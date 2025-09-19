Anime Vanguards Units Tier List (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this Anime Vanguards units tier list on September 19, 2025.

This Anime Vanguards units tier list ranks characters based on their current meta. There are over 200 unique units available to use in this tower defense title. However, some units perform excellently while others perform moderately. And, players might wonder which units can help them skim through the content seamlessly. But fret not; this tier list ranks all usable characters from best to worst based on the current meta.

All Anime Vanguards Units Ranked in the Current Meta (September 2025)

This tier list ranks only some characters from the available pool of 200. These units are usable in the current meta and can help one clear content easily. This Anime Vanguards tier list classifies them into different tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. The SS tier characters are overpowered, whereas the C tier includes the weakest bunch.

Anime Vanguards Tier List Breakdown

Here is the complete Anime Vanguards tier list, including the units’ rarity, role, Deployment Cost, and Total Cost:

SS Tier

The characters included in the SS tier of this Anime Vanguards tier list are broken. Using them guarantees that players will complete all game modes without much hassle. The table below shows all units for the SS tier.

Unit’s Name Rarity Role Deployment Cost Total Cost Song Jinwu and Igros Vanguard DPS 1700 Yen 105700 Yen Yehowach (Almighty) Secret Support 1400 Yen 67550 Yen The Falcon (of Light) Secret DPS and Support 1000 Yen 1000 Yen Gujo (Infinity) Secret Crowd Control 1800 Yen 90200 Yen The King (Apostle) Mythic DPS and Support 1600 Yen 78700 Yen The Struggler (Rampage) Secret DPS 1200 Yen 137800 Yen Smith John Secret DPS 2500 Yen 101700 Yen Arin (Rumbling) Secret DPS and Support 3200 Yen 193300 Yen Sukono Secret DPS and Support 2000 Yen 98200 Yen

Here are some of the outstanding units from the SS tier of Anime Vanguards tier list:

Song Jinwu and Igors : It is one of the best DPS units that can summon units on the battlefield, which can buff its damage and range. Song Jinwu and Igros’s The Army’s Supply ability increases its damage by up to a maximum of 30% when he loses mana. The General ability buffs its damage by up to a maximum of 50% when allied summon units get defeated. Additionally, it increases his range by 20% and damage by 30% if no summoned units are on the battlefield.

: It is one of the best DPS units that can summon units on the battlefield, which can buff its damage and range. Song Jinwu and Igros’s The Army’s Supply ability increases its damage by up to a maximum of 30% when he loses mana. The General ability buffs its damage by up to a maximum of 50% when allied summon units get defeated. Additionally, it increases his range by 20% and damage by 30% if no summoned units are on the battlefield. Yehowach (Almighty): This unit took its spot in the SS tier as one of the best Support units. Yehowach (Almighty) is immune to the Stun effect and remains as a solid defensive unit during early battle. Its Ashfallen ability can increase his range up to a maximum of 20%. Players only need 67k Yen to upgrade him to maximum during battle. The unit also increases his damage by up to a maximum of 30% for every status effect he avoids.

This unit took its spot in the SS tier as one of the best Support units. Yehowach (Almighty) is immune to the Stun effect and remains as a solid defensive unit during early battle. Its ability can increase his range up to a maximum of 20%. Players only need 67k Yen to upgrade him to maximum during battle. The unit also increases his damage by up to a maximum of 30% for every status effect he avoids. The Falcon (of Light): The Falcon (of Light) is one of the best DPS units from the SS tier. It can apply the Repulse and Slow crowd-control effect on enemies, ignore foes’ damage reduction effect, and dish out high damage (up to 48514 at max level) in a wide range. It can also buff allies’ range by up to a maximum of 40% with The White Falcon ability. The unit’s Fantasia ability can also decrease the enemies’ damage reduction by 20%.

S Tier

The units ranked in the S tier are the second-best and best alternatives for the SS tier in the current meta. They can’t perform excellently in all game modes like SS units, but boost their performance. If the players’ roster lacks SS-tier units to build a team, pair them with the S-tier ones for best results.

See the table for all units that cemented their ranks in the S tier:

Unit’s Name Rarity Role Deployment Cost Total Cost Conqueror vs Invulnerable Secret DPS 1400 Yen 90000 Yen Goblin Killer (Trapper) Exclusive DPS 1400 Yen 60000 Yen Hei (Black Dragon) Exclusive DPS 1100 Yen 60400 Yen Leo (Fangs) Secret DPS 1200 Yen 109100 Yen Slime (King) Secret DPS 1200 Yen 78100 Yen GG (Possessed) Secret DPS 1100 Yen 132100 Yen Quetzalcoatl (Sun God) Exclusive DPS and Support 1600 Yen 107700 Yen Vigil (Power) Exclusive DPS 1027 Yen 98327 Yen Gear Boy (Hungry) Mythic DPS 1200 Yen 50700 Yen Ackers (Ken) Mythic Crowd Control 1000 Yen 73500 Yen Dawntay (Jackpot) Exclusive DPS 1027 Yen 98327 Yen Reimu (Shrine Maid) Exclusive DPS 1600 Yen 57300 Yen Ultimate Rohan Mythic DPS 2200 Yen 62400 Yen NotGoodGuy (Free) Mythic DPS 1600 Yen 75500 Yen Eizan (Aura) Secret Crowd Control 3000 Yen 136550 Yen Ali (Djinn) Exclusive DPS 1600 Yen 95800 Yen Rudie (Prodigy) Exclusive Support 1800 Yen 110800 Yen Choy Jong En (Guild Leader) Secret DPS 1800 Yen 80400 Yen Iscanur (Pride) Vanguard DPS 7500 Yen 170520 Yen Giant Queen (Founder) Secret Support 2400 Yen 121800 Yen Arc (True Ancestor) Exclusive Crowd Control 1900 Yen 95000 Yen Monkey King (Awakened) Secret DPS 2200 Yen 107900 Yen

