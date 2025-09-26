Anime Vanguards Familiars – Complete List and How to Get

Update: We’ve updated this list with the latest Anime Vanguards Familiars on September 26, 2025.

Familiars are a core part of combat, which were introduced in Anime Vanguards update 1.5. You can equip one for each unit, providing them with buffs, such as critical chance, elemental, damage, range, and more. There are various ways to obtain them, such as defeating a Raid boss and purchasing from in-game shops. That said, this article provides a list of all available Anime Vanguards Familiars with a guide to acquiring them.

What are Anime Vanguards Familiars?

As of this writing, Anime Vanguards offers 23 Familiars. They belong to one of these rarities: Exclusive, Secret, and Mythical. Additionally, there are three Vanguard rarity Familiars, which are exclusive to a unit. Each Familiar has unique buffs, and their stats are determined at the time of obtainment. However, Vanguard rarity Familiars provide three additional passives with fixed stats.

For instance, Turbo Granny’s description states that it increases critical damage by 0.5% to 5%. It means the Turbo Granny you receive could buff critical damage by any value between these parameters, such as 1%, 2%, or 2.5%, up to a maximum of 5%.

Complete List of All Anime Vanguards Familiars With Details

That said, here is the list of all Anime Vanguards Familiars, their rarity, buffs, and how to obtain:

Icon Familiars Rarity Buffs How to Obtain Price Turbo Granny Exclusive Granny Guidance: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Curse, Nature, or Unbound damage by 0.5% to 5%.



Beckoning Cat: Increases critical chance by 10%, critical damage by 0.5% to 3% for each attack until a unit lands a critical hit. A 1% chance to obtain by defeating any boss in the Occult Hunt’s Infinite mode (currently unobtainable) – Doggo Exclusive Avatar: Increases damage by 0.1% to 2% for every unique element on the team.



Elementalist: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Fire, Spark, or Water damage by 0.5% to 2%.

From Gift Box 1 at 10% (currently unobtainable) – Sebamon Exclusive Fireworks: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Fire, Spark, or Blast damage by 0.5% to 2%.



Unified: Increases damage by 0.5% to 2% for every element that matches the equipped unit. From Gift Box 2 (currently unobtainable) – Padoru Exclusive Padoru!: Padoru gives a present every 10 to 30 seconds.



Padoru: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Holy, Cosmic, or Passion damage by 0.5% to 2%.



Padoru Present: It grants one of three buffs:

– Gives 100 Yen, or

– Decreases a tower’s cost of upgrade by 5% permanently (can activate only once per battle), or

– increases these stats of one single random tower: Range and damage by 10% for 10 seconds. From Gift Box 3 (currently unobtainable) – Gon Mythic Spirit Candy: All attacks ignore 10% to 50% damage reduction.



Artificial Spirit: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Cosmic, Spark, or Nature damage by 2% to 5%.

Purchase from Rift Shop

100 Rift Shrds Pachiru Mythic Thirst of Battle: When the unit equipping this Familiar gets stunned, their damage increases by 1% to 10% (up to 30% of the unit’s damage)



Lieutenant: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Cosmic, Fire, or Unbound damage by 2% to 5%. Purchase from Rift Shop 100 Rift Shards Pupper Mythic A Good Boy: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Nature, Blast, or Holy damage by 2% to 5%.



Man’s Best Friend: Increases critical rate by 1% to 5% and critical damage by 2.5% to 10%. Doubled for Dragon Sphere units. Clear Act 3 of the Land of The Gods Legend Stage (5% chance) – Belu Mythic King of the Ants: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Curse, Fire, or Unknown damage by 2% to 5%.



For the King: When a unit’s attack hits, it consumes 5 HP of the lowest summons. Additionally, it increases the damage of the attack by 5% to 20%. Purchase from the Dungeon Shop (Ant Island ) 200 Monarch Tokens Bodobi Mythic Manipulating Evil: Every kill from the unit is considered +0 to +2 for any on-kill effects. This buff doesn’t apply to attacks with meters.



The Last Wizard: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Cosmic, Blast, or Holy damage by 2% to 5%. Clear Act 3 of Land of The Gods Legend Stage (5% chance) – Alottavisits Exclusive 1,000,000 Visits: Increases damage and range by 10% and reduces SPA by 5%.



1,000,000 Chances:

Randomly gets a buff that increases either Fire, Spark, Water, Blast, Nature, Holy, Curse, Unbound, Cosmic, Passion, or Unknown damage by 2% to 5% Granted via Mail (currently unobtainable) – Black Spirit Mythic Darkness Consumes: All attacks with meter generate an additional 0.1% to 100% meter.



Dark Spirit: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Blast, Spark, or Nature damage by 2% to 5% Purchase from Raid Shop (Ruined City) 50 Auric Coins Birb Secret Pet Bird: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Water, Spark, or Blast damage by 2% to 5%.



Ventriloquism: Increases or decreases damage, range, and critical chance by 20% and critical damage by 30%. Clear Act 1 of Ruined City Raid (1% chance)

Clear Act 2 of Ruined City Raid (3% chance) Foo Mythic Foo, Foo!: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Curse, Holy, or Passion damage by 2% to 5%.



Primate Murder: Every time the unit equipping Foo applies an effect on the teammate, they receive a damage buff of 2% to 10%. Purchase from the Rift Shop 100 Rift Shards Ro Jer Mythic Killing Machine: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Nature, Unbound, or Spark damage by 2% to 5%.



