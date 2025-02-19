Apple iPhone 16e Price Around the World: Where Can You Get It Cheapest?

Apple has introduced its cheapest iPhone to date; the iPhone 16e is the “newest member of the family,” as Tim Cook described. This budget iPhone is the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE 3 from 2022 and brings several much-needed upgrades. You get Apple Intelligence, Face ID support, USB-C, and the latest A18 chip. This makes it the cheapest iPhone with all the bells and whistles, including the Action Button and MagSafe charging. But where can you buy Apple’s most economical iPhone at the lowest price? Which country should you visit to fulfill your dream of buying the iPhone 16e? Let’s take a deep dive and find out in the Apple iPhone 16e price comparison.

Apple iPhone 16e Global Price List

Country Starting Price USA $599 China CNY 3899 India Rs.59,990 Europe €529 UK £449 Canada CAD 680 Australia $799 Dubai AED 1849 Japan ¥69,999 Hong Kong HKD 4149 Vietnam VND 13,449,000 Pakistan PKR 1,39,620

Apple iPhone 16e Price in USA

Here is a look at the price of the iPhone 16e in the American markets:

Storage Variant Price 128GB $599 256GB $699 512GB $899

Apple iPhone 16e Price in China

China is the manufacturing hub of Apple and here’s how much the new iPhone SE will cost in the country:

Storage Variant Price 128GB CNY 3899 256GB CNY 4699 512GB CNY 5999

Apple iPhone 16e Price in India

For those in India, here’s how much will the iPhone 16e cost:

Storage Variant Price 128GB ₹59,999 256GB ₹59,999 512GB ₹69,999

Apple iPhone 16e Price in Europe

For those living in the EU, here’s how much the iPhone SE 4 will be heavy on your pocket:

Storage Variant Price 128GB €529 256GB €629 512GB €729

Apple iPhone 16e Price in UK

For those in the UK, here’s how much you need to shell out for the most economical iPhone:

Storage Variant Price 128GB £449 256GB £549 512GB £649

Apple iPhone 16e Price in Australia

Here are the prices that you will need to pay for the iPhone 16e in Australia:

Storage Variant Price 128GB $799 256GB $969 512GB $1199

Apple iPhone 16e Price in Dubai

If you are living in Dubai, here’s how much Apple’s cheapest iPhone will cost you:

Storage Variant Price 128GB AED 1849 256GB AED 2049 512GB AED 2449

Apple iPhone 16e Price in Japan

For those living in Japan, you can grab an iPhone 16e at these prices:

Storage Variant Price 128GB ¥69,999 256GB ¥84,999 512GB ¥95,999

Apple iPhone 16e Price In Hong Kong

For those residing in Hong Kong, here’s the amount you need to pay for iPhone 16e:

Storage Variant Price 128GB HKD 4149 256GB HKD 4999 512GB HKD 5999

Apple iPhone 16e Price in Vietnam

Vietnam is one of those countries where Apple manufacturers its devices and here is how much you need to pay:

Storage Variant Price 128GB VND 11,999,000 256GB VND 16,299,000 512GB VND 19,999,000

Where Can I Get iPhone 16e at Lowest Price?

The cheapest country to purchase the iPhone 16e is, you guessed right, the USA. Starting at just $599, it is the most affordable iPhone from the Cupertino giant. Another great option to buy the iPhone SE 4 is in Japan, where you can get it starting at ¥69,999. China is also a great option, as you can get the iPhone for as low as CNY 3899. Given the import duties and other taxes, Indian buyers will be paying higher compared to their international counterparts.

IPhone 16e vs iPhone 16 Price: E for Expensive or Economical?

Given the iPhone 16e is the cheapest iPhone model from the Cupertino giant, should you pay more for the iPhone 16? It might seem tempting as the iPhone 16 does have a few things going for it such as Dynamic Island, a Camera Control button, an ultrawide angle lens, and a more attractive design. To clear your confusion, here is a direct comparison:

Storage Variant iPhone 16e Price iPhone 16 Price 128GB $599 $799 256GB $699 $899 512GB $899 $1099

iPhone 16e Pre-Order and Availability

iPhone SE 4 will be available for pre-order starting February 23, 2025. You can pre-order the latest iPhone from Apple’s official website as well as offline stores. It is likely to go on sale next month from March 1, 2025. Apple is focusing on four major markets where the iPhone SE 4 is expected to sell like hotcakes. These include the USA, Canada, the UK, and India, which will get the iPhone 16e first.