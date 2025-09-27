Anime Vanguards Evolution Guide – Units, Items, and more

Update: We last updated this article with the latest units eligible for the Anime Vanguards Evolution guide on September 27, 2025.

Evolution is an in-game mechanic in Anime Vanguards that transforms a unit into a more powerful version. The evolved units can receive new attacks, an expansion to the in-battle upgrades cap, and stats. Not all units can evolve; only a few units of specific rarities can undergo the evolutionary process. Check out all the units eligible for the evolution process, items required, and how to obtain them in this Anime Vanguards evolution guide.

List of Units Eligible for Evolution in Anime Vanguards

Only Mythic, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units are eligible for Evolution in Anime Vanguards. Every unit, except Vogito Super (Awakened) and Song Jinuwu (Monarch), retains its rarity. These two receive Vanguard rarity upon evolution. You need an exclusive Evolution Item, Gold, and Essence Stones to complete the process. In addition to these items, some units require achieving a certain number of takedowns.

Below are all the units that are eligible for the Anime Vanguards evolution feature, categorized by rarity:

1. Mythic Rarity

Image Base Unit Evolved Unit Evolution Item Essence Stones Gold Cost (Takedowns) Lord Friezo Lord Friezo (Emperor) 1 Space Pod 30 Green

20 Yellow

20 Purple

10 Red

1 Rainbow 15000 (5,000 Takedowns) The Smith The Smith (Forged) 12 Smith’s Anvil 30 Green

10 Yellow

10 Pink

30 Red

1 Rainbow 15000 The Witch The Witch (Disciple) 12 Witch’s Hat 30 Green

10 Yellow

10 Purple

30 Pink

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) The King The King (Apostle) 12 Egg Swod 30 Green

10 Yellow

20 Purple

20 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Ackers Ackers (Ken) 12 Makoso’s Scarf 30 Green

20 Red

20 Pink

20 Yellow

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Aurin Aurin (Nuclear Giant) 12 Colossal Spine 30 Green

30 Blue

10 Red

10 Yellow

1 Rainbow 15,000 Riner Riner (Reinforced Giant) 12 Star Ribbon 30 Green

30 Red

10 Purple

10 Yellow

1 Rainbo 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Zak Zak (Giant Ape) 12 Giant’s Glasses 30 Green

10 Red

10 Blue

30 Yellow

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Brisket Brisket (Yo-Yo) 12 Teddy Bears 30 Green

20 Blue

20 Pink

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Gear Boy Gear Boy (Hungry) 12 Meat 30 Green

20 Blue

20 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Kazzy Kazzy (Queen) 12 Tail Ribbons 30 Green

20 Purple

20 Pink

1 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedows) NotGoodGuy NotGoodGuy (Free) 12 Restricting Handbands 30 Green

20 Purple

20 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takdowns) Deruta Deruta (Hunt) 1 Dog Bone 30 Green

20 Red

20 Pink

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Hercool Hercool and Mr. Boo 12 Champ’s Belt 30 Green

12 Red

10 Purple

5 Blue

15 Yellow

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Rohan (Adult) Ultimate Rohan 12 Z Blade 30 Green

10 Red

5 Purple

5 Yellow

15 Blue

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Gazelle Gazelle (Umbrella) 1 Energy Bone 30 Green

15 Purple

20 Blue

12 Yellow

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Ichiga (True Release) Ichiga (Savior) 12 Horn of Salvation 30 Green

15 Blue

15 Purple

15 Red

2 Rainbo 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Kempache Kempache (Feral) 1 Chipped Blade 30 Green

10 Yellow

10 Purple

20 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Kiskae Kiskae (Scientist) 1 Bucket Hot 30 Green

10 Purple

20 Pink

10 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Orehimi Orehimi (Faith) 12 Hair Ornament 30 Green

10 Blue

10 Purple

20 Pink

2 Rainbow 15,000 Oryo Oryo (Antithesis) 12 Energy Arrow 30 Green

20 Blue

10 Yellow

10 PInk

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Yuruicha Yuruicha (Raijin) 12 Shunpo Spirit 30 Green

