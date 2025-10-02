Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List (October 2025)

Update: We last updated the Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List article on October 2nd, 2025.

Want to know which Anime Vanguards Traits are overpowered for your units? Our guide ranks them all based on the buffs they provide to the unit. Traits are unique in-game features that grant various buffs to the units. You can reroll them on any unit at any time using Shards at the Mandra NPC. That said, this tier list ranks all available traits based on the buffs they provide and overall usefulness.

All Anime Vanguards Traits Ranked

There are 11 Anime Vanguards Traits, ranging from the lowest Rare and Legendary to the highest Mythic. We will classify all into five tiers, namely SS, S, A, and B tiers. SS tier Traits have low drop chances, but are robust among them. Whereas, B-tier Traits have high drop chances but provide basic boosts. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Traits SS Monarch, Ethereal S Solar, Deadeye, Blitz A Fortune, Marksman, Scholar B Vigor, Range, Swift

Breaking Down the Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List

Below is the complete Anime Vanguards Traits Tier List along with their drop chances and buffs:

SS Tier

These are overpowered Traits and provide the best buffs to the units. They significantly increase a unit’s damage and make it unbeatable.

Icon Traits Drop Chance Buff Monarch 0.1% – 300% damage buff

– 10% SPA reduction

– 5% Range buff Ethereal 0.175% – 20% damage buff

– 20% SPA reduction

– 5% Range buff

S Tier

These Traits are decent but provide fewer and lower buffs than SS tiers. Your units can deal decent damage with them, and you can use them as an alternative to the SS Tier Traits.

Icon Traits Drop Chance Buff Solar 0.5% – 10% damage buff

– 5% SPA reduction

– 25% Range buff Deadeye 0.375% – 45% critical chance buff

– 50% critical damage Blitz 1.85% – 20% SPA reduction

A Tier

You can find average Anime Vanguards Traits in this tier. They don’t increase your damage and provide other buffs, such as Range, Experience, and income.

Icon Traits Drop Chance Buff Fortune 2.5% – 20% increased income

– 10% reduced upgrade cost for non-farm units Marksman 6.5% – 30% Range buff Scholar 10% – 50% Experience buff

B Tier

These are the weakest Anime Vaguards Traits for your units. They only boost one stat of your unit, such as damage, range, or SPA reduction. It’s best to reroll and obtain Traits ranked in SS, S, and A tiers in this list.

Icon Traits Drop Chance Buff Vigor 26% Vigor 1: 5% damage buff

Vigor 2: 10% damage buff

Vigor 3: 15% damage buff Range 26% Range 1: 5% range buff

Range 2: 10% range buff

Range 3: 15% range buff Swift 26% Swift 1: 5% SPA reduction

Swift 2: 7.5% SPA reduction

Swift 3: 12.5% SPA reduction

Recommended Anime Vanguards Traits for Units

You can equip Monarch and Ethereal Traits to any units, but they are hard to obtain due to their low drop chance. So, you can use other traits as alternatives while grinding for these overpowered units and wishing RNG to do you a favor. That said, here are the best and alternative Traits for all Vanguard, Exclusive, and Secret rarity units.

Icon Units Rarity Best Traits Alternatives Divalo (Requeim) Vanguard Monarch Solar

Marksman Iscanur (Pride) Vanguard Monarch Solar

Blitz Koguro (Unsealed) Vanguard Monarch Deadeye

Solar Rogita (Super 4) Vanguard Monarch Solar

Blitz Song Jinwu and Igros Vanguard Monarch Solar

Blitz Alocard (Vampire King) Secret Marksman Ethereal

Blitz Arin (Rumbling) Secret Ethereal Deadeye

Blitz Astolfo (Rider of Black) Secret Marksman – Boo (Evil) Secret Monarch Blitz Byeken (Ronin) Secret Monarch Marksman

Solar Choy Jong En (Guild Leader) Secret Monarch Blitz

Solar Clatakiri (Mochi) Secret Marksman – Conqueror vs Invulnerable Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Eizan (Azure) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz – Friran (Teacher) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz GG (Possessed) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Giant Queen (Founder) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz – Gujo (Infinity) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Igros (Elite Knight) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Isdead (Romantic) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Leo (Fangs) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Lfelt (Love) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Monkey King (Awakened) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Regnaw (Rage) Secret Ethereal Blitz

Marksman Roku (Super 3) Secret Monarch Marksman Saber (Black Tyrant) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Slime (King) Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Smith John Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz Soburo (Contract) Secret Fortune Marksman Sokora (Angra Mainyu) Secret Blitz – – Sukono Secret Monarch Solar

Blitz The Falcon (of Light) Secret Monarch Marksman The Struggler (Rampage) Secret Monarch Blitz Valentine (Love Train) Secret Monarch Blitz Yehowach (Almighty) Secret Monarch Blitz Yomomata (Captain) Secret Monarch Blitz Al (Good) Exclusive Marksman – Ali (Djinn) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Arc (True Ancestor) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Dark Mage (Evil) Exclusive Monarch Marksman Dave (Cyber Psycho) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Dawntay (Jackpot) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Diogo (Alternate) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Dodara (Explosive) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Emmie (Ice Witch) Exclusive Marksman Range Foboko (Hellish) Exclusive Marksman Range Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Goblin Killer (Trapper) Exclusive Monarch Fortune Haruka Rin (Dancer) Exclusive Marksman – Hebano (Clematis) Exclusive Marksman – Hei (Black Dragon) Exclusive Ethereal Blitz Julias (Eisplosion) Exclusive Ethereal Marksman Karem (Chilled) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Luce (Hacker) Exclusive Marksman Blitz

Fortune Marlin (Gluttony) Exclusive Marksman Range Mimi (Psychic) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Newsman (Forecast) Exclusive Marksman Blitz Okorun (Turbo) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Priestess (Holy) Exclusive Marksman – Pweeny (Boxer) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Quetzalcoatl (Sun God) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Reimu (Shrine Maid) Exclusive Monarch Solar Rengoku (Purgatory) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Rudie (Prodigy) Exclusive Marksman – Rom and Ran (Fanatic) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Saiko (Spirit Medium) Exclusive Monarcch Blitz Sakuya (Time Maid) Exclusive Monarch Marksman Sosora (Puppeteer) Exclusive Monarch Blitz – Tuji (Sorcerer Killer) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Vigil (Power) Exclusive Monarch Blitz Zion (Burdelyon) Exclusive Monarch Blitz

That concludes our Anime Vanguards Traits tier list. Check out the best Anime Vanguards units tier list guide here.