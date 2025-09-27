Anime Vanguards Evolution Guide – Units, Items, and more

Update: We last updated this article with the latest units eligible for the Anime Vanguards Evolution guide on September 27, 2025.
Evolution is an in-game mechanic in Anime Vanguards that transforms a unit into a more powerful version. The evolved units can receive new attacks, an expansion to the in-battle upgrades cap, and stats. Not all units can evolve; only a few units of specific rarities can undergo the evolutionary process. Check out all the units eligible for the evolution process, items required, and how to obtain them in this Anime Vanguards evolution guide.
List of Units Eligible for Evolution in Anime Vanguards
Only Mythic, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units are eligible for Evolution in Anime Vanguards. Every unit, except Vogito Super (Awakened) and Song Jinuwu (Monarch), retains its rarity. These two receive Vanguard rarity upon evolution. You need an exclusive Evolution Item, Gold, and Essence Stones to complete the process. In addition to these items, some units require achieving a certain number of takedowns.
Below are all the units that are eligible for the Anime Vanguards evolution feature, categorized by rarity:
1. Mythic Rarity
|Image
|Base Unit
|Evolved Unit
|Evolution Item
|Essence Stones
|Gold Cost (Takedowns)
|Lord Friezo
|Lord Friezo (Emperor)
|1 Space Pod
|30 Green
20 Yellow
20 Purple
10 Red
1 Rainbow
|15000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|The Smith
|The Smith (Forged)
|12 Smith’s Anvil
|30 Green
10 Yellow
10 Pink
30 Red
1 Rainbow
|15000
|The Witch
|The Witch (Disciple)
|12 Witch’s Hat
|30 Green
10 Yellow
10 Purple
30 Pink
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|The King
|The King (Apostle)
|12 Egg Swod
|30 Green
10 Yellow
20 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Ackers
|Ackers (Ken)
|12 Makoso’s Scarf
|30 Green
20 Red
20 Pink
20 Yellow
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Aurin
|Aurin (Nuclear Giant)
|12 Colossal Spine
|30 Green
30 Blue
10 Red
10 Yellow
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|Riner
|Riner (Reinforced Giant)
|12 Star Ribbon
|30 Green
30 Red
10 Purple
10 Yellow
1 Rainbo
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Zak
|Zak (Giant Ape)
|12 Giant’s Glasses
|30 Green
10 Red
10 Blue
30 Yellow
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Brisket
|Brisket (Yo-Yo)
|12 Teddy Bears
|30 Green
20 Blue
20 Pink
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Gear Boy
|Gear Boy (Hungry)
|12 Meat
|30 Green
20 Blue
20 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Kazzy
|Kazzy (Queen)
|12 Tail Ribbons
|30 Green
20 Purple
20 Pink
1 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedows)
|NotGoodGuy
|NotGoodGuy (Free)
|12 Restricting Handbands
|30 Green
20 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takdowns)
|Deruta
|Deruta (Hunt)
|1 Dog Bone
|30 Green
20 Red
20 Pink
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Hercool
|Hercool and Mr. Boo
|12 Champ’s Belt
|30 Green
12 Red
10 Purple
5 Blue
15 Yellow
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Rohan (Adult)
|Ultimate Rohan
|12 Z Blade
|30 Green
10 Red
5 Purple
5 Yellow
15 Blue
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Gazelle
|Gazelle (Umbrella)
|1 Energy Bone
|30 Green
15 Purple
20 Blue
12 Yellow
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Ichiga (True Release)