20 Yellow

10 Purple

10 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Lilia Lilia and Berserker) 1 Berserker’s Blade 30 Green

15 Blue

5 Yellow

5 Purple

3 Pink

10 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Ishtar Ishtar (Divinity) 1 Goddess’ Sword 30 Green

3 Blue

10 Yellow

15 Pink

10 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Cu Chuliann Cu Chuliann (Child of Light) 1 Blade of Death 30 Green

15 Blue

5 Yellow

5 Purple

3 Pink

10 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Archer Archer (Counter Spirit) 1 Cast Blades 30 Green

10 Blue

15 Yellow

3 Purple

10 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Saber Saber (King of Knights) 1 Avalon 30 Green

15 Yellow

10 Blue

10 Purple

3 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Medea Medea (Witch of Betrayal) 1 Caster’s Headpiece 30 Green

10 Blue

10 Yellow

15 Purple

3 Pink

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Medusa Medusa (Gorgon) 1 Gorgon’s Blindfold 30 Green

10 Yellow

15 Purple

3 Pink

10 Red

2 Rainbo 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Johnni Johnni (Infinite Spin) 1 Holy Corpse Arms 40 Green

13 Blue

15 Purple

15 Pink

3 Rainbow 15,000 (12,000 Takedowns) Giro Giro (Ball Breaker) 1 Holy Corpse Eyes 40 Green

13 Blue

15 Yellow

15 Pink

3 Rainbow 15,000 (12,000 Takedowns) – Chaso Chaso (Blood Curse) 12 Hardened Blood 40 Green

12 Blue

9 Pink

10 Red

10 Purple

3 Rainbow 15,000 – Jag-O Jag-O (Volcanic) 12 Magma Stone 40 Green

15 Purple

15 Yellow

15 Pink

3 Rainbow 15,000 – Todu Todu (Unleashed) 12 Broken Pendant 38 Green

10 Blue

14 Yellow

14 Purple

3 Rainbow 15,000 Tengon Tengon (Flashiness) 1 Nichinn Cleavers 40 Green

13 Blue

15 Yellow

15 Purple

3 Rainbow 15,000 Akazo Akazo (Destructive) 1 Demon Beads 43 Green

13 Blue

3 Yellow

13 Purple

13 Pink

3 Red

3 Rainbow 15,000 Naruto (Sage) Naruto (Six Tails) – 30 Green

12 Blue

11 Pink

2 Rainbow

6 Blue Chakra

6 Red Chakra 15,000

Sosuke (Hebi) Sosuke (Storm) 12 Snake Scale 30 Green

12 Pink

12 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 Cha-In Cha-In (Blade Dancer) 12 Broken Sword 30 Green

12 Blue

11 Purple

2 Rainbow 15,000 Obita Obita (Awakened) 12 Skin Patch 30 Green

12 Purple

11 Yellow

1 Rainbow 15,000 Song Jinwu Song Jinwu (Monarch) 12 Shadow Traces 30 Green

10 Yellow

12 Pink

1 Rainbow 15,000 Vogita Super Vogita Super (Awakened) 80 Senzu Bean 35 Green

15 Blue

11 Yellow

2 Rainbow 15,000 Song Jinwu (Monarch) Song Jinwu and Igros (Vanguard rarity) 1 Elixir of Life – 50,000 Vogito Super (Awakened) Brolzi Super (Awakened) (Vanguard rarity) 1 Brolzi’s Pelt 100 Green

50 Blue

50 Yellow

50 Purple

50 Pink

50 Red

5 Rainbow 50,000

2. Exclusive Rarity

Icon Base Unit Evolved Unit Evolution Item Essence Stones Gold Cost (Takedowns) Goblin Killer Goblin Killer (Trapper) 1 Torch 25 Green

