Apple iPhone 17 Air Leaked: Major Downgrade In The Battery

The upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Air will launch with some battery compromises.

The battery is expected to be 2800mAh as per the leaks.

It will rely on iOS 26 Adaptive Power Mode to extend battery life.

These days, smartphone brands are all trying to make their phones as slim as possible. They want to bring something new by making thinner phones that still carry most top-end features. But to do that, they often have to make some compromises. Now, Apple is joining the trend with a new slim model called the iPhone 17 Air, but it looks like it’s coming with a smaller battery. Here’s what we know so far.

Samsung recently launched the S25 Edge, which is their slimmest phone yet, with a thickness of just 5.8mm. Apple is set to take it even further with the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, rumored to be just 5.5mm thick. But according to a leak from Instant Digital on Weibo, the battery might not go beyond 3000mAh, and that could be a real concern.

The iPhone 17 Air Battery Situation

Leaks are making it clear that the battery life is shaping up to be a debatable topic around this phone. The device is expected to get a battery “in the 2800mAh range,” but definitely “not exceeding 3000mAh.”

For reference, the iPhone 16 lineup, like the 16 Pro Max, has a 4685mAh battery, and even last year’s iPhone 16 Plus packed in 4,674mAh. The main issue is that it’s reportedly getting a larger 6.6-inch display, which will demand more power. Even the S25 Edge has a 3900mAh battery with a screen size of 6.7inches, which gives at least a screen-on time of 6.5 hours.

So, with the slimmer aspect, this could be the major compromise in Apple’s new ultra-slim offering, but Apple has something planned for it as well.

How Apple Plans to Tackle the Battery Trade-off

Apple is aware of the compromise they’re making by going ultra-thin. They’ve got a couple of tricks to help with the battery issue:

Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26: This is a new feature, set to roll out with iOS 26. It’ll help users squeeze more life out of their battery by optimizing performance and background activity. It’s a way of utilising every milliamp-hour, so you (hopefully) won’t notice the smaller capacity as much. Official Battery Case: Apple is also rumored to be reviving its discontinued battery case accessory. This case can be attached to the iPhone to give the extra battery life.

But frankly speaking, if you are buying a phone for its slim aspect, then why would you use something to make it feel and look bulky? If that’s the case, then you might consider buying the iPhone 17 instead of the 17 Air. Apple seems to think this is the right option.

Also, even if they manage to provide a longer battery life through software, it won’t be consistently stable and might affect the performance and experience of the iPhone.

Overall, while the iPhone 17 Air is set to grab headlines with its super-slim design, it might get some backlash regarding battery. Till then, we have to wait for the official launch of the iPhone 17 lineup in September.