|Ichiga (Savior)
|12 Horn of Salvation
|30 Green
15 Blue
15 Purple
15 Red
2 Rainbo
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Kempache
|Kempache (Feral)
|1 Chipped Blade
|30 Green
10 Yellow
10 Purple
20 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Kiskae
|Kiskae (Scientist)
|1 Bucket Hot
|30 Green
10 Purple
20 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Orehimi
|Orehimi (Faith)
|12 Hair Ornament
|30 Green
10 Blue
10 Purple
20 Pink
2 Rainbow
|15,000
|Oryo
|Oryo (Antithesis)
|12 Energy Arrow
|30 Green
20 Blue
10 Yellow
10 PInk
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Yuruicha
|Yuruicha (Raijin)
|12 Shunpo Spirit
|30 Green
20 Yellow
10 Purple
10 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Lilia
|Lilia and Berserker)
|1 Berserker’s Blade
|30 Green
15 Blue
5 Yellow
5 Purple
3 Pink
10 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Ishtar
|Ishtar (Divinity)
|1 Goddess’ Sword
|30 Green
3 Blue
10 Yellow
15 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Cu Chuliann
|Cu Chuliann (Child of Light)
|1 Blade of Death
|30 Green
15 Blue
5 Yellow
5 Purple
3 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Archer
|Archer (Counter Spirit)
|1 Cast Blades
|30 Green
10 Blue
15 Yellow
3 Purple
10 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Saber
|Saber (King of Knights)
|1 Avalon
|30 Green
15 Yellow
10 Blue
10 Purple
3 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Medea
|Medea (Witch of Betrayal)
|1 Caster’s Headpiece
|30 Green
10 Blue
10 Yellow
15 Purple
3 Pink
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Medusa
|Medusa (Gorgon)
|1 Gorgon’s Blindfold
|30 Green
10 Yellow
15 Purple
3 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbo
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Johnni
|Johnni (Infinite Spin)
|1 Holy Corpse Arms
|40 Green
13 Blue
15 Purple
15 Pink
3 Rainbow
|15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
|Giro
|Giro (Ball Breaker)
|1 Holy Corpse Eyes
|40 Green
13 Blue
15 Yellow
15 Pink
3 Rainbow
|15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
|–
|Chaso
|Chaso (Blood Curse)
|12 Hardened Blood
|40 Green
12 Blue
9 Pink
10 Red
10 Purple
3 Rainbow
|15,000
|–
|Jag-O
|Jag-O (Volcanic)
|12 Magma Stone
|40 Green
15 Purple
15 Yellow
15 Pink
3 Rainbow
|15,000
|–
|Todu
|Todu (Unleashed)
|12 Broken Pendant
|38 Green
10 Blue
14 Yellow
14 Purple
3 Rainbow
|15,000
|Tengon
|Tengon (Flashiness)
|1 Nichinn Cleavers
|40 Green
13 Blue
15 Yellow
15 Purple
3 Rainbow
|15,000
|Akazo
|Akazo (Destructive)
|1 Demon Beads
|43 Green
13 Blue
3 Yellow
13 Purple
13 Pink
3 Red
3 Rainbow
|15,000
|Naruto (Sage)
|Naruto (Six Tails)
|–
|30 Green
12 Blue
11 Pink
2 Rainbow
6 Blue Chakra
6 Red Chakra
|15,000
|Sosuke (Hebi)
|Sosuke (Storm)
|12 Snake Scale
|30 Green
12 Pink
12 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|Cha-In
|Cha-In (Blade Dancer)
|12 Broken Sword
|30 Green
12 Blue
11 Purple
2 Rainbow
|15,000
|Obita
|Obita (Awakened)
|12 Skin Patch
|30 Green
12 Purple
11 Yellow
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|Song Jinwu
|Song Jinwu (Monarch)
|12 Shadow Traces
|30 Green
10 Yellow
12 Pink
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|Vogita Super
|Vogita Super (Awakened)
|80 Senzu Bean
|35 Green
15 Blue
11 Yellow
2 Rainbow
|15,000
|Song Jinwu (Monarch)
|Song Jinwu and Igros (Vanguard rarity)
|1 Elixir of Life
|–
|50,000
|Vogito Super (Awakened)
|Brolzi Super (Awakened) (Vanguard rarity)
|1 Brolzi’s Pelt
|100 Green
50 Blue
50 Yellow
50 Purple
50 Pink
50 Red
5 Rainbow
|50,000
