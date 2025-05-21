10 Anime Where the MC Is Rich but Hides It

Not all rich anime characters live like a flashy celebrity. Some of the most interesting ones are low-key rich and yet keep a low profile instead of being flashy. Whatever their motive, whether it’s to avoid the spotlight, escape expectations, or just to have a low-key life, these characters hide their wealth. So if you like such anime, then here are 10 anime where the MC is rich, but doesn’t make a big deal out of it.

10. A Girl & Her Guard Dog

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 5.67/10

5.67/10 Episodes: 13

13 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Status: Concluded

A Girl & Her Guard Dog follows the life of Isaku, a high school student whose life is anything but ordinary. She is the yakuza crime lord’s granddaughter, born into a life of power and privilege. But all Isaku wants is a simple, ordinary life without her family’s criminal background. There comes Keiya, her excessively protective bodyguard, who secretly enrolls in her school pretending to be a student, all while staying close to her.

Isaku in A Girl & Her Guard Dog | Credits: Project No.9

Even though Isaku comes from a wealthy family, she never flaunts it. She tries her best to blend in with the rest of her peers and not bring up her yakuza roots so she won’t be treated any differently. The anime balances light-hearted comedy and actual drama as Isaku tries to balance her desire for a normal teen life with the reality of her secret identity, and the bodyguard who refuses to leave her alone.

9. The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

MyAnimeList Rating: 7.65/10

Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, Prime

Status: Concluded

Kazunari Usa lives in a Hostel full of oddball roommates in an effort to get away from his overbearing parents. He seems like your typical high school student at first, but there are small hints that he’s from a richer background.

Kazunari Usa looking flustered in The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior | Credits: Brain’s Base

But Kazunari works hard to be independent and not be reliant on whatever privilege he was raised with. Instead of worrying about money, he worries about getting through awkward social situations and his feelings for Ritsu. It’s that quiet contrast that makes him seem more down-to-earth.

8. Nodame Cantabile

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 8.25/10

8.25/10 Episodes: 23 (Season 1) + 11 (Season 2: Paris-hen) + 11 (Season 3: Finale)

23 (Season 1) + 11 (Season 2: Paris-hen) + 11 (Season 3: Finale) Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Status: Concluded

Shinichi Chiaki is a talented classical musician from a renowned family, the sort of connections that would get him into anywhere in the music world. But rather than taking the easy path, he works to achieve on his own merit and effort.

Shinichi Chiaki conducting an orchestra in Nodame Cantabile | Credits: J.C.Staff

He barely ever speaks of his privileged childhood. His refusal to take the easier route is a demonstration of humility and personal growth, making his character even more admirable.

7. The World God Only Knows

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 7.64/10

7.64/10 Episodes: 12 (Season 1) + 12 (Season 2) + 12 (Season 3: Goddesses Arc) + OVAs

12 (Season 1) + 12 (Season 2) + 12 (Season 3: Goddesses Arc) + OVAs Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Prime

Crunchyroll, Prime Status: Concluded

Keima Katsuragi may look like your average shut-in gamer with an addiction to dating sims, but his family happens to be fairly wealthy. You’d never be able to tell from what he wears or lives like, as he seems more interested in fictional girls than real-world luxury.

Keima Katsuragi in The World God Only Knows | Credits: Manglobe

But if you look very closely, there are times when you see glimpses of his comfortable lifestyle, like his mansion, his gadgets, and how little he appears to care about money. It’s all part of his quirky charm and the reason why everybody always underestimates him.

6. Special A

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Episodes: 24

24 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Prime

Crunchyroll, Prime Status: Concluded

Kei Takishima is one of the smartest students at one of the best schools that’s full of genius kids. But you’d never be able to guess that he’s the son of a top business tycoon, as he’s always calm, respectful, and never boasts about his family wealth. Instead, most of his energy goes into studies and his tough rivalry with Hikari.

Kei Takishima looking composed in Special A | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Also Read:

Although he has unlimited resources at his disposal, Kei never flaunts or attempts to impress people with money. It’s not until later in the anime that other individuals understand how wealthy and powerful he actually is. The way he downplays everything makes the reveal more impactful and his personality more likable.

