Anime Vanguards Evolution Guide – Units, Items, and more

by Acharya Nidesh
Update: We last updated this article with the latest units eligible for the Anime Vanguards Evolution guide on September 27, 2025.

Evolution is an in-game mechanic in Anime Vanguards that transforms a unit into a more powerful version. The evolved units can receive new attacks, an expansion to the in-battle upgrades cap, and stats. Not all units can evolve; only a few units of specific rarities can undergo the evolutionary process. Check out all the units eligible for the evolution process, items required, and how to obtain them in this Anime Vanguards evolution guide.

Anime Vanguards Evolution

List of Units Eligible for Evolution in Anime Vanguards

Only Mythic, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units are eligible for Evolution in Anime Vanguards. Every unit, except Vogito Super (Awakened) and Song Jinuwu (Monarch), retains its rarity. These two receive Vanguard rarity upon evolution. You need an exclusive Evolution Item, Gold, and Essence Stones to complete the process. In addition to these items, some units require achieving a certain number of takedowns.

Below are all the units that are eligible for the Anime Vanguards evolution feature, categorized by rarity:

1. Mythic Rarity

ImageBase UnitEvolved UnitEvolution ItemEssence StonesGold Cost (Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution Lord FriezoLord FriezoLord Friezo (Emperor)1 Space Pod30 Green
20 Yellow
20 Purple
10 Red
1 Rainbow		15000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution The SmithThe SmithThe Smith (Forged)12 Smith’s Anvil30 Green
10 Yellow
10 Pink
30 Red
1 Rainbow		15000
Anime Vanguards The WitchThe WitchThe Witch (Disciple)12 Witch’s Hat30 Green
10 Yellow
10 Purple
30 Pink
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution The KingThe KingThe King (Apostle)12 Egg Swod30 Green
10 Yellow
20 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution AckersAckersAckers (Ken)12 Makoso’s Scarf30 Green
20 Red
20 Pink
20 Yellow
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution AurinAurinAurin (Nuclear Giant)12 Colossal Spine30 Green
30 Blue
10 Red
10 Yellow
1 Rainbow		15,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution RinerRinerRiner (Reinforced Giant)12 Star Ribbon30 Green
30 Red
10 Purple
10 Yellow
1 Rainbo		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution ZakZakZak (Giant Ape)12 Giant’s Glasses30 Green
10 Red
10 Blue
30 Yellow
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution BrisketBrisketBrisket (Yo-Yo)12 Teddy Bears30 Green
20 Blue
20 Pink
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Gear BoyGear BoyGear Boy (Hungry)12 Meat30 Green
20 Blue
20 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
KazzyKazzyKazzy (Queen)12 Tail Ribbons30 Green
20 Purple
20 Pink
1 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedows)
NotGoodGuyNotGoodGuyNotGoodGuy (Free)12 Restricting Handbands30 Green
20 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takdowns)
DerutaDerutaDeruta (Hunt)1 Dog Bone30 Green
20 Red
20 Pink
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
HercoolHercoolHercool and Mr. Boo12 Champ’s Belt30 Green
12 Red
10 Purple
5 Blue
15 Yellow
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution Rohan AdultRohan (Adult)Ultimate Rohan12 Z Blade30 Green
10 Red
5 Purple
5 Yellow
15 Blue
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution GazelleGazelleGazelle (Umbrella)1 Energy Bone30 Green
15 Purple
20 Blue
12 Yellow