2. Exclusive Rarity
|Icon
|Base Unit
|Evolved Unit
|Evolution Item
|Essence Stones
|Gold Cost (Takedowns)
|Goblin Killer
|Goblin Killer (Trapper)
|1 Torch
|25 Green
10 Blue
10 Pink
20 Red
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Priestess
|Priestess (Holy)
|1 Holy Pendant
|10 Blue
10 Purple
20 Pink
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Ali
|Ali (Djinn)
|1 Sunshine
|1 Flaming Dagger
30 Green
30 Red
20 Yellow
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
|Hei
|Hei (Black Dragon)
|1 Underworld Sword
1 Sunshine
|30 Green
30 Purple
20 Blue
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
|Newsman
|Newsman (Forecast)
|1 Frog
1 Sunshine
|30 Green
30 Blue
20 Purple
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
|Quetzalcoatl
|Quetzalcoatl (Sun God)
|1 Ancient Sword
1 Sunshine
|30 Green
30 Pink
20 Purple
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
|Reimu
|Reimu (Shrine Maid)
|1 Gohei
|25 Green
10 Blue
20 Red
10 Pink
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Sakuya
|Sakuya (Time Maid)
|1 Watch
|25 Green
20 Blue
10 Purple
20 Pink
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Rudie
|Rudie (Prodigy)
|1 Magic Tome
1 Shamrock
|30 Green
30 Blue
10 Pink
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|Arc
|Arc (True Ancestor)
|1 Mystic Glasses
1 Shamrock
|30 Green
20 Yellow
20 Blue
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|Marlin
|Marlin (Gluttony)
|1 Sacred Treasure
1 Shamrock
|30 Green
20 Yellow
20 Pink
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|Hebano
|Hebano (Clematis)
|1 Fire Flowers
1 Shamrock
|30 Green
10 Purple
30 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|Al
|Al (Good)
|1 Good Wand
|25 Green
20 Blue
10 Yellow
10 Pink
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Dark Mage
|Dark Mage (Evil)
|1 Dark Wand
|25 Green
10 Blue
10 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Dawntay
|Dawntay (Jackpot)
|1 Pizza
|25 Green
20 Red
10 Purple
10 Blue
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Vigil
|Vigil (Power)
|1 Vigil’s Diary
|25 Green
10 Red
10 Purple
20 Blue
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Luce
|Luce (Hacker)
|1 VR Headset
|25 Green
10 Blue
15 Purple
15 Pink
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Dave
|Dave (Cyber Psycho)
|1 Sandy
|25 Green
10 Blue
15 Purple
15 Red
1 Rainbow
|10,000
|Rom and Ran
|Rom and Ran (Fanatic)
|1 Oni Horn
1 Snowflake
|40 Green
15 Blue
15 Pink
13 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
|Emmie
|Emmie (Ice Witch)
|1 Crystalize Rose
1 Snowflake
|40 Green
15 Blue
15 Purple
13 Pink
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Foboko
|Fobko (Hellish)
|1 Pearl Beads
1 Snowflake
|40 Green
15 Yellow
15 Blue
13 Purple
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Karem
|Karem (Chilled)
|1 Cross Headphones
1 Snowflake
|40 Green
15 Yellow
15 Blue
13 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Dodora
|Doddora (Exclusive)
|1 Clay Bomb
|25 Green
10 Pink
15 Yellow
15 Red
2 Rainbow
|10,000
|Sosora
|Sosora (Pupeteer)
|1 Puppet Heart
|25 Green
15 Purple
10 Blue
15 Red
2 Rainbow
|10,000
|Gilgamesh
|Gilgamesh (King of Heroes)
|1 Active Key of Babylon
|40 Green
5 Blue
15 Yellow
15 Pink
10 Red
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Diogo
|Diogo (Alternate)
|1 Holy Corpse Eyes
|40 Green
15 Yellow
13 Pink
15Red
3 Rainbow
|15,000 (12,000 Takedowns)
|Saiko
|Saiko (Spirit Medium)
|1 Nessie
|38 Green
14 Blue
10 Yellow
14 Red
|15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
