Anime Vanguards Units Tier List (September 2025)

Acharya Nidesh
Update: We last updated this Anime Vanguards units tier list on September 19, 2025.

This Anime Vanguards units tier list ranks characters based on their current meta. There are over 200 unique units available to use in this tower defense title. However, some units perform excellently while others perform moderately. And, players might wonder which units can help them skim through the content seamlessly. But fret not; this tier list ranks all usable characters from best to worst based on the current meta.

Anime Vanguards tier list

All Anime Vanguards Units Ranked in the Current Meta (September 2025)

This tier list ranks only some characters from the available pool of 200. These units are usable in the current meta and can help one clear content easily. This Anime Vanguards tier list classifies them into different tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. The SS tier characters are overpowered, whereas the C tier includes the weakest bunch.

Anime Vanguards tier list
TiersUnits
SSSong Jinwu and Igros, Yehowach (Almighty), The Falcon (of Light), Gujo (Infinity), The King (Apostle), The Struggler (Rampage), Smith John, Arin (Rumbling), Sukono
SConqueror vs Invulnerable, Goblin Killer (Trapper), Hei (Black Dragon), Leo (Fangs), Slime (King), GG (Possessed), Quetzalcoatl (Sun God), Vigil (Power), Gear Boy (Hungry), Ackers (Ken), Dawntay (Jackpot), Reimu (Shrine Maid), Ultimate Rohan, NotGoodGuy (Free), Eizan (Aura), Ali (Djinn), Rudie (Prodigy), Choy Jong En (Guild Leader), Iscanur (Pride), Giant Queen (Founder), Arc (True Ancestor), Monkey King (Awakened)
AZak (Ape Giant), Lfelt (Love), Yomomata (Captain), Dark Mage (Evil), Riner (Reinforced Giant), Boo (Evil), Saber (Black Tyrant), Deruta (Hunt), Ichiga (Savior), Dave (Cyber Psycho), Yuruicha (Raijin), Brisket (Yo-Yo), Saber (King of Knight), Regnaw (Rage), Gilgamesh (King of Heroes), Rogita (Super 4), Divalo (Requiem)
BKoguro (Unsealed), Alocard (Vampire King), The Smith (Forged), Newsman (Forecast), Astolfo (Rider of Black), Isdead (Romantic), Byeken (Ronin), Aurin (Nuclear Giant), Kazzy (Queen), Roku (Super 3), Luce (Hacker), Clatakiri (Mochi), Al (Good), Priestess (Holy), Foboko (Hellish), Cu Chulainn (Child of LIght), Kisake (Scientist), Emmie (Ice Witch), Gazelle (Zombie), Hercool and Mr Boo, Soburo (Contract), Sokora (Angra Mainyu), Haruka Rin (Dancer)
CSakuya (Time Maid), Blossom, Medea (Witch of Betrayal), Medusa (Gorgon), Sosuke (Storm), Hebano (Clematis), Julias (Eisplosion), Alligator, Todu (Unleashed), Marlin (Gluttony), Tuji (Sorcerer Killer), Orehimi (Faith), Johnni (Infinite Spin)

Anime Vanguards Tier List Breakdown

Here is the complete Anime Vanguards tier list, including the units’ rarity, role, Deployment Cost, and Total Cost:

SS Tier

Anime Vanguards units tier list

The characters included in the SS tier of this Anime Vanguards tier list are broken. Using them guarantees that players will complete all game modes without much hassle. The table below shows all units for the SS tier.

