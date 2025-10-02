Home » Gaming » Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List (October 2025)

Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List (October 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We last updated the Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List article on October 2nd, 2025.

Want to know which Anime Vanguards Traits are overpowered for your units? Our guide ranks them all based on the buffs they provide to the unit. Traits are unique in-game features that grant various buffs to the units. You can reroll them on any unit at any time using Shards at the Mandra NPC. That said, this tier list ranks all available traits based on the buffs they provide and overall usefulness.

Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List

All Anime Vanguards Traits Ranked

There are 11 Anime Vanguards Traits, ranging from the lowest Rare and Legendary to the highest Mythic. We will classify all into five tiers, namely SS, S, A, and B tiers. SS tier Traits have low drop chances, but are robust among them. Whereas, B-tier Traits have high drop chances but provide basic boosts. Here is the tier list:

TiersTraits
SSMonarch, Ethereal
SSolar, Deadeye, Blitz
AFortune, Marksman, Scholar
BVigor, Range, Swift
Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List

Breaking Down the Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List

Below is the complete Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List along with their drop chances and buffs:

SS Tier

These are overpowered Traits and provide the best buffs to the units. They significantly increase a unit’s damage and make it unbeatable.

IconTraitsDrop ChanceBuff
Anime Vanguards MonarchMonarch0.1%– 300% damage buff
– 10% SPA reduction
– 5% Range buff
Anime Vanguards EtherealEthereal0.175%– 20% damage buff
– 20% SPA reduction
– 5% Range buff

S Tier

These Traits are decent but provide fewer and lower buffs than SS tiers. Your units can deal decent damage with them, and you can use them as an alternative to the SS Tier Traits.

IconTraitsDrop ChanceBuff
Anime Vanguards SolarSolar0.5%– 10% damage buff
– 5% SPA reduction
– 25% Range buff
Anime Vanguards DeadeyeDeadeye0.375%– 45% critical chance buff
– 50% critical damage
Anime Vanguards BlitzBlitz1.85%– 20% SPA reduction

A Tier

You can find average Anime Vanguards Traits in this tier. They don’t increase your damage and provide other buffs, such as Range, Experience, and income.

IconTraitsDrop ChanceBuff
Anime Vanguards FortuneFortune2.5%– 20% increased income
– 10% reduced upgrade cost for non-farm units
Anime Vanguards MarksmanMarksman6.5%– 30% Range buff
Anime Vanguards ScholarScholar10%– 50% Experience buff

B Tier

These are the weakest Anime Vaguards Traits for your units. They only boost one stat of your unit, such as damage, range, or SPA reduction. It’s best to reroll and obtain Traits ranked in SS, S, and A tiers in this list.

IconTraitsDrop ChanceBuff
Anime Vanguards VigorVigor26%Vigor 1: 5% damage buff
Vigor 2: 10% damage buff
Vigor 3: 15% damage buff
Anime Vanguards RangeRange26%Range 1: 5% range buff
Range 2: 10% range buff
Range 3: 15% range buff
Anime Vanguards SwiftSwift26%Swift 1: 5% SPA reduction
Swift 2: 7.5% SPA reduction
Swift 3: 12.5% SPA reduction

Also Read:

Recommended Anime Vanguards Traits for Units

You can equip Monarch and Ethereal Traits to any units, but they are hard to obtain due to their low drop chance. So, you can use other traits as alternatives while grinding for these overpowered units and wishing RNG to do you a favor. That said, here are the best and alternative Traits for all Vanguard, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units.