|Pweeny
|Pweeny (Boxer)
|1 Milk
|40 Green
15 Purple
13 Blue
15 Yellow
|15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
|Okorun
|Okorun (Turbo)
|2 Golden Ball
|32 Green
10 Yellow
10 Pink
10 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
|Mimi
|Mimi (Psychic)
|1 Psychic Hand
|43 Green
13 Blue
3 Yellow
13 Purple
13 Pink
3 Red
|15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
|–
|Tuji
|Tuji (Sorcerer Killer)
|1 Cused Worm
|40 Green
15 Blue
15 Purple
15 Red
4 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Zion
|Zion (Burdelyon)
|1 Fire Wand
|35 Green
4 Blue
12 Yellow
10 Purple
4 Pink
12 Red
3 Rainbow
|15,000
|Julias
|Julias (Eisplosion)
|1 Ice World
|35 Green
12 Blue
4 Yellow
10 Purple
12 Pink
4 Red
3 Rainbow
|15,000
|Renguko
|Renguko (Purgatory)
|1 Slayer’s Cape
|40 Green
14 Yellow
13 Pink
14 Red
4 Rainbow
|15,000
|Haruka Rin
|Haruka Rin (Dancer)
|–
|11 Blue
11 Yellow
9 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000
3. Secret Rarity
|Icon
|Base Unit
|Evolved Unit
|Evolution Item
|Essence Stones
|Gold Cost (Takedowns)
|Rogita
|Rogita (Super)
|1 Fuse Jacket
|30 Green
10 Yellow
20 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (7,500 Takedows)
|The Struggler
|The Struggler (Rampage)
|1 Dragonslayer
|30 Green
20 Yellow
20 Purple
30 Red
1 Rainbow
|15,000
|The Falcon
|The Falcon (Sacrifice)
|1 Awakened Egg
|–
|15,000
|GG
|GG (Possessed)
|1 Curse Ball
|20 Blue
20 Yellow
30 Purple
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (7,500 Takeowns)
|Leo
|Leo (Fangs)
|1 Spelldock of Fire
1 Sunshine
|30 Green
30 Red
20 Blue
20 Yellow
1 Rainbow
|15,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
|Arin
|Arin (Rumbling)
|12 Basement Key
|40 Green
20 Pink
30 Yellow
3 Rainbow
|50,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Gaint Queen
|Giant Queen (Founder)
|1 Etherea Centipede
|40 Green
30 Purple
20 Red
3 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Slime
|Slime (King)
|1 Anti-Magic
1 Shamrock
|40 Green
30 Blue
20 Red
3 Rainbow
|50,000
|Astolfo
|Astolfo (Rider of Black)
|1 Rider’s Blade
|40 Green
20 Purple
30 Pink
3 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Lfelt
|Lfelt (Love)
|12 Bullet
|40 Green
20 Yellow
30 Pink
3 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Byeken
|Byeken (Ronin)
|1 Eyepatch
|40 Green
30 Blue
30 Red
3 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Delusional Boy
|Smith John
|1 Atomic Essence
|40 Green
30 Purple
30 Blue
3 Rainbow
|30,000
|Clatakiri
|Clatakiri (Mochi)
|1 Donut
|–
|1,000 Takedowns
|Roku (Angel)
|Roku (Super 3)
|1 Rotara Earring
1 Rotara Earring
|40 Green
30 Red
30 Blue
3 Rainbow
|30,0000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Boo
|Boo (Evil)
|12 Mojon Essence
|40 Green
12 Red
20 Pink
12 Blue
2 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Choy Jong En
|Choy Jog En (Guild Leader)
|1 Red Jewel
|40 Green
12 Blue
12 Purple
20 Red
1 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedons)
|–
|Friran
|Friran (Teacher)
|1 Ring of Friendship
|–
|10,000 (1,000 Takedowns)
|Yomomata
|Yomomata (Captain)
|12 Head Captain’s Coat
|40 Green
30 Red
15 Purple
1 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Yehowach
|Yehowach (Almighty)
|1 Essence of the Spirit King
|40 Green
12 Blue
15 Purple
12 Red
1 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Eizan
|Eizan (Aura)
|1 Prison Chair
|30 Green
12 Blue
12 Yellow
15 Purple
2 Rainbow
|15,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Sokora
|Sokora (Angra Mianyu)
|1 Tainted Ribbon
|40 Green
