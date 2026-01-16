Apple Acid – Crossword Clue Answers

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Apple Acid, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

4 letters – SORB

SORB 5 letters – MALIC

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Apple Acid. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 1 to 27 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 1 Letters D 3 Letters L*D, APP, ALA 4 Letters ALAR, CORE, ETCH, IMAC, TART, PIPS, JAKE, LACY, BRIE, NATE, MANN, REAL, APEL, SORB 5 Letters MALIC, AMINO, BORIC, OLEIC, WORMS, FLOOD, ESSIE, GRASS, APPLE, CRAVE 6 Letters CLOVES, BENING, ALISON, NEILI-, LACTIC, OXALIC, CITRIC, FORMIC, TANNIC, GRIEND, BUTTER, NELSON, PECTIC 7 Letters APROPOS, ANNETTE, GEORGIA, RANDLES, PROLINE, UNKNOWN, FIESTAR, ORCHARD 8 Letters COMPARER, APPLETUN, KELLOGGS, FOSSOWAY 9 Letters FRUITERER, SERRALLES 11 Letters POKEMONMOVE, GENERATION8 13 Letters BLACKANDWHITE 14 Letters GWYNETHPALTROW 15 Letters MOTTSAPPLESAUCE, APPLESTOTHECORE 16 Letters CELEBRITYSCHOICE 27 Letters WASHINGTONVSWASHINGTONSTATE

