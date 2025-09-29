Home » Gaming » Anime Vanguards – All Elements Guide

Anime Vanguards – All Elements Guide

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

There are 11 Anime Vanguards elements, each granting various buffs and resistance to some enemy debuffs for your units. A strategic use of elements during team formation provides advantages over enemies in battles, ensuring your victory. For instance, you can use the Nature element units in stages, with the Blinded Modifier receiving immunity to damage-reducing debuffs. That said, this guide lists all elements, their effects, and the units associated with each.

Anime Vanguards elements

All Anime Vanguards Elements and their Effects

Here is the list of all Anime Vanguards Elements and their effects:

IconElementEffects
Anime Vanguards Elements SparkSparkIt makes units immune to damage-reducing debuffs.
Anime Vanguards evolution NatureNatureIt makes units immune to rage-reducing debuffs.
Anime Vanguards elements WaterWaterIt makes units immune to SPA-reducing debuffs.
Anime Vanguards elements FireFireIt grants 1% additional damage to other Fire-type units within range every time you place a Fire-type unit on the battlefield.
Anime Vanguards elements holyHolyIt reduces the duration of status effects by 50%.
Anime Vanguards evoution passionPassionIt grants 2% range to other Passion-type units within range every time you place a Passion-type unit on the battlefield.
Anime Vanguards Elements CurseCurseIt buffs the unit’s damage against bosses by 30%.
Anime Vanguards elements blastBlastThe unit with the Blast element ignores 10% of the enemy’s damage reduction buff.
Anime Vanguards elements cosmicCosmicThe units with the Cosmic element remove debuffs and status effects from themselves. It has a 30-second cooldown period.
Anime Vanguards elements unboundUnboundIt buffs the unit’s critical hit rate by 5%.
Anime Vanguards Elements UnknownUnknownThe units with the Unknown element are immune to status ailments and debuffs.

Also Read:

List of Units Under Each Anime Vanguards Elements

Below are the Vanguard, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units under each Anime Vanguards Elements:

1. Nature

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Koguro (Unsealed)Koguro (Unsealed)Vanguard151,000 Yen
Firian (Teacher)Secret80,100 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Foboko HellishFoboko (Hellish)Exclusive57,100 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Legendary Super BrolziLegendary Super BrolziExclusive81,600 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Marlin GluttonyMarlin (Gluttony)Exclusive36,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Mimi PsychicMimi (Psychic)Exclusive68,600 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Sakuya Time MaidSakuya (Time Maid)Exclusive79,750 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Stone LeeStone LeeExclusive17,300 Yen

2. Water

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Elements Clatkiri MythicClatakiri (Mythic)Secret67,500 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Roki Super 3Roku (Super 3)Secret59,500 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Slime KingSlime (King)Secret78,100 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Al GoodAl (Good)Exclusive47,300 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Emmie Ice WitchEmmie (Ice Witch)Exclusive73,000 Yen
Julias EispolsionJulias (Eispolsion)Exclusive85,400 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Lethal BeeLethal BeeExclusive17,300 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Newsman ForecasterNewsman (Forecast)Exclusive61,100 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements OctopusOctopusExclusive17,300 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Pweeny BoxerPweeny (Boxer)Exclusive84,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Rudie ProdigyRudie (Prodigy)Exclusive110,800 Yen

3. Spark

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Elements Wolf ResurrectionWolf (Resurrection)Secret99,800 Yen
anime Vanguards Elemets Dave Cyber PsychoDave (Cyber Psycho)Exclusive62,700 Yen
Anime vanguards Elements Luce HackerLuce (Hacker)Exclusive40,300 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Vigil PowerVigil (Power)Exclusive98,327 Yen

4. Fire

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Elements Iscanur PrideIscanur (Pride)Vanguard170,520 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Choy Jong EnChoy Jong En (Guild Leader)Secret80,400 Yen
Anime vanguards Leo FangsLeo (Fangs)Secret109,100 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Yomomata CaptainYomomata (Captain)Secret87,300 Yen
anime Vanguards Elements Ali DjinnAli (Djinn)Exclusive95,800 Yen
Anime Vanguards elements Hebano ClematisHebano (Clematis)Exclusive63,100 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Karem ChilledKarem (Chilled)Exclusive88,300 Yen
MechamarExclusive56,750 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements QuetzlcoatlQuetzalcoatl (Sun God)Exclusive107,700 Yen
Anime Vanguards RengukoRengoku (Purgatory)Exclusive96,969 Yen