12 Yellow
15 Pink
12 Red
1 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takedowns)
|Saber (Alternate)
|Saber (Black Tyrant)
|1 Corrupted Visor
|40 Green
12 Blue
12 Yellow
15 Red
1 Rainbow
|30,000
(5,000 Takedowns)
|Regnaw
|Regnaw (Rage)
|1 Silverite Sword
|40 Green
12 Yellow
15 Blue
12 Red
1 Rainbow
|30,000 (5,000 Takdowns)
|Isdead
|Isdead (Romantic)
|1 Demon Chalice
|–
|10,000 (1000 Takedowns)
|Soburo
|Soburo (Contract)
|1 Tome of Wisdom
|–
|10,000 (1,000 Takedowns)
|Valentine
|Valentine (Love Train)
|1 Corrupted Holy Corpse
|40 Green
15 Purple
15 Pink
13 Red
3 Rainbow
|30,000 (7,500 Takedowns)
|Igros
|Igros (Eite Knight)
|12 Blood-Red Armor
|32 Green
10 Blue
10 Red
10 Pink
1 Rainbow
|30,000
|–
|Itaduri
|Sukono
|20 Cursed Finger
|38 Green
10 Yellow
12 Pink
15 Red
4 Rainbow
|30,000 (6666 Takedowns)
|Alocard
|Alocard (Vampire King)
|1 Hellsing Arms
|35 Green
13 Yellow
13 Purple
13 Red
2 Rainbow
|30,000
|–
|Gujo
|Gujo (Infinity)
|2 Six Eyes
|40 Green
30 Blue
3 Red
4 Rainbow
|15,000
All Anime Vanguards Evolution Items and How to Get
The Anime Vanguards’ evolution items are exclusive materials that each unit requires to evolve. Here is the list of all the items that are obtainable via quest items:
|Icon
|Evolution Items
|Quest Items
|Quest Lists
|Brolzi’s Pelt
|Remote
|– Evolve Roku Super, Lord Friezo, and Rogito
– Clear a total of ten stages of the Frozen Volcano Dungeon.
– Sacrifice 30 Mythics+ rarity units.
– Defeat Friezo ten times.
– Save Brolzi from the Frozen Volcano.
|Elixir of Life
|Red Key
|– Kill Ant King 50 times.
– Sacrifice 30 Mythic and above units.
– Summon 5,000 Summons with Song Jinwu.
– Sacrifice Evolved Igros (Elite Knight).
|Ethereal Centipede
|Wooden Bucket
|– Sacrifice Zak (Ape Giant).
– Vanquish the Hammer Giant, Nuclear Giant, and Reinforced Giant bosses.
– Bring Arin (Rumbling) to Crystal Chapel Act 3 and defeat the Malformed Giant with him ten times
– Sacrifice Arin (Rumbling).
|Eyepatch
|Favorite Drink
|– Take down Future Sister, Gear Boy, Gleeful Disorder, Lfelt, Doorman, NotGoodGuy, Kazzy, and Brisket.
– Win 10 Ranked PvP matches.
– Complete Shining Castle Act 4 Legend Stage – EX, 10 times.
|Prison Chair
|Locked Prison Chair
|– Sacrifice three Evolved Almighty Invasion Units.
|Completed Holy Corpse
|Holy Corpse
|– Obtain the Holy Corpse Heart, use it on Valentine.
– Kill 46 Bosses using Valentine. Select Valentine and consume the Holy Corpse Skull
|Dragonslayer
|–
|– Evolve two Unending Rage units.
– Brand The Struggler with the active ability I, Sacrifice.
|Awakened King’s Egg
|Kings Egg
|– Sacrifice 200 units or Eclipse Apostle Enemies via the “I, Sacrifice” ability.
All the Anime Vanguards evolution items, except those listed above, can be crafted. You can obtain other items from shops, completing portals, or clearing stages.
Also Read:
How to Evolve Units in Anime Vanguards?
Here is a step-by-step guide for the Anime Vanguards evolution process:
- Collect all items required for the unit you want to evolve.
- Enter the Upgrades room next to the Summon Area. You can teleport there from the Areas menu on the left side of the screen.
- Walk to the Evolve station behind the Mandra NPC.
- Tap the “E” key on your keyboard to open the Evolve dialog box.
- Tap the “+” icon on the right side.
- Select the unit you wish to evolve. You will see the Requirements on the right side of the Evolve dialog box.
- Tap the green Evolve button.
Before evolving a unit, ensure it has the highest stats possible. This ensures the evolved version will get the best stats.