10 Blue

10 Pink

20 Red

1 Rainbow 10,000 Priestess Priestess (Holy) 1 Holy Pendant 10 Blue

10 Purple

20 Pink

1 Rainbow 10,000 Ali Ali (Djinn) 1 Sunshine 1 Flaming Dagger

30 Green

30 Red

20 Yellow

1 Rainbow 15,000 (12,000 Takedowns) Hei Hei (Black Dragon) 1 Underworld Sword

1 Sunshine 30 Green

30 Purple

20 Blue

1 Rainbow 15,000 (12,000 Takedowns) Newsman Newsman (Forecast) 1 Frog

1 Sunshine 30 Green

30 Blue

20 Purple

1 Rainbow 15,000 (12,000 Takedowns) Quetzalcoatl Quetzalcoatl (Sun God) 1 Ancient Sword

1 Sunshine 30 Green

30 Pink

20 Purple

1 Rainbow 15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)

Reimu Reimu (Shrine Maid) 1 Gohei 25 Green

10 Blue

20 Red

10 Pink

1 Rainbow 10,000 Sakuya Sakuya (Time Maid) 1 Watch 25 Green

20 Blue

10 Purple

20 Pink

1 Rainbow 10,000 Rudie Rudie (Prodigy) 1 Magic Tome

1 Shamrock 30 Green

30 Blue

10 Pink

1 Rainbow 15,000 Arc Arc (True Ancestor) 1 Mystic Glasses

1 Shamrock 30 Green

20 Yellow

20 Blue

1 Rainbow 15,000 Marlin Marlin (Gluttony) 1 Sacred Treasure

1 Shamrock 30 Green

20 Yellow

20 Pink

1 Rainbow 15,000 Hebano Hebano (Clematis) 1 Fire Flowers

1 Shamrock 30 Green

10 Purple

30 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 Al Al (Good) 1 Good Wand 25 Green

20 Blue

10 Yellow

10 Pink

1 Rainbow 10,000 Dark Mage Dark Mage (Evil) 1 Dark Wand 25 Green

10 Blue

10 Purple

20 Red

1 Rainbow 10,000 Dawntay Dawntay (Jackpot) 1 Pizza 25 Green

20 Red

10 Purple

10 Blue

1 Rainbow 10,000 Vigil Vigil (Power) 1 Vigil’s Diary 25 Green

10 Red

10 Purple

20 Blue

1 Rainbow 10,000 Luce Luce (Hacker) 1 VR Headset 25 Green

10 Blue

15 Purple

15 Pink

1 Rainbow 10,000 Dave Dave (Cyber Psycho) 1 Sandy 25 Green

10 Blue

15 Purple

15 Red

1 Rainbow 10,000 Rom and Ran Rom and Ran (Fanatic) 1 Oni Horn

1 Snowflake 40 Green

15 Blue

15 Pink

13 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (7,500 Takedowns) Emmie Emmie (Ice Witch) 1 Crystalize Rose

1 Snowflake 40 Green

15 Blue

15 Purple

13 Pink

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Foboko Fobko (Hellish) 1 Pearl Beads

1 Snowflake 40 Green

15 Yellow

15 Blue

13 Purple

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Karem Karem (Chilled) 1 Cross Headphones

1 Snowflake 40 Green

15 Yellow

15 Blue

13 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Dodora Doddora (Exclusive) 1 Clay Bomb 25 Green

10 Pink

15 Yellow

15 Red

2 Rainbow 10,000 Sosora Sosora (Pupeteer) 1 Puppet Heart 25 Green

15 Purple

10 Blue

15 Red

2 Rainbow 10,000 Gilgamesh Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) 1 Active Key of Babylon 40 Green

5 Blue

15 Yellow

15 Pink

10 Red

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Diogo Diogo (Alternate) 1 Holy Corpse Eyes 40 Green

15 Yellow

13 Pink

15Red

3 Rainbow 15,000 (12,000 Takedowns) Saiko Saiko (Spirit Medium) 1 Nessie 38 Green

14 Blue

10 Yellow

14 Red 15,000 (7,500 Takedowns) Pweeny Pweeny (Boxer) 1 Milk 40 Green

15 Purple

13 Blue

15 Yellow 15,000 (7,500 Takedowns) Okorun Okorun (Turbo) 2 Golden Ball 32 Green

10 Yellow

10 Pink

10 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 (7,500 Takedowns) Mimi Mimi (Psychic) 1 Psychic Hand 43 Green