Unit’s NameRarityRoleDeployment CostTotal Cost
Song Jinwu and IgrosVanguardDPS1700 Yen105700 Yen
Yehowach (Almighty)SecretSupport1400 Yen67550 Yen
The Falcon (of Light)SecretDPS and Support1000 Yen1000 Yen
Gujo (Infinity)SecretCrowd Control1800 Yen90200 Yen
The King (Apostle)MythicDPS and Support1600 Yen78700 Yen
The Struggler (Rampage)SecretDPS1200 Yen137800 Yen
Smith JohnSecretDPS2500 Yen101700 Yen
Arin (Rumbling)SecretDPS and Support3200 Yen193300 Yen
SukonoSecretDPS and Support2000 Yen98200 Yen

Here are some of the outstanding units from the SS tier of Anime Vanguards tier list:

  • Song Jinwu and Igors: It is one of the best DPS units that can summon units on the battlefield, which can buff its damage and range. Song Jinwu and Igros’s The Army’s Supply ability increases its damage by up to a maximum of 30% when he loses mana. The General ability buffs its damage by up to a maximum of 50% when allied summon units get defeated. Additionally, it increases his range by 20% and damage by 30% if no summoned units are on the battlefield.
  • Yehowach (Almighty): This unit took its spot in the SS tier as one of the best Support units. Yehowach (Almighty) is immune to the Stun effect and remains as a solid defensive unit during early battle. Its Ashfallen ability can increase his range up to a maximum of 20%. Players only need 67k Yen to upgrade him to maximum during battle. The unit also increases his damage by up to a maximum of 30% for every status effect he avoids.
  • The Falcon (of Light): The Falcon (of Light) is one of the best DPS units from the SS tier. It can apply the Repulse and Slow crowd-control effect on enemies, ignore foes’ damage reduction effect, and dish out high damage (up to 48514 at max level) in a wide range. It can also buff allies’ range by up to a maximum of 40% with The White Falcon ability. The unit’s Fantasia ability can also decrease the enemies’ damage reduction by 20%.

S Tier

Anime Vanguards units tier list

The units ranked in the S tier are the second-best and best alternatives for the SS tier in the current meta. They can’t perform excellently in all game modes like SS units, but boost their performance. If the players’ roster lacks SS-tier units to build a team, pair them with the S-tier ones for best results.

See the table for all units that cemented their ranks in the S tier:

Unit’s NameRarityRoleDeployment CostTotal Cost
Conqueror vs InvulnerableSecretDPS1400 Yen90000 Yen
Goblin Killer (Trapper)ExclusiveDPS1400 Yen60000 Yen
Hei (Black Dragon)ExclusiveDPS1100 Yen60400 Yen
Leo (Fangs)SecretDPS1200 Yen109100 Yen
Slime (King)SecretDPS1200 Yen78100 Yen
GG (Possessed)SecretDPS1100 Yen132100 Yen
Quetzalcoatl (Sun God)ExclusiveDPS and Support1600 Yen107700 Yen
Vigil (Power)ExclusiveDPS1027 Yen98327 Yen
Gear Boy (Hungry)MythicDPS1200 Yen50700 Yen
Ackers (Ken)MythicCrowd Control1000 Yen73500 Yen
Dawntay (Jackpot)ExclusiveDPS1027 Yen98327 Yen
Reimu (Shrine Maid)ExclusiveDPS1600 Yen57300 Yen
Ultimate RohanMythicDPS2200 Yen62400 Yen
NotGoodGuy (Free)MythicDPS1600 Yen75500 Yen
Eizan (Aura)SecretCrowd Control3000 Yen136550 Yen
Ali (Djinn)ExclusiveDPS1600 Yen95800 Yen
Rudie (Prodigy)ExclusiveSupport1800 Yen110800 Yen
Choy Jong En (Guild Leader)SecretDPS1800 Yen80400 Yen
Iscanur (Pride)VanguardDPS7500 Yen170520 Yen
Giant Queen (Founder)SecretSupport2400 Yen121800 Yen
Arc (True Ancestor)ExclusiveCrowd Control1900 Yen95000 Yen
Monkey King (Awakened)SecretDPS2200 Yen107900 Yen

Here are some of the outstanding units from the S tier of the Anime Vanguards tier list:

  • Conqueror vs Invulnerable: Conqueror vs Invulnerable’s kit has high range and area damage (AoE). It attacks multiple enemies in a cone-shaped area within its range. The unit deals 50% more damage while attacking bosses and attacks all enemies within its range, dealing full AoE damage.
  • Slime (King): Slime (King) is one of the best free-to-play friendly DPS units from the S tier. At max upgrade, the unit can unleash a full AoE attack. When Slime (King) identifies an enemy with the Great Sage ability, it deals 40% more damage to them. Additionally, the unit gains a 30% damage buff for every copy of this unit that players place on the battlefield.
  • Vigil (Power): This unit gains a 50% damage and 20% range buff. It’s You Shall Die! ability unleashes the Doppleganger ability as a follow-up attack while attacking enemies inflicted with the Stunned or Frozen effect. Vigil (Power) is also immune to damage debuffs, thanks to his Spark element.

Also read:

A Tier

Anime Vanguards units tier list

Players are advised to use A-tier units if they lack those ranked in the SS and S tiers. Free-to-play players can use them to clear most content smoothly. However, they won’t be able to tackle some enemy debuffs, are expensive for in-battle upgrades, or require a specific team to operate smoothly. The table below shows the list of all A-tier characters:

Unit’s NameRarityRoleDeployment CostTotal Cost
Zak (Ape Giant)MythicSupport1300 Yen140300 Yen
Lfelt (Love)SecretSupport1000 Yen106100 Yen
Yomomata (Captain)SecretDPS2500 Yen87300 Yen
Dark Mage (Evil)ExclusiveDPS and Support1600 Yen58500 Yen
Riner (Reinforced Giant)MythicSupport2000 Yen63800 Yen
Boo (Evil)SecretSupport1600 Yen77800 Yen
Saber (Black Tyrant)SecretCrowd Control2000 Yen133000 Yen
Deruta (Hunt)MythicAoE DPS1300 Yen55100 Yen
Ichiga (Savior)MythicDPS1200 Yen50400 Yen
Dave (Cyber Psycho)ExclusiveAoE DPS1600 Yen62700 Yen
Yuruicha (Raijin)MythicCrowd Control1750 Yen47450 Yen
Brisket (Yo-Yo)MythicDPS1400 Yen72100 Yen
Saber (King of Knight)MythicCrowd Control and Support1600 Yen99050 Yen
Regnaw (Rage)SecretCrowd Control1400 Yen70150 Yen
Gilgamesh (King of Heroes)ExclusiveNuke DPS2000 Yen117250 Yen
Rogita (Super 4)VanguardCrowd Control1200 Yen182300 Yen
Divalo (Requiem)VanguardCrowd Control5000 Yen115000 Yen
  • Zak (Ape Giant): Zak (Ape Giant) has decent damage and area. However, one must pair him with other giant-type units, such as Giant Queen (Founder) and Aurin (Nuclear Giant). It’s Gigantification Yell ability gains 10% damage and 5% range buff for every ally converted into a giant. Additionally, it can buff the damage of all giant-type allies by 60% when players place this unit for the first three times. Moreover, this unit gains 50% damage and a 20% range buff after gigantification.
  • Yomomata (Captain): Yomomata (Captain) is one of the best burn DPS units that can unleash damage in a wide area. Players can use him as a sub-DPS with other burn-type units, such as Karem. It can inflict the burn effect for 25% damage with the Head Captain ability. Additionally, Yomomata (Captain) can revive the defeated enemy units as skeletons. The unit’s damage increases by up to a 30% maximum for every skeleton on the battlefield.
  • Divalo (Requiem): Divalo (Requiem) can 100% dodge enemy attacks with the Epitaph of Tomorrow ability. After that, he unleashes a counter-attack, dealing 50% of his damage to the attacker. Additionally, he deals 50% more damage with counter-attacks when the Complete Erasure ability is active. Divalo (Requiem) can also slow the enemies by 50% after Complete Erasure ends.