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Ichiga True ReleaseIchiga (True Release)Ichiga (Savior)12 Horn of Salvation30 Green
15 Blue
15 Purple
15 Red
2 Rainbo		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
KempacheKempacheKempache (Feral)1 Chipped Blade30 Green
10 Yellow
10 Purple
20 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
KiskaeKiskaeKiskae (Scientist)1 Bucket Hot30 Green
10 Purple
20 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
OrehimiOrehimiOrehimi (Faith)12 Hair Ornament30 Green
10 Blue
10 Purple
20 Pink
2 Rainbow		15,000
OryoOryoOryo (Antithesis)12 Energy Arrow30 Green
20 Blue
10 Yellow
10 PInk
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
YuruichaYuruichaYuruicha (Raijin)12 Shunpo Spirit30 Green
20 Yellow
10 Purple
10 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
LiliaLiliaLilia and Berserker)1 Berserker’s Blade30 Green
15 Blue
5 Yellow
5 Purple
3 Pink
10 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
IshtarIshtarIshtar (Divinity)1 Goddess’ Sword30 Green
3 Blue
10 Yellow
15 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Cu ChulainnCu ChuliannCu Chuliann (Child of Light)1 Blade of Death30 Green
15 Blue
5 Yellow
5 Purple
3 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
ArcherArcherArcher (Counter Spirit)1 Cast Blades30 Green
10 Blue
15 Yellow
3 Purple
10 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
SaberSaberSaber (King of Knights)1 Avalon30 Green
15 Yellow
10 Blue
10 Purple
3 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
MedeaMedeaMedea (Witch of Betrayal)1 Caster’s Headpiece30 Green
10 Blue
10 Yellow
15 Purple
3 Pink
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
MedusaMedusaMedusa (Gorgon)1 Gorgon’s Blindfold30 Green
10 Yellow
15 Purple
3 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbo		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
JohnniJohnniJohnni (Infinite Spin)1 Holy Corpse Arms40 Green
13 Blue
15 Purple
15 Pink
3 Rainbow		15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
GiroGiroGiro (Ball Breaker)1 Holy Corpse Eyes40 Green
13 Blue
15 Yellow
15 Pink
3 Rainbow		15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
ChasoChaso (Blood Curse)12 Hardened Blood40 Green
12 Blue
9 Pink
10 Red
10 Purple
3 Rainbow		15,000
Jag-OJag-O (Volcanic)12 Magma Stone40 Green
15 Purple
15 Yellow
15 Pink
3 Rainbow		15,000
ToduTodu (Unleashed)12 Broken Pendant38 Green
10 Blue
14 Yellow
14 Purple
3 Rainbow		15,000
TengonTengonTengon (Flashiness)1 Nichinn Cleavers 40 Green
13 Blue
15 Yellow
15 Purple
3 Rainbow		15,000
AkazoAkazoAkazo (Destructive)1 Demon Beads43 Green
13 Blue
3 Yellow
13 Purple
13 Pink
3 Red
3 Rainbow		15,000
Naruto SageNaruto (Sage)Naruto (Six Tails)30 Green
12 Blue
11 Pink
2 Rainbow
6 Blue Chakra
6 Red Chakra		15,000
SosukeSosuke (Hebi)Sosuke (Storm)12 Snake Scale30 Green
12 Pink
12 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000
Cha InCha-InCha-In (Blade Dancer)12 Broken Sword30 Green
12 Blue
11 Purple
2 Rainbow		15,000
ObitaObitaObita (Awakened)12 Skin Patch30 Green
12 Purple
11 Yellow
1 Rainbow		15,000
Song JinwuSong JinwuSong Jinwu (Monarch)12 Shadow Traces30 Green
10 Yellow
12 Pink
1 Rainbow		15,000
Vogita SuperVogita SuperVogita Super (Awakened)80 Senzu Bean35 Green
15 Blue
11 Yellow
2 Rainbow		15,000
Song Jinwu MonarchSong Jinwu (Monarch)Song Jinwu and Igros (Vanguard rarity)1 Elixir of Life50,000
Vogita Super AwakenedVogito Super (Awakened)Brolzi Super (Awakened) (Vanguard rarity)1 Brolzi’s Pelt100 Green
50 Blue
50 Yellow
50 Purple
50 Pink
50 Red
5 Rainbow		50,000

