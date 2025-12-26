Home » Puzzles » Anti Tussive Lozenge – Crossword Clue Answers

Anti Tussive Lozenge – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Anti Tussive Lozenge, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Anti Tussive Lozenge – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Anti Tussive Lozenge.

  • 6 letters – TROCHE
  • 8 letters – PASTILLE

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Anti Tussive Lozenge. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 16 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersGUM, PAD, CAP, TAB, PEZ
4 LettersDROP, ZINC, ZOLA, DISC, PILL, SLUG, MINT, CAKE, DOSE, TRAY, AHEM, HURL
5 LettersCOUGH, RHOMB, DROPS, ANISE, BOLUS, BOARD, SWEET, TABLE, CANDY, PILLS, TUNES
6 LettersCOUGHS, PASTIL, TROCHE, LUDENS, ARGYLE, CACHOU, RHOMBI, JUJUBE, ARGYLL, REMEDY, HOTTEA, TABLET, PELLET, SQUARE, BONBON, MOLTEN, RHOMBS
7 LettersCAPSULE, LOZENGE, MENTHOL, RHOMBIC, RHOMBUS, COUGHED, LINCTUS, ANODYNE, DIAMOND, CARAMEL, TABLETS, TROCHES, LATTICE, THROATS
8 LettersMEDICINE, PASTILLE, LOLLIPOP, LEMONTEA, LOZENGES, ADVOCAAT, CORUNDUM, FLAPJACK, CAPSULES, SOOTHERS
9 LettersCOUGHDROP, HOREHOUND, MEDICINES, PASTILLES
10 LettersPEPPERMINT, HONEYLEMON, COUGHSYRUP, BASSRELIEF, RHINESTONE, QUADRANGLE, ARGYLESOCK, LEMONDROPS, DROPSDIMES, COUGHDROPS
11 LettersWINTERGREEN, COUGHINGFIX, PEPPERMINTS
13 LettersTHROATLOZENGE, PARALLELOGRAM
15 LettersTHROATPASTILLES
16 LettersMEDICATEDLOZENGE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

You may also like

Grown Up – Crossword Clue Answers

Cricket Scores – Crossword Clue Answers

Saltpetre – Crossword Clue Answers

Gaelic Tongue – Crossword Clue Answers

Ogham – Crossword Clue Answers

Fatty Acids – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: December 26, 2025

NYT Spelling Bee Answers Today: December 26, 2025

Washington Post Daily Mini Meta Crossword Answers Today: December 26,...

“Boxing Day” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: December 26, 2025