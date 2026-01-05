Home » Puzzles » Apparent – Crossword Clue Answers

Apparent – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Apparent, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle.

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Apparent.

  • 7 letters – EVIDENT, SEEMING
  • 5 Letters – OVERT

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Apparent. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 17 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersARC
4 LettersBALD, BARE, BOLD, EASY, HEIR, OPEN, OVER
5 LettersOVERT, CLEAR, FRANK, GROSS, LUCID, PLAIN, QUASI, BROAD, HEIRS
6 LettersBRAZEN, BRIGHT, CANDID, COGENT, LIKELY, MARKED, NORMAL, OCULAR, VISUAL
7 LettersSEEMING, EVIDENT, SHOWING, OUTWARD, SURFACE, EVINCED, OBVIOUS, VISIBLE, DECIDED, LITERAL, ALLEGED, EXPOSED, EXPRESS, INSIGHT, LOGICAL, OUTSIDE, SALIENT, NOMINAL, GLARING, PRECISE, POINTED, AUDIBLE, CERTAIN, SEEABLE
8 LettersSTRIKING, SUPPOSED, ANIMATED, DECLARED, DEFINITE, DISTINCT, EXPLICIT, ILLUSORY, UNHIDDEN, REVEALED, TANGIBLE, SENSIBLE, ILLUSIVE, UNSUBTLE, EXTERNAL, SHARPCUT, DELUSIVE
9 LettersOSTENSIVE, ANIMATING, BAREFACED, BRILLIANT, CLOUDLESS, CONFIRMED, DISCLOSED, EASYTOSEE, TRENCHANT, PROFESSED, APPEARING, OBTRUSIVE, PROMINENT
10 LettersBARMECIDAL, DETECTABLE, FATHOMABLE, FORTHRIGHT, NOTICEABLE, OBSERVABLE, OSTENSIBLE, ACCESSIBLE, ENUNCIATED, PRESCRIBED, INEVIDENCE, MADEPUBLIC
11 LettersCONCEIVABLE, CONSPICUOUS, UNAMBIGUOUS, UNEQUIVOCAL, APPRECIABLE, CRYSTALLINE, DISCERNIBLE, WELLDEFINED, SUPERFICIAL, INESCAPABLE, MACROSCOPIC, PERCEIVABLE, OPENANDSHUT
12 LettersCONSIDERABLE, DEMONSTRATED, INDISPUTABLE, INTELLIGIBLE, MULTIFARIOUS, OUTINTHEOPEN, RECOGNISABLE, DISCOVERABLE
13 LettersAPPREHENSIBLE, ASCERTAINABLE, MULTICOLOURED
14 LettersCOMPREHENSIBLE, UNDERSTANDABLE
15 LettersDISTINGUISHABLE
17 LettersPRETTYMUCHDECIDED

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

