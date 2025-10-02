Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List (October 2025)

Update: We last updated the Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List article on October 2nd, 2025.
Want to know which Anime Vanguards Traits are overpowered for your units? Our guide ranks them all based on the buffs they provide to the unit. Traits are unique in-game features that grant various buffs to the units. You can reroll them on any unit at any time using Shards at the Mandra NPC. That said, this tier list ranks all available traits based on the buffs they provide and overall usefulness.
All Anime Vanguards Traits Ranked
There are 11 Anime Vanguards Traits, ranging from the lowest Rare and Legendary to the highest Mythic. We will classify all into five tiers, namely SS, S, A, and B tiers. SS tier Traits have low drop chances, but are robust among them. Whereas, B-tier Traits have high drop chances but provide basic boosts. Here is the tier list:
|Tiers
|Traits
|SS
|Monarch, Ethereal
|S
|Solar, Deadeye, Blitz
|A
|Fortune, Marksman, Scholar
|B
|Vigor, Range, Swift
Breaking Down the Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List
Below is the complete Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List along with their drop chances and buffs:
SS Tier
These are overpowered Traits and provide the best buffs to the units. They significantly increase a unit’s damage and make it unbeatable.
|Icon
|Traits
|Drop Chance
|Buff
|Monarch
|0.1%
|– 300% damage buff
– 10% SPA reduction
– 5% Range buff
|Ethereal
|0.175%
|– 20% damage buff
– 20% SPA reduction
– 5% Range buff
S Tier
These Traits are decent but provide fewer and lower buffs than SS tiers. Your units can deal decent damage with them, and you can use them as an alternative to the SS Tier Traits.
|Icon
|Traits
|Drop Chance
|Buff
|Solar
|0.5%
|– 10% damage buff
– 5% SPA reduction
– 25% Range buff
|Deadeye
|0.375%
|– 45% critical chance buff
– 50% critical damage
|Blitz
|1.85%
|– 20% SPA reduction
A Tier
You can find average Anime Vanguards Traits in this tier. They don’t increase your damage and provide other buffs, such as Range, Experience, and income.
|Icon
|Traits
|Drop Chance
|Buff
|Fortune
|2.5%
|– 20% increased income
– 10% reduced upgrade cost for non-farm units
|Marksman
|6.5%
|– 30% Range buff
|Scholar
|10%
|– 50% Experience buff
B Tier
These are the weakest Anime Vaguards Traits for your units. They only boost one stat of your unit, such as damage, range, or SPA reduction. It’s best to reroll and obtain Traits ranked in SS, S, and A tiers in this list.
|Icon
|Traits
|Drop Chance
|Buff
|Vigor
|26%
|Vigor 1: 5% damage buff
Vigor 2: 10% damage buff
Vigor 3: 15% damage buff
|Range
|26%
|Range 1: 5% range buff
Range 2: 10% range buff
Range 3: 15% range buff
|Swift
|26%
|Swift 1: 5% SPA reduction
Swift 2: 7.5% SPA reduction
Swift 3: 12.5% SPA reduction
Also Read:
- Anime Vanguards – All Elements Guide
- Anime Vanguards Evolution Guide – Units, Items, and more
- Anime Vanguards Familiars – Complete List and How to Get
Recommended Anime Vanguards Traits for Units
You can equip Monarch and Ethereal Traits to any units, but they are hard to obtain due to their low drop chance. So, you can use other traits as alternatives while grinding for these overpowered units and wishing RNG to do you a favor. That said, here are the best and alternative Traits for all Vanguard, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units.
|Icon
|Units
|Rarity
|Best Traits
|Alternatives
|Divalo (Requeim)
|Vanguard
|Monarch
|Solar
Marksman
|Iscanur (Pride)
|Vanguard
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Koguro (Unsealed)
|Vanguard
|Monarch
|Deadeye
Solar
|Rogita (Super 4)
|Vanguard
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Song Jinwu and Igros
|Vanguard
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Alocard (Vampire King)
|Secret
|Marksman
|Ethereal
Blitz
|Arin (Rumbling)
|Secret
|Ethereal
|Deadeye
Blitz
|Astolfo (Rider of Black)
|Secret
|Marksman
|–
|Boo (Evil)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Byeken (Ronin)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Marksman
Solar
|Choy Jong En (Guild Leader)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Blitz
Solar
|Clatakiri (Mochi)
|Secret
|Marksman
|–
|Conqueror vs Invulnerable
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Eizan (Azure)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|–
|Friran (Teacher)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|GG (Possessed)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Giant Queen (Founder)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|–
|Gujo (Infinity)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Igros (Elite Knight)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Isdead (Romantic)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Leo (Fangs)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Lfelt (Love)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Monkey King (Awakened)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Regnaw (Rage)
|Secret
|Ethereal
|Blitz
Marksman
|Roku (Super 3)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Marksman
|Saber (Black Tyrant)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Slime (King)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Smith John
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|Soburo (Contract)
|Secret
|Fortune
|Marksman
|Sokora (Angra Mainyu)
|Secret
|Blitz
|–
|–
|Sukono
|Secret
|Monarch
|Solar
Blitz
|The Falcon (of Light)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Marksman
|The Struggler (Rampage)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Valentine (Love Train)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Yehowach (Almighty)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Yomomata (Captain)
|Secret
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Al (Good)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|–
|Ali (Djinn)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Arc (True Ancestor)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Dark Mage (Evil)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Marksman
|Dave (Cyber Psycho)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Dawntay (Jackpot)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Diogo (Alternate)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Dodara (Explosive)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Emmie (Ice Witch)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|Range
|Foboko (Hellish)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|Range
|Gilgamesh (King of Heroes)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Goblin Killer (Trapper)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Fortune
|Haruka Rin (Dancer)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|–
|Hebano (Clematis)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|–
|Hei (Black Dragon)
|Exclusive
|Ethereal
|Blitz
|Julias (Eisplosion)
|Exclusive
|Ethereal
|Marksman
|Karem (Chilled)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Luce (Hacker)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|Blitz
Fortune
|Marlin (Gluttony)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|Range
|Mimi (Psychic)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Newsman (Forecast)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|Blitz
|Okorun (Turbo)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Priestess (Holy)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|–
|Pweeny (Boxer)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Quetzalcoatl (Sun God)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Reimu (Shrine Maid)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Solar
|Rengoku (Purgatory)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Rudie (Prodigy)
|Exclusive
|Marksman
|–
|Rom and Ran (Fanatic)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Saiko (Spirit Medium)
|Exclusive
|Monarcch
|Blitz
|Sakuya (Time Maid)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Marksman
|Sosora (Puppeteer)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|–
|Tuji (Sorcerer Killer)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Vigil (Power)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
|Zion (Burdelyon)
|Exclusive
|Monarch
|Blitz
That concludes our Anime Vanguards Traits tier list. Check out the best Anime Vanguards units tier list guide here.