IconUnitsRarityBest TraitsAlternatives
Anime Vanguards TraitsDivalo (Requeim)VanguardMonarchSolar
Marksman
Anime Vanguards TraitsIscanur (Pride)VanguardMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime VanguardsKoguro (Unsealed)VanguardMonarchDeadeye
Solar
Anime Vanguards Rogita Super 4Rogita (Super 4)VanguardMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime VanguardsSong Jinwu and IgrosVanguardMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards TraitsAlocard (Vampire King)SecretMarksmanEthereal
Blitz
Anime Vanguards TraitsArin (Rumbling)SecretEtherealDeadeye
Blitz
Anime VanguardsAstolfo (Rider of Black)SecretMarksman
Anime VanguardsBoo (Evil)SecretMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Byeken RoninByeken (Ronin)SecretMonarchMarksman
Solar
Anime Vanguards TraitsChoy Jong En (Guild Leader)SecretMonarchBlitz
Solar
Anime VanguardsClatakiri (Mochi)SecretMarksman
Anime Vanguards Conqueror vs InvulnerableConqueror vs InvulnerableSecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Eizan AuraEizan (Azure)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Friran (Teacher)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards GGGG (Possessed)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Giant QueenGiant Queen (Founder)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Gujo (Infinity)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Igros EliteIgros (Elite Knight)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards IsdeadIsdead (Romantic)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Leo FangsLeo (Fangs)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Lfelt LoveLfelt (Love)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Monkey KingMonkey King (Awakened)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Regnaw RageRegnaw (Rage)SecretEtherealBlitz
Marksman
Anime Vanguards Roku Super 3Roku (Super 3)SecretMonarchMarksman
Anime Vanguards Saber Black TyrantSaber (Black Tyrant)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Slime KingSlime (King)SecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Smith JohnSmith JohnSecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards Sobouro ContractSoburo (Contract)SecretFortuneMarksman
Anime Vanguards Sokora Angra MainyuSokora (Angra Mainyu)SecretBlitz
SukonoSecretMonarchSolar
Blitz
Anime Vanguards The Falcon of LightThe Falcon (of Light)SecretMonarchMarksman
Anime Vanguards The SmugglerThe Struggler (Rampage)SecretMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Love TrainValentine (Love Train)SecretMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Yehowach AlmightyYehowach (Almighty)SecretMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Yomomata CaptainYomomata (Captain)SecretMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards AL GoodAl (Good)ExclusiveMarksman
Anime Vanguards Ali DjinnAli (Djinn)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Arc True AncestorArc (True Ancestor)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Dark MageDark Mage (Evil)ExclusiveMonarchMarksman
Anime Vanguards Dave Cyber PsychoDave (Cyber Psycho)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards DawntayDawntay (Jackpot)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Diogo AlternateDiogo (Alternate)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Dodara ExplosiveDodara (Explosive)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Emmie Ice WitchEmmie (Ice Witch)ExclusiveMarksmanRange
Anime Vanguards Foboko HellishFoboko (Hellish)ExclusiveMarksmanRange
Anime Vanguards Gilgamesh King of HeroesGilgamesh (King of Heroes)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Goblin Killer TrapperGoblin Killer (Trapper)ExclusiveMonarchFortune
Anime Vanguards Haruka RinHaruka Rin (Dancer)ExclusiveMarksman
Anime Vanguards Hebano ClematisHebano (Clematis)ExclusiveMarksman
Anime Vanguards Hei Black DragonHei (Black Dragon)ExclusiveEtherealBlitz
Anime Vanguards EisplosionJulias (Eisplosion)ExclusiveEtherealMarksman
Anime Vanguards Karem ChilledKarem (Chilled)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Luce HackerLuce (Hacker)ExclusiveMarksmanBlitz
Fortune
Anime Vanguards Marlin GluttonyMarlin (Gluttony)ExclusiveMarksmanRange
Anime Vanguards MimiMimi (Psychic)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Newsman ForecastNewsman (Forecast)ExclusiveMarksmanBlitz
Anime Vanguards Okorun TurboOkorun (Turbo)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Priestess HolyPriestess (Holy)ExclusiveMarksman
Anime Vanguards Pweeny BoxerPweeny (Boxer)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Quetzalcoatl Sun GodQuetzalcoatl (Sun God)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Reimu Shrine MaidReimu (Shrine Maid)ExclusiveMonarchSolar
Anime Vanguards RengokuRengoku (Purgatory)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Rudie ProdigyRudie (Prodigy)ExclusiveMarksman
Anime Vanguards Rom and RanRom and Ran (Fanatic)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Saiko Spirit MediumSaiko (Spirit Medium)ExclusiveMonarcchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Sakuya Time MaidSakuya (Time Maid)ExclusiveMonarchMarksman
Anime Vanguards Sosara PuppeteerSosora (Puppeteer)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Tuji (Sorcerer Killer)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards VigilVigil (Power)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz
Anime Vanguards Zion BurdelyonZion (Burdelyon)ExclusiveMonarchBlitz

That concludes our Anime Vanguards Traits tier list. Check out the best Anime Vanguards units tier list guide here.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

All Cinematic Modes in Ghost of Yotei and How to...

Ghost of Yotei Playtime: How Long to Beat and Complete...

Ghost of Yotei – How to Get All Trophies and...

Ghost of Yotei – List of All Characters

All Copper Tools in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

All Copper Armor in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

Ghost of Yotei Global Release Date and Time Countdown

How to Make Copper Chain in Minecraft 1.21.9?

How to Get Perrito Burrito in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Chillin Chili in Steal a Brainrot