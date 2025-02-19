Apple iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Which Budget iPhone Should You Buy?

As promised, Apple has officially introduced the “newest member of the family,” the iPhone 16e. It is the cheapest model in the iPhone 16 lineup and is packed with Apple Intelligence features and a brand-new design. But should you save your money by going with the iPhone SE 4 or splurge more and go for the iPhone 16? We are here to clear the confusion with this detailed comparison between the Apple iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16.

iPhone 16e Vs iPhone 16: Specs Showdown!

Aspects iPhone 16e iPhone 16 Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with notch 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with Dynamic Island Processor Apple A18 Apple A18 Operating System iOS 18 iOS 18 RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB

256GB 8GB RAM

128GB

256GB

512GB Cameras 48MP Primary+12MP front with FaceID 48MP+12MP

12MP front with FaceID Battery 26 hours of video playback 22 hours of video playback Charging 20W wired

7.5W Qi wireless 20W wired

25W MagSafe wireless

15W wireless (Qi2) Button Action Button Camera Control

Action Button Price $599 $799

Design

You get what you pay for, which is clearly the philosophy that Apple is aiming for. With the iPhone 16e, you get a single camera on the back and a design that is a middle ground between the iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone 14. You get a metal frame, IP68 rating, and USB-C port for the first time on a budget iPhone. There is no Camera Control button but there is an Action button, something that even iPhone 15 base models missed.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 has a refreshed design with more colors and a symmetrical twin-camera layout. You get both Camera Control and Action buttons, however, most people didn’t really like the former. The iPhone 16E is also available in Black and White, while the iPhone 16 can be purchased in five colors.

Both the iPhones are identical in size and form factor with the camera island on the back making the primary differentiating factor apart from the vibrant colors of iPhone 16.

Reason? Apple may have cut on these hardware features to reduce cost but thankfully, they haven’t cut corners when it comes to processor, RAM, and AI.

Display

Despite having a similar-sized display at 6.1 inches, it is the most significant difference between the iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16. The iPhone 16e, despite being the newer model, sticks to an outdated notch similar to the one found on the iPhone 14. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 has a Dynamic Island that looks modern and supports Live Activities, which the iPhone 16e doesn’t. It’s 2025, but it seems like Apple is still stuck in 2010, as you get a 60Hz refresh rate on both phones. Both phones have Ceramic Shield for protection, but you get a previous generation on the iPhone 16e. Also, the peak brightness is 1200 nits on the iPhone 16e instead of 2000 nits. This makes iPhone 16 easier to glance at while playing sports on a sunny afternoon.

Processing Power

Processing power is one aspect that Apple hasn’t decided to cheap out on. Both phones use the latest A18 chipset based on a 3nm process. You can enjoy AAA titles like AC Mirage and Resident Evil Village on both phones, although the smaller screen size isn’t exactly made for gamers. Thanks to the latest chip, you can use available Apple Intelligence features on both phones. However, the A18 on the iPhone 16e has a 4-core GPU, while the iPhone 16 has a 5-cores.

Apple is introducing a new in-house C1 modem, a departure from the Qualcomm modems found on recent iPhones. Compared to Qualcomm’s X75 on the iPhone 16, it lacks mmWave 5G support and fewer carrier aggregation features. This results in slower upload and download speeds on iPhone 16e compared to the rest of the 16 series models

Cameras

The camera is one aspect where Apple’s cheapest iPhone falters. In this camera comparison between the iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16, the iPhone 16e has a 48-megapixel single camera on the back while the iPhone 16 has a 48-megapixel plus an additional 12-megapixel ultrawide dual camera setup. It can be handy if you love taking ultrawide shots. This also means you can’t take macro shots or spatial photos on the iPhone 16e. Furthermore, the cheaper iPhone model has OIS instead of Sensor shift OIS.

The iPhone 16 can shoot Spatial video, which the iPhone 16e simply can’t. However, the feature isn’t very useful, given that Spatial Video can only be watched on the Apple Vision Pro, which, to be honest, isn’t exactly a blockbuster hit. Both phones have FaceID for security on the front and an identical 12-megapixel selfie camera. They can shoot videos in 4K at up to 60 FPS, although the iPhone 16e does not support 4K 60 in Quick Take mode.

AI Features

AI features, ahem! Apple Intelligence features are available on both iPhones. Apple has generously provided 8GB of RAM, ample enough to handle AI. It includes a complete suite of features, from writing tools and notification summary to image playground and more. While Apple Intelligence is undergoing many refinements, you can still get the latest features, such as Smarter Siri, whenever they arrive.

Buttons

Physical hardware buttons are another differentiating factor between the iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16e. The iPhone 16 boasts the new Camera Control button and the customizable Action Button. Comparatively, the iPhone SE only has the Action Button, an upgrade over the base iPhone 15, which does not have either.

Battery and Charging

While Apple doesn’t mention the battery size, both phones offer a similar battery backup, so it’s safe to assume they have a 3,500mAh battery. The iPhone 16e is the cheapest iPhone model with a USB-C port and will ditch the decade-old lightning port. Similar to the iPhone 16, it has 20W wired charging, although there is no MagSafe support, giving the iPhone 16 an advantage. Apple claims 22 hours of video playback on the iPhone 16 and 26 hours on the iPhone 16e.

Connectivity and Other Features

Like the iPhone 16, its cheaper sibling, the iPhone 16e, has satellite connectivity for emergency SOS. There’s also a Crash Detection feature that Apple introduced, starting with the iPhone 14. The iPhone 16 has Ultra Wide Band (UWB) support, while the iPhone 16e doesn’t.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16e Price

Storage Model iPhone 16e iPhone 16 128GB $599 $799 256GB $699 $899 512GB $899 $1099

iPhone 16e Vs iPhone 16 Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

Well, to give a one-word answer: If you want to save money and are buying an iPhone for the first time, go for the iPhone 16e. It has most important features like the Action button, Apple Intelligence, and the latest A18 chipset. Useful for new iPhone and Apple ecosystem users.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to compromise and want a complete experience, you can opt for the iPhone 16. This will help you get all the latest features, including Dynamic Island, a new Camera Control button, an ultrawide angle lens, and a better design. Useful for those upgrading from