Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters LII, AOL 4 Letters LUES, PERU, BERN, 1666, 1664, OVER, 1670 5 Letters ANNUS, BACON 6 Letters DRYDEN, LARKIN, MARVEL, BAKERY, 1666AD 7 Letters DRYDENS, MDCLXVI, 1775956 8 Letters EINSTEIN 9 Letters ANTONINUS, GUILDHALL, SUNFLOWER, CHARLESII, PIECORNER 10 Letters MARVELMENT, WONDERMENT, ROGERBACON, JOHNDRYDEN 11 Letters NOTABLEYEAR, SAMUELPEPYS, PUDDINGLANE 12 Letters AMAZINGTHING 13 Letters WONDERFULYEAR, SEPTEMBER1666 14 Letters WONDERFULTHING, REMARKABLEYEAR, NINEDAYSWONDER, UNENTHUSIASTIC, 2SEPTEMBER1666 16 Letters MOMENTARYSUCCESS 17 Letters EXTRAORDINARYYEAR, GREATFIREOFLONDON

