (Unsealed)
|Vanguard
|151,000 Yen
|–
|Firian (Teacher)
|Secret
|80,100 Yen
|Foboko (Hellish)
|Exclusive
|57,100 Yen
|Legendary Super Brolzi
|Exclusive
|81,600 Yen
|Marlin (Gluttony)
|Exclusive
|36,000 Yen
|Mimi (Psychic)
|Exclusive
|68,600 Yen
|Sakuya (Time Maid)
|Exclusive
|79,750 Yen
|Stone Lee
|Exclusive
|17,300 Yen
2. Water
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Clatakiri (Mythic)
|Secret
|67,500 Yen
|Roku (Super 3)
|Secret
|59,500 Yen
|Slime (King)
|Secret
|78,100 Yen
|Al (Good)
|Exclusive
|47,300 Yen
|Emmie (Ice Witch)
|Exclusive
|73,000 Yen
|Julias (Eispolsion)
|Exclusive
|85,400 Yen
|Lethal Bee
|Exclusive
|17,300 Yen
|Newsman (Forecast)
|Exclusive
|61,100 Yen
|Octopus
|Exclusive
|17,300 Yen
|Pweeny (Boxer)
|Exclusive
|84,000 Yen
|Rudie (Prodigy)
|Exclusive
|110,800 Yen
3. Spark
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Wolf (Resurrection)
|Secret
|99,800 Yen
|Dave (Cyber Psycho)
|Exclusive
|62,700 Yen
|Luce (Hacker)
|Exclusive
|40,300 Yen
|Vigil (Power)
|Exclusive
|98,327 Yen
4. Fire
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Iscanur (Pride)
|Vanguard
|170,520 Yen
|Choy Jong En (Guild Leader)
|Secret
|80,400 Yen
|Leo (Fangs)
|Secret
|109,100 Yen
|Yomomata (Captain)
|Secret
|87,300 Yen
|Ali (Djinn)
|Exclusive
|95,800 Yen
|Hebano (Clematis)
|Exclusive
|63,100 Yen
|Karem (Chilled)
|Exclusive
|88,300 Yen
|–
|Mechamar
|Exclusive
|56,750 Yen
|Quetzalcoatl (Sun God)
|Exclusive
|107,700 Yen
|Rengoku (Purgatory)
|Exclusive
|96,969 Yen
5. Passion
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Astolfo (Raider of Black)
|Secret
|94,000 Yen
|Isdead (Romantic)
|Secret
|103,000 Yen
|Lfelt (Love)
|Secret
|106,100 Yen
|Soburo (Contract)
|Secret
|61,850 Yen
|Valentine (Love Train)
|Secret
|107,600 Yen
|Giyu
|Exclusive
|49,250 Yen
|Haruka Rin (Dancer)
|Exclusive
|24,400 Yen
|Seban
|Exclusive
|26,000 Yen
|Sosara (Puppeteer)
|Exclusive
|52,000 Yen
6. Cosmic
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Divalo (Requiem)
|Vanguard
|115,000 Yen
|Arin (Rumbling)
|Secret
|193,300 Yen
|Boo (Evil)
|Secret
|77,800 Yen
|Giant Queen (Founder)
|Secret
|121,800 Yen
|–
|Gujo (Infinity)
|Secret
|90,200 Yen
|The Falcon (Sacrifice)
|Secret
|1000 Yen
|Yehowach (Almighty)
|Secret
|67,500 Yen
7. Blast
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Rogita (Super 4)
|Vanguard
|182,300 Yen
|Rogita (Super)
|Secret
|86,925 Yen
|Conqueror vs Invulnerable
|Secret
|90,000 Yen
|Lord of Shadows
|Secret
|99,200 Yen
|Smith John
|Secret
|101,700 Yen
|Vogita (Angel)
|Secret
|58,500 Yen
|Dodara (Exclusive)
|Exclusive
|54,200 Yen
|Rodock
|Exclusive
|34,800 Yen
8. Curse
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|GG (Possessed)
|Secret
|132,100 Yen
|Igros (Elite Knight)
|Secret
|95,000 Yen
|Saber (Black Tyrant)
|Secret
|133,000 Yen
|–
|Sukano
|Secret
|98,200 Yen
|Dark Mage (Evil)
|Exclusive
|58,500 Yen
|Hei (Black Dragon)
|Exclusive
|60,400 Yen
|–
|Mohato
|Exclusive
|79,750 Yen
|Okorun (Turbo)
|Exclusive
|89,500 Yen
9. Holy
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Money King (Awakened)
|Secret
|107,900 Yen
|Regnaw (Rage)
|Secret
|70,150 Yen
|Super Vogita
|Secret
|126,000 Yen
|Arc (True Ancestor)
|Exclusive
|95,000 Yen
|Diogo (Alternate)
|Exclusive
|102,150 Yen
|Gilgamesh (King of Heroes)
|Exclusive
|117,250 Yen
|Priestess (Holy)
|Exclusive
|34,200 Yen
|Reimu (Shrine Maid)
|Exclusive
|57,300 Yen
10. Unbound
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Brolzi Super (Wrathful)
|Vanguard
|152,000 Yen
|Alocard (Vampire King)
|Secret
|98,900 Yen
|Byeken
|Secret
|85,800 Yen
|Eizan (Aura)
|Secret
|136,550 Yen
|The Struggler (Rampage)
|Secret
|137,800 Yen
|Dawntay (Jackpot)
|Exclusive
|98,327 Yen
|Goblin Killer (Trapper)
|Exclusive
|60,000 Yen
|Saiko (Spirit Medium)
|Exclusive
|71,750 Yen
|–
|Tuji (Sorcerer)
|Exclusive
|91,150 Yen
11. Unknown
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Total Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
|Song Jinwu and Igros
|Vanguard
|105,700 Yen
|Smith John (has two elements)
|Secret
|101,700 Yen
|Sokora (Angra Mainyu)
|Secret
|82,300 Yen
With this, you’ve reached the end of our Anime Vangaurds all elements guide. We hope that you found it helpful. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new unit arrives in the game. We will update our list accordingly to help you out.