13 Blue

3 Yellow

13 Purple

13 Pink

3 Red 15,000 (7,500 Takedowns) – Tuji Tuji (Sorcerer Killer) 1 Cused Worm 40 Green

15 Blue

15 Purple

15 Red

4 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Zion Zion (Burdelyon) 1 Fire Wand 35 Green

4 Blue

12 Yellow

10 Purple

4 Pink

12 Red

3 Rainbow 15,000 Julias Julias (Eisplosion) 1 Ice World 35 Green

12 Blue

4 Yellow

10 Purple

12 Pink

4 Red

3 Rainbow 15,000 Renguko Renguko (Purgatory) 1 Slayer’s Cape 40 Green

14 Yellow

13 Pink

14 Red

4 Rainbow 15,000 Haruka Rin Haruka Rin (Dancer) – 11 Blue

11 Yellow

9 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000

3. Secret Rarity

Icon Base Unit Evolved Unit Evolution Item Essence Stones Gold Cost (Takedowns) Rogita Rogita (Super) 1 Fuse Jacket 30 Green

10 Yellow

20 Purple

20 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 (7,500 Takedows) The Struggler The Struggler (Rampage) 1 Dragonslayer 30 Green

20 Yellow

20 Purple

30 Red

1 Rainbow 15,000 The Falcon The Falcon (Sacrifice) 1 Awakened Egg – 15,000 GG GG (Possessed) 1 Curse Ball 20 Blue

20 Yellow

30 Purple

1 Rainbow 15,000 (7,500 Takeowns) Leo Leo (Fangs) 1 Spelldock of Fire

1 Sunshine 30 Green

30 Red

20 Blue

20 Yellow

1 Rainbow 15,000 (7,500 Takedowns) Arin Arin (Rumbling) 12 Basement Key 40 Green

20 Pink

30 Yellow

3 Rainbow 50,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Gaint Queen Giant Queen (Founder) 1 Etherea Centipede 40 Green

30 Purple

20 Red

3 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Slime Slime (King) 1 Anti-Magic

1 Shamrock 40 Green

30 Blue

20 Red

3 Rainbow 50,000 Astolfo Astolfo (Rider of Black) 1 Rider’s Blade 40 Green

20 Purple

30 Pink

3 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Lfelt Lfelt (Love) 12 Bullet 40 Green

20 Yellow

30 Pink

3 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Byeken Byeken (Ronin) 1 Eyepatch 40 Green

30 Blue

30 Red

3 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Delusional Boy Smith John 1 Atomic Essence 40 Green

30 Purple

30 Blue

3 Rainbow 30,000 Clatakiri Clatakiri (Mochi) 1 Donut – 1,000 Takedowns Roku (Angel) Roku (Super 3) 1 Rotara Earring

1 Rotara Earring 40 Green

30 Red

30 Blue

3 Rainbow 30,0000 (5,000 Takedowns) Boo Boo (Evil) 12 Mojon Essence 40 Green

12 Red

20 Pink

12 Blue

2 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Choy Jong En Choy Jog En (Guild Leader) 1 Red Jewel 40 Green

12 Blue

12 Purple

20 Red

1 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedons) – Friran Friran (Teacher) 1 Ring of Friendship – 10,000 (1,000 Takedowns) Yomomata Yomomata (Captain) 12 Head Captain’s Coat 40 Green

30 Red

15 Purple

1 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Yehowach Yehowach (Almighty) 1 Essence of the Spirit King 40 Green

12 Blue

15 Purple

12 Red

1 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Eizan Eizan (Aura) 1 Prison Chair 30 Green

12 Blue

12 Yellow

15 Purple

2 Rainbow 15,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Sokora Sokora (Angra Mianyu) 1 Tainted Ribbon 40 Green

12 Yellow

15 Pink

12 Red

1 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takedowns) Saber (Alternate) Saber (Black Tyrant) 1 Corrupted Visor 40 Green