2. Exclusive Rarity

IconBase UnitEvolved UnitEvolution ItemEssence StonesGold Cost (Takedowns)
Goblin KillerGoblin KillerGoblin Killer (Trapper)1 Torch25 Green
10 Blue
10 Pink
20 Red
1 Rainbow		10,000
PriestessPriestessPriestess (Holy)1 Holy Pendant10 Blue
10 Purple
20 Pink
1 Rainbow		10,000
AliAliAli (Djinn)1 Sunshine1 Flaming Dagger
30 Green
30 Red
20 Yellow
1 Rainbow		15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
HeiHeiHei (Black Dragon)1 Underworld Sword
1 Sunshine		30 Green
30 Purple
20 Blue
1 Rainbow		15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
NewsmanNewsmanNewsman (Forecast)1 Frog
1 Sunshine		30 Green
30 Blue
20 Purple
1 Rainbow		15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
QuetzalcoatlQuetzalcoatlQuetzalcoatl (Sun God)1 Ancient Sword
1 Sunshine		30 Green
30 Pink
20 Purple
1 Rainbow		15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
ReimuReimuReimu (Shrine Maid)1 Gohei25 Green
10 Blue
20 Red
10 Pink
1 Rainbow		10,000
SakuyaSakuyaSakuya (Time Maid)1 Watch25 Green
20 Blue
10 Purple
20 Pink
1 Rainbow		10,000
RudieRudieRudie (Prodigy)1 Magic Tome
1 Shamrock		30 Green
30 Blue
10 Pink
1 Rainbow		15,000
ArcArcArc (True Ancestor)1 Mystic Glasses
1 Shamrock		30 Green
20 Yellow
20 Blue
1 Rainbow		15,000
MarlinMarlinMarlin (Gluttony)1 Sacred Treasure
1 Shamrock		30 Green
20 Yellow
20 Pink
1 Rainbow		15,000
HebanoHebanoHebano (Clematis)1 Fire Flowers
1 Shamrock		30 Green
10 Purple
30 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution AliAlAl (Good)1 Good Wand25 Green
20 Blue
10 Yellow
10 Pink
1 Rainbow		10,000
Anime vanguards Evolution Dark mageDark MageDark Mage (Evil)1 Dark Wand25 Green
10 Blue
10 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow		10,000
Anime vanguards Evolution DawntayDawntayDawntay (Jackpot)1 Pizza25 Green
20 Red
10 Purple
10 Blue
1 Rainbow		10,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution VigilVigilVigil (Power)1 Vigil’s Diary25 Green
10 Red
10 Purple
20 Blue
1 Rainbow		10,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution LuceLuceLuce (Hacker)1 VR Headset25 Green
10 Blue
15 Purple
15 Pink
1 Rainbow		10,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution DaveDaveDave (Cyber Psycho)1 Sandy25 Green
10 Blue
15 Purple
15 Red
1 Rainbow		10,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution Ram and RonRom and RanRom and Ran (Fanatic)1 Oni Horn
1 Snowflake		40 Green
15 Blue
15 Pink
13 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards EmmieEmmieEmmie (Ice Witch)1 Crystalize Rose
1 Snowflake		40 Green
15 Blue
15 Purple
13 Pink
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards FobokoFobokoFobko (Hellish)1 Pearl Beads
1 Snowflake		40 Green
15 Yellow
15 Blue
13 Purple
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards KaremKaremKarem (Chilled)1 Cross Headphones
1 Snowflake		40 Green
15 Yellow
15 Blue
13 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards evolution DodaraDodoraDoddora (Exclusive)1 Clay Bomb25 Green
10 Pink
15 Yellow
15 Red
2 Rainbow		10,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution SosoraSosoraSosora (Pupeteer)1 Puppet Heart25 Green
15 Purple
10 Blue
15 Red
2 Rainbow		10,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution GilgameshGilgameshGilgamesh (King of Heroes)1 Active Key of Babylon40 Green
5 Blue
15 Yellow
15 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution DiogoDiogoDiogo (Alternate)1 Holy Corpse Eyes40 Green
15 Yellow
13 Pink
15Red
3 Rainbow		15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution SaikoSaikoSaiko (Spirit Medium)1 Nessie38 Green
14 Blue
10 Yellow
14 Red		15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution PweenyPweenyPweeny (Boxer)1 Milk40 Green
15 Purple
13 Blue
15 Yellow		15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution OkorunOkorunOkorun (Turbo)2 Golden Ball32 Green
10 Yellow
10 Pink
10 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution MimiMimiMimi (Psychic)1 Psychic Hand43 Green
13 Blue
3 Yellow
13 Purple
13 Pink
3 Red		15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
TujiTuji (Sorcerer Killer)1 Cused Worm40 Green
15 Blue
15 Purple
15 Red
4 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution ZIonZionZion (Burdelyon)1 Fire Wand35 Green
4 Blue
12 Yellow
10 Purple
4 Pink
12 Red
3 Rainbow		15,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution JuliasJuliasJulias (Eisplosion)1 Ice World35 Green
12 Blue
4 Yellow
10 Purple
12 Pink
4 Red
3 Rainbow		15,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution RengukoRengukoRenguko (Purgatory)1 Slayer’s Cape40 Green
14 Yellow
13 Pink
14 Red
4 Rainbow		15,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution Haruka RinHaruka RinHaruka Rin (Dancer)11 Blue
11 Yellow
9 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000