Here are some of the outstanding units from the S tier of the Anime Vanguards tier list:

Conqueror vs Invulnerable: Conqueror vs Invulnerable’s kit has high range and area damage (AoE). It attacks multiple enemies in a cone-shaped area within its range. The unit deals 50% more damage while attacking bosses and attacks all enemies within its range, dealing full AoE damage.

Conqueror vs Invulnerable’s kit has high range and area damage (AoE). It attacks multiple enemies in a cone-shaped area within its range. The unit deals 50% more damage while attacking bosses and attacks all enemies within its range, dealing full AoE damage. Slime (King): Slime (King) is one of the best free-to-play friendly DPS units from the S tier. At max upgrade, the unit can unleash a full AoE attack. When Slime (King) identifies an enemy with the Great Sage ability, it deals 40% more damage to them. Additionally, the unit gains a 30% damage buff for every copy of this unit that players place on the battlefield.

Slime (King) is one of the best free-to-play friendly DPS units from the S tier. At max upgrade, the unit can unleash a full AoE attack. When Slime (King) identifies an enemy with the Great Sage ability, it deals 40% more damage to them. Additionally, the unit gains a 30% damage buff for every copy of this unit that players place on the battlefield. Vigil (Power): This unit gains a 50% damage and 20% range buff. It’s You Shall Die! ability unleashes the Doppleganger ability as a follow-up attack while attacking enemies inflicted with the Stunned or Frozen effect. Vigil (Power) is also immune to damage debuffs, thanks to his Spark element.

A Tier

Players are advised to use A-tier units if they lack those ranked in the SS and S tiers. Free-to-play players can use them to clear most content smoothly. However, they won’t be able to tackle some enemy debuffs, are expensive for in-battle upgrades, or require a specific team to operate smoothly. The table below shows the list of all A-tier characters:

Unit’s Name Rarity Role Deployment Cost Total Cost Zak (Ape Giant) Mythic Support 1300 Yen 140300 Yen Lfelt (Love) Secret Support 1000 Yen 106100 Yen Yomomata (Captain) Secret DPS 2500 Yen 87300 Yen Dark Mage (Evil) Exclusive DPS and Support 1600 Yen 58500 Yen Riner (Reinforced Giant) Mythic Support 2000 Yen 63800 Yen Boo (Evil) Secret Support 1600 Yen 77800 Yen Saber (Black Tyrant) Secret Crowd Control 2000 Yen 133000 Yen Deruta (Hunt) Mythic AoE DPS 1300 Yen 55100 Yen Ichiga (Savior) Mythic DPS 1200 Yen 50400 Yen Dave (Cyber Psycho) Exclusive AoE DPS 1600 Yen 62700 Yen Yuruicha (Raijin) Mythic Crowd Control 1750 Yen 47450 Yen Brisket (Yo-Yo) Mythic DPS 1400 Yen 72100 Yen Saber (King of Knight) Mythic Crowd Control and Support 1600 Yen 99050 Yen Regnaw (Rage) Secret Crowd Control 1400 Yen 70150 Yen Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) Exclusive Nuke DPS 2000 Yen 117250 Yen Rogita (Super 4) Vanguard Crowd Control 1200 Yen 182300 Yen Divalo (Requiem) Vanguard Crowd Control 5000 Yen 115000 Yen

Zak (Ape Giant): Zak (Ape Giant) has decent damage and area. However, one must pair him with other giant-type units, such as Giant Queen (Founder) and Aurin (Nuclear Giant). It’s Gigantification Yell ability gains 10% damage and 5% range buff for every ally converted into a giant. Additionally, it can buff the damage of all giant-type allies by 60% when players place this unit for the first three times. Moreover, this unit gains 50% damage and a 20% range buff after gigantification.

Zak (Ape Giant) has decent damage and area. However, one must pair him with other giant-type units, such as Giant Queen (Founder) and Aurin (Nuclear Giant). It’s Gigantification Yell ability gains 10% damage and 5% range buff for every ally converted into a giant. Additionally, it can buff the damage of all giant-type allies by 60% when players place this unit for the first three times. Moreover, this unit gains 50% damage and a 20% range buff after gigantification. Yomomata (Captain): Yomomata (Captain) is one of the best burn DPS units that can unleash damage in a wide area. Players can use him as a sub-DPS with other burn-type units, such as Karem. It can inflict the burn effect for 25% damage with the Head Captain ability. Additionally, Yomomata (Captain) can revive the defeated enemy units as skeletons. The unit’s damage increases by up to a 30% maximum for every skeleton on the battlefield.