B Tier

Anime Vanguards units tier list

The B-tier units of this Anime Vanguards tier list perform average in the current meta. Players can use them as a support for SS, A, and B-tier units. They won’t grant the best results independently since they lack proper damage output. So, C tiers can help with supporting units ranked higher in this tier list by debuffing enemies or applying crowd control effects on them. See the table below for all Anime Vanguard units ranked in the B tier:

Unit’s NameRarityRoleDeployment CostTotal Cost
Koguro (Unsealed)VanguardSupport and Crowd Control3500 Yen151000 Yen
Alocard (Vampire King)SecretSupport2000 Yen98900 Yen
The Smith (Forged)MythicSupport500 Yen13500 Yen
Newsman (Forecast)ExclusiveCrowd Control and Support800 Yen61100 Yen
Astolfo (Rider of Black)SecretCrowd Control and Support2500 Yen94000 Yen
Isdead (Romantic)SecretCrowd Control and Support3200 Yen103000 Yen
Byeken (Ronin)SecretCrowd Control2200 Yen85800 Yen
Aurin (Nuclear Giant)MythicSupport1000 Yen80000 Yen
Kazzy (Queen)MythicSupport and Crowd Control1200 Yen63000 Yen
Roku (Super 3)SecretSupport and Crowd Control1000 Yen59500 Yen
Luce (Hacker)ExclusiveSupport1100 Yen40300 Yen
Clatakiri (Mochi)SecretCrowd Control2200 Yen67500 Yen
Al (Good)ExclusiveCrowd Control and Support1200 Yen47300 Yen
Priestess (Holy)ExclusiveSupport1500 Yen34200 Yen
Foboko (Hellish)ExclusiveCrowd Control and Support1200 Yen57100 Yen
Cu Chulainn (Child of LIght)MythicDPS1100 Yen69600 Yen
Kisake (Scientist)MythicCrowd Control and Support1900 Yen72100 Yen
Emmie (Ice Witch)ExclusiveCrowd Control1800 Yen73000 Yen
Gazelle (Zombie)MythicSupport2100 Yen41100 Yen
Hercool and Mr BooMythicSupport1800 Yen56400 Yen
Soburo (Contract)SecretSupport1600 Yen61850 Yen
Sokora (Angra Mainyu)SecretSupport2700 Yen82300 Yen
Haruka Rin (Dancer)ExclusiveSupport1200 Yen24400 Yen

C Tier

Anime Vanguards units tier list

The C tier offers the weakest Anime Vanguards units in the current meta. One can use them if they don’t have any characters ranked in SS, S, A, or B-tier units. It’s advised to dispose of them as soon as possible and attempt to obtain robust units ranked in this tier list. The table below lists all C-tier units:

Unit’s NameRarityRoleDeployment CostTotal Cost
Sakuya (Time Maid)ExclusiveCrowd Control2000 Yen79750 Yen
BlossomEpicSupport450 Yen10000 Yen
Medea (Witch of Betrayal)MythicSupport1300 Yen70450 Yen
Medusa (Gorgon)MythicSupport and Crowd Control1350 Yen77750 Yen
Sosuke (Storm)MythicCrowd Control1100 Yen60100 Yen
Hebano (Clematis)ExclusiveSupport1400 Yen63100 Yen
Julias (Eisplosion)ExclusiveCrowd Control1600 Yen85400 Yen
AlligatorEpicSupport550 Yen7050 Yen
Todu (Unleashed)MythicSupport1400 Yen76100 Yen
Marlin (Gluttony)ExclusiveSupport2000 Yen36000 Yen
Tuji (Sorcerer Killer)ExclusiveSupport1500 Yen91150 Yen
Orehimi (Faith)MythicSupport1600 Yen11700 Yen
Johnni (Infinite Spin)MythicCrowd Control1200 Yen76500 Yen

That concludes our Anime Vanguards tier list guide for September 2025. We will update this tier list with new units when the developers release new updates to this Roblox experience.

None