3. Secret Rarity

IconBase UnitEvolved UnitEvolution ItemEssence StonesGold Cost (Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution RogitaRogitaRogita (Super)1 Fuse Jacket30 Green
10 Yellow
20 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000 (7,500 Takedows)
Anime Vanguards The StrugglerThe StrugglerThe Struggler (Rampage)1 Dragonslayer30 Green
20 Yellow
20 Purple
30 Red
1 Rainbow		15,000
Anime vanguards Evolution the FalconThe FalconThe Falcon (Sacrifice)1 Awakened Egg15,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution GGGGGG (Possessed)1 Curse Ball20 Blue
20 Yellow
30 Purple
1 Rainbow		15,000 (7,500 Takeowns)
LeoLeoLeo (Fangs)1 Spelldock of Fire
1 Sunshine		30 Green
30 Red
20 Blue
20 Yellow
1 Rainbow		15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
Anime vanguards Evolution ErinArinArin (Rumbling)12 Basement Key40 Green
20 Pink
30 Yellow
3 Rainbow		50,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution Giant QueenGaint QueenGiant Queen (Founder)1 Etherea Centipede40 Green
30 Purple
20 Red
3 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
anime Vanguards Evolution SlimeSlimeSlime (King)1 Anti-Magic
1 Shamrock		40 Green
30 Blue
20 Red
3 Rainbow		50,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution AstolfoAstolfoAstolfo (Rider of Black)1 Rider’s Blade40 Green
20 Purple
30 Pink
3 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution LfeltLfeltLfelt (Love)12 Bullet40 Green
20 Yellow
30 Pink
3 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution ByekenByekenByeken (Ronin)1 Eyepatch40 Green
30 Blue
30 Red
3 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution Delusional BoySmith John1 Atomic Essence40 Green
30 Purple
30 Blue
3 Rainbow		30,000
Anime Vanguards Evolution ClatakiriClatakiriClatakiri (Mochi)1 Donut1,000 Takedowns
Anime Vanguards Evolution Roku (Angel)Roku (Angel)Roku (Super 3)1 Rotara Earring
1 Rotara Earring		40 Green
30 Red
30 Blue
3 Rainbow		30,0000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution BooBooBoo (Evil)12 Mojon Essence40 Green
12 Red
20 Pink
12 Blue
2 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Choy Jong EnChoy Jong EnChoy Jog En (Guild Leader)1 Red Jewel40 Green
12 Blue
12 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedons)
FriranFriran (Teacher)1 Ring of Friendship10,000 (1,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution YomomataYomomataYomomata (Captain)12 Head Captain’s Coat40 Green
30 Red
15 Purple
1 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution YehowachYehowachYehowach (Almighty)1 Essence of the Spirit King40 Green
12 Blue
15 Purple
12 Red
1 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution EizanEizanEizan (Aura)1 Prison Chair30 Green
12 Blue
12 Yellow
15 Purple
2 Rainbow		15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution SokoraSokoraSokora (Angra Mianyu)1 Tainted Ribbon40 Green
12 Yellow
15 Pink
12 Red
1 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution Saber ALternateSaber (Alternate)Saber (Black Tyrant)1 Corrupted Visor40 Green
12 Blue
12 Yellow
15 Red
1 Rainbow		30,000
(5,000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution RegnawRegnawRegnaw (Rage)1 Silverite Sword40 Green
12 Yellow
15 Blue
12 Red
1 Rainbow		30,000 (5,000 Takdowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution IsdeadIsdeadIsdead (Romantic)1 Demon Chalice10,000 (1000 Takedowns)
Anime Vanguards Evolution SoburoSoburoSoburo (Contract)1 Tome of Wisdom10,000 (1,000 Takedowns)
Anime vanguards Evolution valentineValentineValentine (Love Train)1 Corrupted Holy Corpse40 Green
15 Purple
15 Pink
13 Red
3 Rainbow		30,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
Anime vanguards Evolution IgrosIgrosIgros (Eite Knight)12 Blood-Red Armor32 Green
10 Blue
10 Red
10 Pink
1 Rainbow		30,000
ItaduriSukono20 Cursed Finger38 Green
10 Yellow
12 Pink
15 Red
4 Rainbow		30,000 (6666 Takedowns)
Anime vanguards Evolution AlocardAlocardAlocard (Vampire King)1 Hellsing Arms35 Green
13 Yellow
13 Purple
13 Red
2 Rainbow		30,000
GujoGujo (Infinity)2 Six Eyes40 Green
30 Blue
3 Red
4 Rainbow		15,000