Warrior’s Spirit: The enemies receiving hits from the unit with this Familiar get their HP regeneration reduced by 1% to 50%. Clear Act 3 of Shining Castle Legend Stage (5% chance)

Clear Act 4 of Shining Castle Legend Stage (10% chance) – Strange Cat Exclusive Season of Flowers: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Fire, Blast, Holy, Water, Spark, Passion, Nature, Curse, Unbound, Cosmic, or Unknown damage by 2% to 5%.



Luck of the Gods: Increases damage by 0% to 7% and Range by 0% to 3.5%. (can be corrupted up to 5 times) From Wooden Chest (currently obtainable) – Summer Ham Exclusive Durable Pig: Increases damage and damage dealt by Damage over Time effects by 1% to 10% for every life stock missing.



Summer Heat: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Fire, Water, or Holy damage by 2% to 5%. From Iced Box (10% chance) (Purchase at the Summer Shop) 1 Sunshine Spirit Dispenser Exclusive Fake Spirit: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Cosmic, Unknown, or Blast damage by 2% to 5%.



Spirit Boost: Every time this Familiar activates a buff, it increases damage by 5% to 30% for 40 seconds (can’t stack) Event (currently unobtainable) – Nose Exclusive Nose: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Unbound, Cosmic, or Nature damage by 2% to 5%.



Light in the Dark: Every time the unit with this Familiar attacks, they get stunned for 2 seconds. If stunned, their damage increases by 0% to 35% for the duration of the stun and five seconds more.



Clear Act 1 to 6 of Hill of Sword Story stages (10% chance) – Silly Fairy Secret Fantasy Spirit: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Curse, Cosmic, or Nature damage by 2% to 5%.



Whimsical Being: Every placement of the unit with this Familiar, their upgrade cost decreases by 0 to 5%. Clear Acts 1 to 3 of Burning Spirit Tree Legend Stage (1% chance)

Clear Act 4 of Burning Spirit Tree Legend Stage (5% chance) – Chilli Mythic Sleight of Hand: Randomly gets a buff that increases either Unbound, Spark, or Blast damage by 1% to 5%.



Reliable Friend: Every time the unit with this Familiar scores a critical hit, their critical damage is buffed by 0% to 40%. (can’t stack) Purchase from Dungeon Shop (Frozen Volcano) 200 DragonToken – Tengon’s Smokebomb Vanguard (exclusive for Tengon (Flashiness)) Sound Blitz: Every time Tengon (Flashiness) attacks an enemy with a debuff, it guarantees a critical hit and buffs critical damage by 30% for 4 seconds (can’t stack).



God of Sound: Increases damage by 275%.



Firework’s Blast: The unit gains the Fire element. Additionally, it buffs the Fire and Blast damage by 30%. The attacks also apply the Scorched effect. Purchase from Event Shop (Warrior of Sound) 100 Event Coins – Sukono’s Finger Vanguard (exclusive for Sukono) The King of Curses: Sukono applies Cleaved with all attacks. Additionally, it buffs Curse element units by 30%.



The Cursed One: It increases damage by 200% and range by 30%.



Chef’s Preparation: Every time Sukono’s first hit applies Cleaved, she follows up with attack 2. Purchase from Event Shop (The Strongest) 10 Event Coins – Gujo’s Glasses Vanguard (exclusive for Gujo (Infinity)) Split Second Decision: Gujo (Infinity) activates Void for 2 seconds, and fires attack 3 on the enemy who leaves his range. (cooldown: 2 seconds).



The Honored One: It increases damage by 250%.



Gifted Genius: The Void’s damage boost remains active for 30 seconds from the time it activates. Purchase from Event Shop (The King’s Return) 10 Event Coins

How to Get Anime Vanguards Familiars?

Multiple sources exist that offer Anime Vanguards Familiar. Some are also time-limited, which you can obtain by participating in temporary events. For instance, you could obtain Turbo Granny from the Occult Raid, which the developers discounted on February 22, 2025. Currently, there is no way to obtain Turbu Granny. Here are the details of all methods:

1. Purchase from Shops

Raid, Dungeon, Rift, and Event are the shops where you can purchase Familiars. You can buy a Familiar in the Ruined City Raid Shop for Auric Coins. There are two Dungeon Shops that sell Familiars: Ant Island (requires Monarch Coins) and Frozen Volcano (requires DragonToken). Purchasing Familiars from the Rift Shop requires Rift Shards.

There are two permanent Event shops, The Strongest and The King’s Return, which offer Vanguard rarity Familiars. You can also buy some from some time-limited event shops. In the ongoing update 8.5, the returning Warrior of Sound’s shop sells the Tengon’s Smokebomb Familiar. The Warrior of Sound shop will be available till October 4, 2025. Purchasing any item from the Event Shop requires Event Coins.

2. Clear Story Stages

Multiple Normal and Legend story stages reward Familiars upon completion. Whether you receive one from the stages depends on the probability. Nose is the only Familiar you can currently obtain by clearing one, two, three, four, five, and six acts of Hill of Sword Story stages. You will have a 10% chance of receiving it upon clearing them. The method to obtain a Familiar from the Legend stages is similar to the Story stages.

3. Clear Raids

You can obtain one Familiar, Birb, as a reward by clearing Acts one and two of Ruined City Raid. However, there is only a 1% chance that he will drop upon completion. Other Raids don’t reward any Familiar as of this writing.

The sources listed above are the primary sources of obtaining Anime Vanguards Familiars. You can also acquire some by opening limited-time items. For instance, you can get the Birb Familiar from the time-limited item Iced Box, with a 10% chance.