5. My Next Life as a Villainess

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 7.45/10

7.45/10 Episodes: 12 (Season 1) + 12 (Season 2) + 1 Movie

12 (Season 1) + 12 (Season 2) + 1 Movie Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Status: Ongoing (Movie released in 2023; no confirmation of a third season)

Catarina Claes is born noble, but once she’s recovered the memories of her past life, her behavior completely shifts. She’s no longer a spoiled noblewoman, but a clumsy, hardworking, and extremely humble person.

Catarina Claes in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! | Credits: Silver Link

While she’s part of a wealthy and influential family, she doesn’t play the role. Catarina doesn’t try to keep her wealth a secret, it’s just that she’s so kind and humble that people completely forget about it entirely. That’s what makes that contrast so endearing and hilarious.

4. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Episodes: 12 (Season 1) + 12 (Season 2) + 13 (Season 3) + 1 Movie (The First Kiss That Never Ends)

12 (Season 1) + 12 (Season 2) + 13 (Season 3) + 1 Movie (The First Kiss That Never Ends) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix, Prime

Crunchyroll, Netflix, Prime Status: Concluded (Story wraps up in the movie)

Kaguya Shinomiya is from one of Japan’s wealthiest and most powerful families, but at school, she does everything she can to play it down. She’s elegant and composed, but won’t discuss her upbringing and resents being treated differently. Kaguya desires to succeed at love on equal footing, not because of who she is.

Kaguya Shinomiya with a sly smile in Kaguya-sama: Love is War | Credits: A-1 Pictures

Although she’s had wealth her whole life, she keeps it behind a cool, ordinary student image. It is not that she is hiding her wealth, but she is not making a big deal out of it.

3. Fruits Basket

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 8.21/10

8.21/10 Episodes: 25 (Season 1) + 25 (Season 2) + 13 (Season 3: The Final) + 1 Movie (Prelude)

25 (Season 1) + 25 (Season 2) + 13 (Season 3: The Final) + 1 Movie (Prelude) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Crunchyroll, Netflix Status: Concluded

Yuki Sohma is adored by his classmates for the way he looks and how polite he is, yet they have no idea that he belongs to one of the richest families in town. The Sohmas own multiple estates and basically live in luxury, but Yuki goes out of his way to keep it hidden.

Yuki Sohma smiling in Fruits Basket | Credits: TMS Entertainment

He does not want his last name to define his existence, especially in front of someone like Tohru who likes him for who he is. Instead of being consumed by his wealth, Yuki goes out of his way to form real friends and attempt to figure out what he wants in life.

2. Oresuki: Are You the Only One Who Loves Me?

IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 7.30/10

7.30/10 Episodes: 12 + 1 OVA (Final)

12 + 1 OVA (Final) Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Prime

Crunchyroll, Apple TV, Prime Status: Concluded

Joro seems like your typical, kinda scheming high school student attempting to outsmart the usual rom-com stupidity, but he really comes from a surprisingly rich family.

Joro looking in Oresuki: Are You the Only One Who Loves Me? | Credits: Connect

He doesn’t behave like he has money, and most of the folks surrounding him don’t realize it. Joro prefers to rely on his intellect and planning over money, and that low-key attitude makes the truth more of a shocker when it’s finally revealed. His secret identity provides a great added layer of fun to an already unpredictable character.

1. The Irregular at Magic High School

IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 MyAnimeList Rating: 7.37/10

7.37/10 Episodes: 26 (Season 1) + 13 (Season 2: Visitor Arc) + Movie

26 (Season 1) + 13 (Season 2: Visitor Arc) + Movie Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Prime, Netflix

Crunchyroll, Prime, Netflix Status: Ongoing (Latest season aired in 2023)

Tatsuya Shiba is the perfect rich main character who keeps it all a secret. As a member of the Yotsuba clan, he has amazing magical powers, deep connections, and enough money to live like royalty.

Tatsuya Shiba in The Irregular at Magic High School | Credits: 8bit

But Tatsuya makes a point to pretend to be a regular student. He lives modestly, doesn’t spend much, and attempts not to flaunt his power or status unless he has no other option. While others flaunt their power or status, he’d prefer to be in the background. That makes it all the more impactful when his real identity and power are revealed.

Anime protagonists with concealed wealth are always the most engaging to watch. Instead of using money to fix their problems or characterize their selves, they attempt to improve on their own, forge genuine friendships, or merely try to lead ordinary lives.