All Anime Vanguards Evolution Items and How to Get

The Anime Vanguards’ evolution items are exclusive materials that each unit requires to evolve. Here is the list of all the items that are obtainable via quest items:

IconEvolution ItemsQuest ItemsQuest Lists
Anime Vanguards Brolzi's PeltBrolzi’s PeltRemote– Evolve Roku Super, Lord Friezo, and Rogito
– Clear a total of ten stages of the Frozen Volcano Dungeon.
– Sacrifice 30 Mythics+ rarity units.
– Defeat Friezo ten times.
– Save Brolzi from the Frozen Volcano.
Anime Vanguards Elixir of LifeElixir of LifeRed Key– Kill Ant King 50 times.
– Sacrifice 30 Mythic and above units.
– Summon 5,000 Summons with Song Jinwu.
– Sacrifice Evolved Igros (Elite Knight).
Anime Vanguards Evolution Ethereal CentipedeEthereal CentipedeWooden Bucket– Sacrifice Zak (Ape Giant).
– Vanquish the Hammer Giant, Nuclear Giant, and Reinforced Giant bosses.
– Bring Arin (Rumbling) to Crystal Chapel Act 3 and defeat the Malformed Giant with him ten times
– Sacrifice Arin (Rumbling).
Anime Vanguards Evolution Eye patchEyepatchFavorite Drink– Take down Future Sister, Gear Boy, Gleeful Disorder, Lfelt, Doorman, NotGoodGuy, Kazzy, and Brisket.
– Win 10 Ranked PvP matches.
– Complete Shining Castle Act 4 Legend Stage – EX, 10 times.
anime Vanguards Prison ChairPrison ChairLocked Prison Chair– Sacrifice three Evolved Almighty Invasion Units.
Anime Vanguards Completed Holy CorpseCompleted Holy CorpseHoly Corpse– Obtain the Holy Corpse Heart, use it on Valentine.
– Kill 46 Bosses using Valentine. Select Valentine and consume the Holy Corpse Skull
Anime Vanguards DragonslayerDragonslayer– Evolve two Unending Rage units.
– Brand The Struggler with the active ability I, Sacrifice.
Anime Vanguards Awakened King's EggAwakened King’s EggKings Egg– Sacrifice 200 units or Eclipse Apostle Enemies via the “I, Sacrifice” ability.

All the Anime Vanguards evolution items, except those listed above, can be crafted. You can obtain other items from shops, completing portals, or clearing stages.

Also Read:

How to Evolve Units in Anime Vanguards?

Anime Vanguards Evolution

Here is a step-by-step guide for the Anime Vanguards evolution process:

  1. Collect all items required for the unit you want to evolve.
  2. Enter the Upgrades room next to the Summon Area. You can teleport there from the Areas menu on the left side of the screen.
  3. Walk to the Evolve station behind the Mandra NPC.
  4. Tap the “E” key on your keyboard to open the Evolve dialog box.
  5. Tap the “+” icon on the right side.
  6. Select the unit you wish to evolve. You will see the Requirements on the right side of the Evolve dialog box.
  7. Tap the green Evolve button.

Before evolving a unit, ensure it has the highest stats possible. This ensures the evolved version will get the best stats.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

