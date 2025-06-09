Apple Devices That Will Support iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 – Full List

WWDC 2025 is over, and Apple is done announcing iOS 26 to the world. You get a new glass design along with a bunch of updates and upgrades across apps and OS. But will your device support the latest OS version? Here is a full list of iPhones that will support iOS 26, Macs that will support macOS 26, iPads that will support iPadOS 26, and Apple Watch series that will support watchOS 26.
Which iPhone Models Will Support iOS 26
Here are all the iPhones that will support the latest iOS 26 version.
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16 and 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 and 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 and 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 and 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd gen and newer)
Which Mac Models Will Support macOS 26
Here is a list of all the iPads that will support the upcoming macOS 26:
- MacBook Air (M1 and later)
- MacBook Pro (2019 and later)
- Mac mini (M1 and newer)
- Mac Studio (all models)
- Mac Pro (2019 and newer)
- iMac (2020 and later)
Which iPad Models Will Support iPadOS 26
Here is a list of all the iPads that will support the upcoming iPadOS 26:
- iPad Air 3, M2 iPad Air, and newer
- iPad (8th generation or later)
- iPad Pro (Third-generation/A12X Bionic and later models)
- iPad mini 5 and newer
Which Watch Models Will Support watchOS 26
Here is a list of all the Watch models that will support the upcoming watchOS 26:
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen/2020)
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch Ultra 2