Anti Tussive Lozenge – Crossword Clue Answers

6 letters – TROCHE

TROCHE 8 letters – PASTILLE

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters GUM, PAD, CAP, TAB, PEZ 4 Letters DROP, ZINC, ZOLA, DISC, PILL, SLUG, MINT, CAKE, DOSE, TRAY, AHEM, HURL 5 Letters COUGH, RHOMB, DROPS, ANISE, BOLUS, BOARD, SWEET, TABLE, CANDY, PILLS, TUNES 6 Letters COUGHS, PASTIL, TROCHE, LUDENS, ARGYLE, CACHOU, RHOMBI, JUJUBE, ARGYLL, REMEDY, HOTTEA, TABLET, PELLET, SQUARE, BONBON, MOLTEN, RHOMBS 7 Letters CAPSULE, LOZENGE, MENTHOL, RHOMBIC, RHOMBUS, COUGHED, LINCTUS, ANODYNE, DIAMOND, CARAMEL, TABLETS, TROCHES, LATTICE, THROATS 8 Letters MEDICINE, PASTILLE, LOLLIPOP, LEMONTEA, LOZENGES, ADVOCAAT, CORUNDUM, FLAPJACK, CAPSULES, SOOTHERS 9 Letters COUGHDROP, HOREHOUND, MEDICINES, PASTILLES 10 Letters PEPPERMINT, HONEYLEMON, COUGHSYRUP, BASSRELIEF, RHINESTONE, QUADRANGLE, ARGYLESOCK, LEMONDROPS, DROPSDIMES, COUGHDROPS 11 Letters WINTERGREEN, COUGHINGFIX, PEPPERMINTS 13 Letters THROATLOZENGE, PARALLELOGRAM 15 Letters THROATPASTILLES 16 Letters MEDICATEDLOZENGE

