Apple Event 2025 Recap: 7 New Launches You Must Know

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event out of the way, it was now Apple’s turn to take the stage. Apple’s 2025 “Awe Dropping” event has officially wrapped up, bringing a fresh lineup of iPhones, new Apple Watches, and upgraded AirPods. Here’s everything Apple announced at the Apple Event 2025 showcase.

1. iPhone 17: Finally Gets ProMotion

Apple has kept the iPhone 17 lineup familiar but added some meaningful upgrades. For the first time, the iPhone gets a square front camera sensor. The new Center Stage camera shoots 18MP selfies, which keep you framed during video calls. It even allows Dual Capture recording with both front and rear cameras at the same time. You don’t need to rotate your phone for landscape selfies anymore; AI takes care of the framing.

The iPhone 17 features a 48MP Fusion Main camera with optical-quality 2x zoom and a 48MP Ultra Wide camera. The new 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display is larger and brighter. It provides up to 3000 nits brightness outdoors, which is the highest ever on an iPhone. It’s an LTPO display with Always-On Display, giving you almost the same pro-level experience in the base model.

Apple introduces Ceramic Shield 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance and reduced glare. The iPhone 17 also has an anti-reflective coating, which is a great add-on to the display.

It is powered by the A19 chip on 3nm technology. It is claimed to be 1.5x faster than the A15 and shows GPU performance more than 2x faster.

The iPhone 17 starts at 256GB instead of the 128GB like last year’s base iPhone 16. It’s available in five colors: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone 17 starts at $799, with pre-orders opening Friday and sales beginning the following week.

2. iPhone Air: Ultra-Thin, Ultra-Powerful

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm, combining lightweight elegance with pro-level performance. It is built with a grade 5 titanium frame and Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back. It houses a large 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, peak brightness of 3000 nits, and Always-On display functionality.

The device is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro, N1, and C1X chips, delivering the fastest CPU in a smartphone. This provides next-level gaming with AAA titles, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and an ultra-efficient cellular modem. Combined with iOS 26 and Adaptive Power Mode, the iPhone Air offers remarkable all-day battery life.

It features a 48MP Fusion rear camera with sensor-shift OIS and a 2x Telephoto lens. Alongside the all-new 18MP Center Stage front camera for dynamic selfies and ultra-stable 4K HDR video. Dual Capture lets users record simultaneously from front and rear cameras, perfect for content creators.

The iPhone Air is available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue, starting at 256GB options. Pre-orders begin September 12, with shipments starting September 19.

Pricing and Availability

The iPhone Air is priced at $999 with 4 color options. It will be available alongside the rest of the lineup.

3. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Pro Cameras Get Bigger

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max come with a new aluminum unibody made from aerospace-grade 7000-series alloy. It features Apple’s vapor chamber for efficient heat dissipation. Both models boast a larger battery and Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and back. This offers three times better scratch resistance and four times better crack resistance. They are available in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Silver.

The Super Retina XDR displays measure 6.3 inches on the Pro and 6.9 inches on the Pro Max. Performance is powered by the A19 Pro chip, which combines a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. The new chip delivers up to 40% better sustained performance than the iPhone 16 Pro.

The new N1 chip adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support. The triple 48MP Fusion camera system includes Main, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses. The front Center Stage camera now has 18MP with a square sensor and wider field of view.

Storage options for the Pro range from 256GB to 1TB, starting at $1,099. The Pro Max offers 256GB to 2TB starting at $1,199.

4. Apple Watch Ultra 3: Big Upgrades?

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 brings the largest display ever on an Apple Watch.. With the new LTPO3 always-on display refreshing every second, you can see a ticking second hand, a stopwatch, and updated watch faces at a glance. It also includes a new Waypoint face with compass navigation, satellite access, and Night Mode.

It introduces two-way Satellite Messaging and a 5G modem for apps and connectivity even in weak signal areas. Battery life is impressive 42 hours on a charge, 72 hours in low power mode, and 12 hours with just 15 minutes of charging.

Available in Black and Natural Titanium, starting at $799, with 3 months of Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music included. Pre-orders start today.

5. Apple Watch Series 11: Brighter and More Colorful

The Apple Watch Series 11 is now twice as scratch-resistant and introduces 5G connectivity while keeping battery use efficient. It’s also the first Apple Watch to monitor hypertension, with a new optical heart rate sensor tracking health data over 30 days.

Other features include live translation with Apple Intelligence, sleep score tracking, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Starting at $399 (42mm GPS), it will be available from September 19, 2025, running watchOS 26 with the new Liquid Glass design.

6. Apple Watch SE 3: Affordable and Faster

The Apple Watch SE 3 brings the S10 chip to budget users, with features like sleep tracking, sleep apnea monitoring, and wrist temperature sensing. It now has Always-On Display, double-tap to wake, and a more durable cover glass.

With 5G connectivity and fast charging (2× faster than SE 2), it lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge. The SE 3 starts at $249 and will be available from September 19, 2025, with pre-orders starting today.

7. AirPods Pro 3: Health and AI Take the Lead

The AirPods Pro 3 bring major upgrades in sound, fit, and smart features, making them Apple’s most advanced AirPods yet.

They offer best-in-class Active Noise Cancellation, improved Transparency mode, and up to 8 hours of music playback with ANC. The redesigned earbuds come with five ear tip sizes (including XXS) for a better fit, and feature IP57 sweat and water resistance.

For the first time, AirPods Pro 3 include a heart rate sensor and Workout Buddy, tracking over 50 workout types and syncing live metrics with Apple Fitness+. They also support Live Translation for face-to-face conversations in multiple languages and include advanced hearing health features.

Battery life reaches 10 hours in Transparency mode, with fast charging support.

Price: $320

Pre-orders: Available now

Release date: September 19, 2025