Apple iPhone 16e Price Around the World: Where Can You Get It Cheapest?

Apple has introduced its cheapest iPhone to date; the iPhone 16e is the “newest member of the family,” as Tim Cook described. This budget iPhone is the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE 3 from 2022 and brings several much-needed upgrades. You get Apple Intelligence, Face ID support, USB-C, and the latest A18 chip. This makes it the cheapest iPhone with all the bells and whistles, including the Action Button and MagSafe charging. But where can you buy Apple’s most economical iPhone at the lowest price? Which country should you visit to fulfill your dream of buying the iPhone 16e? Let’s take a deep dive and find out in the Apple iPhone 16e price comparison.
Table of Contents
Apple iPhone 16e Global Price List
|Country
|Starting Price
|USA
|$599
|China
|CNY 3899
|India
|Rs.59,990
|Europe
|€529
|UK
|£449
|Canada
|CAD 680
|Australia
|$799
|Dubai
|AED 1849
|Japan
|¥69,999
|Hong Kong
|HKD 4149
|Vietnam
|VND 13,449,000
|Pakistan
|PKR 1,39,620
Apple iPhone 16e Price in USA
Here is a look at the price of the iPhone 16e in the American markets:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|$599
|256GB
|$699
|512GB
|$899
Apple iPhone 16e Price in China
China is the manufacturing hub of Apple and here’s how much the new iPhone SE will cost in the country:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|CNY 3899
|256GB
|CNY 4699
|512GB
|CNY 5999
Apple iPhone 16e Price in India
For those in India, here’s how much will the iPhone 16e cost:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|₹59,999
|256GB
|₹59,999
|512GB
|₹69,999
Apple iPhone 16e Price in Europe
For those living in the EU, here’s how much the iPhone SE 4 will be heavy on your pocket:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|€529
|256GB
|€629
|512GB
|€729
Apple iPhone 16e Price in UK
For those in the UK, here’s how much you need to shell out for the most economical iPhone:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|£449
|256GB
|£549
|512GB
|£649
Apple iPhone 16e Price in Australia
Here are the prices that you will need to pay for the iPhone 16e in Australia:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|$799
|256GB
|$969
|512GB
|$1199
Apple iPhone 16e Price in Dubai
If you are living in Dubai, here’s how much Apple’s cheapest iPhone will cost you:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|AED 1849
|256GB
|AED 2049
|512GB
|AED 2449
Apple iPhone 16e Price in Japan
For those living in Japan, you can grab an iPhone 16e at these prices:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|¥69,999
|256GB
|¥84,999
|512GB
|¥95,999
Apple iPhone 16e Price In Hong Kong
For those residing in Hong Kong, here’s the amount you need to pay for iPhone 16e:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|HKD 4149
|256GB
|HKD 4999
|512GB
|HKD 5999
Apple iPhone 16e Price in Vietnam
Vietnam is one of those countries where Apple manufacturers its devices and here is how much you need to pay:
|Storage Variant
|Price
|128GB
|VND 11,999,000
|256GB
|VND 16,299,000
|512GB
|VND 19,999,000
Where Can I Get iPhone 16e at Lowest Price?
The cheapest country to purchase the iPhone 16e is, you guessed right, the USA. Starting at just $599, it is the most affordable iPhone from the Cupertino giant. Another great option to buy the iPhone SE 4 is in Japan, where you can get it starting at ¥69,999. China is also a great option, as you can get the iPhone for as low as CNY 3899. Given the import duties and other taxes, Indian buyers will be paying higher compared to their international counterparts.
IPhone 16e vs iPhone 16 Price: E for Expensive or Economical?
Given the iPhone 16e is the cheapest iPhone model from the Cupertino giant, should you pay more for the iPhone 16? It might seem tempting as the iPhone 16 does have a few things going for it such as Dynamic Island, a Camera Control button, an ultrawide angle lens, and a more attractive design. To clear your confusion, here is a direct comparison:
|Storage Variant
|iPhone 16e Price
|iPhone 16 Price
|128GB
|$599
|$799
|256GB
|$699
|$899
|512GB
|$899
|$1099
iPhone 16e Pre-Order and Availability
iPhone SE 4 will be available for pre-order starting February 23, 2025. You can pre-order the latest iPhone from Apple’s official website as well as offline stores. It is likely to go on sale next month from March 1, 2025. Apple is focusing on four major markets where the iPhone SE 4 is expected to sell like hotcakes. These include the USA, Canada, the UK, and India, which will get the iPhone 16e first.