12 Blue

12 Yellow

15 Red

1 Rainbow 30,000

(5,000 Takedowns) Regnaw Regnaw (Rage) 1 Silverite Sword 40 Green

12 Yellow

15 Blue

12 Red

1 Rainbow 30,000 (5,000 Takdowns) Isdead Isdead (Romantic) 1 Demon Chalice – 10,000 (1000 Takedowns) Soburo Soburo (Contract) 1 Tome of Wisdom – 10,000 (1,000 Takedowns) Valentine Valentine (Love Train) 1 Corrupted Holy Corpse 40 Green

15 Purple

15 Pink

13 Red

3 Rainbow 30,000 (7,500 Takedowns) Igros Igros (Eite Knight) 12 Blood-Red Armor 32 Green

10 Blue

10 Red

10 Pink

1 Rainbow 30,000 – Itaduri Sukono 20 Cursed Finger 38 Green

10 Yellow

12 Pink

15 Red

4 Rainbow 30,000 (6666 Takedowns) Alocard Alocard (Vampire King) 1 Hellsing Arms 35 Green

13 Yellow

13 Purple

13 Red

2 Rainbow 30,000 – Gujo Gujo (Infinity) 2 Six Eyes 40 Green

30 Blue

3 Red

4 Rainbow 15,000

All Anime Vanguards Evolution Items and How to Get

The Anime Vanguards’ evolution items are exclusive materials that each unit requires to evolve. Here is the list of all the items that are obtainable via quest items:

Icon Evolution Items Quest Items Quest Lists Brolzi’s Pelt Remote – Evolve Roku Super, Lord Friezo, and Rogito

– Clear a total of ten stages of the Frozen Volcano Dungeon.

– Sacrifice 30 Mythics+ rarity units.

– Defeat Friezo ten times.

– Save Brolzi from the Frozen Volcano. Elixir of Life Red Key – Kill Ant King 50 times.

– Sacrifice 30 Mythic and above units.

– Summon 5,000 Summons with Song Jinwu.

– Sacrifice Evolved Igros (Elite Knight). Ethereal Centipede Wooden Bucket – Sacrifice Zak (Ape Giant).

– Vanquish the Hammer Giant, Nuclear Giant, and Reinforced Giant bosses.

– Bring Arin (Rumbling) to Crystal Chapel Act 3 and defeat the Malformed Giant with him ten times

– Sacrifice Arin (Rumbling). Eyepatch Favorite Drink – Take down Future Sister, Gear Boy, Gleeful Disorder, Lfelt, Doorman, NotGoodGuy, Kazzy, and Brisket.

– Win 10 Ranked PvP matches.

– Complete Shining Castle Act 4 Legend Stage – EX, 10 times. Prison Chair Locked Prison Chair – Sacrifice three Evolved Almighty Invasion Units. Completed Holy Corpse Holy Corpse – Obtain the Holy Corpse Heart, use it on Valentine.

– Kill 46 Bosses using Valentine. Select Valentine and consume the Holy Corpse Skull Dragonslayer – – Evolve two Unending Rage units.

– Brand The Struggler with the active ability I, Sacrifice. Awakened King’s Egg Kings Egg – Sacrifice 200 units or Eclipse Apostle Enemies via the “I, Sacrifice” ability.

All the Anime Vanguards evolution items, except those listed above, can be crafted. You can obtain other items from shops, completing portals, or clearing stages.

Also Read:

How to Evolve Units in Anime Vanguards?

Here is a step-by-step guide for the Anime Vanguards evolution process:

Collect all items required for the unit you want to evolve. Enter the Upgrades room next to the Summon Area. You can teleport there from the Areas menu on the left side of the screen. Walk to the Evolve station behind the Mandra NPC. Tap the “E” key on your keyboard to open the Evolve dialog box. Tap the “+” icon on the right side. Select the unit you wish to evolve. You will see the Requirements on the right side of the Evolve dialog box. Tap the green Evolve button.

Before evolving a unit, ensure it has the highest stats possible. This ensures the evolved version will get the best stats.