Yomomata (Captain) is one of the best burn DPS units that can unleash damage in a wide area. Players can use him as a sub-DPS with other burn-type units, such as Karem. It can inflict the burn effect for 25% damage with the Head Captain ability. Additionally, Yomomata (Captain) can revive the defeated enemy units as skeletons. The unit’s damage increases by up to a 30% maximum for every skeleton on the battlefield. Divalo (Requiem): Divalo (Requiem) can 100% dodge enemy attacks with the Epitaph of Tomorrow ability. After that, he unleashes a counter-attack, dealing 50% of his damage to the attacker. Additionally, he deals 50% more damage with counter-attacks when the Complete Erasure ability is active. Divalo (Requiem) can also slow the enemies by 50% after Complete Erasure ends.

B Tier

The B-tier units of this Anime Vanguards tier list perform average in the current meta. Players can use them as a support for SS, A, and B-tier units. They won’t grant the best results independently since they lack proper damage output. So, C tiers can help with supporting units ranked higher in this tier list by debuffing enemies or applying crowd control effects on them. See the table below for all Anime Vanguard units ranked in the B tier:

Unit’s Name Rarity Role Deployment Cost Total Cost Koguro (Unsealed) Vanguard Support and Crowd Control 3500 Yen 151000 Yen Alocard (Vampire King) Secret Support 2000 Yen 98900 Yen The Smith (Forged) Mythic Support 500 Yen 13500 Yen Newsman (Forecast) Exclusive Crowd Control and Support 800 Yen 61100 Yen Astolfo (Rider of Black) Secret Crowd Control and Support 2500 Yen 94000 Yen Isdead (Romantic) Secret Crowd Control and Support 3200 Yen 103000 Yen Byeken (Ronin) Secret Crowd Control 2200 Yen 85800 Yen Aurin (Nuclear Giant) Mythic Support 1000 Yen 80000 Yen Kazzy (Queen) Mythic Support and Crowd Control 1200 Yen 63000 Yen Roku (Super 3) Secret Support and Crowd Control 1000 Yen 59500 Yen Luce (Hacker) Exclusive Support 1100 Yen 40300 Yen Clatakiri (Mochi) Secret Crowd Control 2200 Yen 67500 Yen Al (Good) Exclusive Crowd Control and Support 1200 Yen 47300 Yen Priestess (Holy) Exclusive Support 1500 Yen 34200 Yen Foboko (Hellish) Exclusive Crowd Control and Support 1200 Yen 57100 Yen Cu Chulainn (Child of LIght) Mythic DPS 1100 Yen 69600 Yen Kisake (Scientist) Mythic Crowd Control and Support 1900 Yen 72100 Yen Emmie (Ice Witch) Exclusive Crowd Control 1800 Yen 73000 Yen Gazelle (Zombie) Mythic Support 2100 Yen 41100 Yen Hercool and Mr Boo Mythic Support 1800 Yen 56400 Yen Soburo (Contract) Secret Support 1600 Yen 61850 Yen Sokora (Angra Mainyu) Secret Support 2700 Yen 82300 Yen Haruka Rin (Dancer) Exclusive Support 1200 Yen 24400 Yen

C Tier

The C tier offers the weakest Anime Vanguards units in the current meta. One can use them if they don’t have any characters ranked in SS, S, A, or B-tier units. It’s advised to dispose of them as soon as possible and attempt to obtain robust units ranked in this tier list. The table below lists all C-tier units:

Unit’s Name Rarity Role Deployment Cost Total Cost Sakuya (Time Maid) Exclusive Crowd Control 2000 Yen 79750 Yen Blossom Epic Support 450 Yen 10000 Yen Medea (Witch of Betrayal) Mythic Support 1300 Yen 70450 Yen Medusa (Gorgon) Mythic Support and Crowd Control 1350 Yen 77750 Yen Sosuke (Storm) Mythic Crowd Control 1100 Yen 60100 Yen Hebano (Clematis) Exclusive Support 1400 Yen 63100 Yen Julias (Eisplosion) Exclusive Crowd Control 1600 Yen 85400 Yen Alligator Epic Support 550 Yen 7050 Yen Todu (Unleashed) Mythic Support 1400 Yen 76100 Yen Marlin (Gluttony) Exclusive Support 2000 Yen 36000 Yen Tuji (Sorcerer Killer) Exclusive Support 1500 Yen 91150 Yen Orehimi (Faith) Mythic Support 1600 Yen 11700 Yen Johnni (Infinite Spin) Mythic Crowd Control 1200 Yen 76500 Yen

That concludes our Anime Vanguards tier list guide for September 2025. We will update this tier list with new units when the developers release new updates to this Roblox experience.