5. Passion

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Elements Astolfo Raider of BlackAstolfo (Raider of Black)Secret94,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards elements IsdeadIsdead (Romantic)Secret103,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Lfelt LoveLfelt (Love)Secret106,100 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Soburo ContractSoburo (Contract)Secret61,850 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Love TrainValentine (Love Train)Secret107,600 Yen
Anime vanguards Elements GiyuGiyuExclusive49,250 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Haruko Rin DancerHaruka Rin (Dancer)Exclusive24,400 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements SebanSebanExclusive26,000 Yen
Anime vanguards Elements Sosora PuppeteerSosara (Puppeteer)Exclusive52,000 Yen

6. Cosmic

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Elemennts Divalo RequeimDivalo (Requiem)Vanguard115,000 Yen
anime vanguards Arin RumblingArin (Rumbling)Secret193,300 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Boo EvilBoo (Evil)Secret77,800 Yen
Anime vanguards Elements Giant Queen FounderGiant Queen (Founder)Secret121,800 Yen
Gujo (Infinity)Secret90,200 Yen
Anime vanguards The Falcon SacrficeThe Falcon (Sacrifice)Secret1000 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Yehowach AlmightyYehowach (Almighty)Secret67,500 Yen

7. Blast

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Elements Rogita Super 4Rogita (Super 4)Vanguard182,300 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Rogita SuperRogita (Super)Secret86,925 Yen
Anime Vanguards elements Conqueror vs InvulnerableConqueror vs InvulnerableSecret90,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards elements Lord of ShadowsLord of ShadowsSecret99,200 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Smith JohnSmith JohnSecret101,700 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Vogita AngelVogita (Angel)Secret58,500 Yen
Anime Vanguards elements Dodara ExplosiveDodara (Exclusive)Exclusive54,200 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements RodockRodockExclusive34,800 Yen

8. Curse

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Elements RodockGG (Possessed)Secret132,100 Yen
Anime Vanguards elements Igros Elite KnightIgros (Elite Knight)Secret95,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Saber Black tyrantSaber (Black Tyrant)Secret133,000 Yen
SukanoSecret98,200 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Dark Mage EvilDark Mage (Evil)Exclusive58,500 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Hei Black DragonHei (Black Dragon)Exclusive60,400 Yen
MohatoExclusive79,750 Yen
Anime Vanguards Elements Okorun TurboOkorun (Turbo)Exclusive89,500 Yen

9. Holy

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Monkey KingMoney King (Awakened)Secret107,900 Yen
Anime Vanguards Regnaw RageRegnaw (Rage)Secret70,150 Yen
Anime Vanguards Super VogitoSuper VogitaSecret126,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards ArcArc (True Ancestor)Exclusive95,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards Diogo AlternateDiogo (Alternate)Exclusive102,150 Yen
Anime Vanguards King of HeroesGilgamesh (King of Heroes)Exclusive117,250 Yen
Anime Vanguards Priestess HolyPriestess (Holy)Exclusive34,200 Yen
Anime Vanguards Reimu Shrine MaidReimu (Shrine Maid)Exclusive57,300 Yen

10. Unbound

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Anime Vanguards Brolzi Super WrathfulBrolzi Super (Wrathful)Vanguard152,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards Alocard VampireAlocard (Vampire King)Secret98,900 Yen
Anime Vanguards Byeken RoninByekenSecret85,800 Yen
Anime Vanguards Eizan AuraEizan (Aura)Secret136,550 Yen
ANime Vanguards The StrugglerThe Struggler (Rampage)Secret137,800 Yen
Anime Vanguards Dawntay JackpotDawntay (Jackpot)Exclusive98,327 Yen
Anime Vanguards Goblin Killer TrapperGoblin Killer (Trapper)Exclusive60,000 Yen
Anime Vanguards Saiko Spirit TrooperSaiko (Spirit Medium)Exclusive71,750 Yen
Tuji (Sorcerer)Exclusive91,150 Yen

11. Unknown

IconUnitsRarityTotal Upgrade Cost
(in-battle)
Song Jinwu and IgrosSong Jinwu and IgrosVanguard105,700 Yen
Anime Vanguards Smith JohnSmith John (has two elements)Secret101,700 Yen
Sokoro Angra MainyuSokora (Angra Mainyu)Secret82,300 Yen

With this, you’ve reached the end of our Anime Vangaurds all elements guide. We hope that you found it helpful. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when a new unit arrives in the game. We will update our list accordingly to help you out.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Anime Eternal Scythes Guide: How to Get and Stats

Roblox Cut Trees Codes (September 2025)

Plants vs Brainrots All Bosses: How to Spawn & Defeat

How to Rebirth in Plants vs Brainrots

99 Nights in the Bunker Codes (September 2025)

How to Get Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits?

How to Complete Daft Punk Quests in Fortnite and Earn...

Roblox Clashers Royale Codes (September 2025)

How to Get Tang Tang Kelentang in Steal a Brainrot

Roblox Lumber INC Codes (September 2025)