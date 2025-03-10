Apple iPhone 17 Air Specs And Design Leak, Could Replace This iPhone Model

Apple is working on the iPhone 17 Air to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

The phone will have a 6.7-inch OLED panel and could replace the iPhone 17 Plus.

It will debut with a single camera like the iPhone 16e with a Pixel inspired camera module.

Apple doesn’t want to fall behind as Samsung gears up to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge. The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is set to be the company’s thinnest iPhone yet and may replace the iPhone 17 Plus. Meanwhile, Apple is also working on a foldable iPhone, which is expected to be its most expensive model yet. Fresh leaks have revealed the design and specifications of the iPhone 17 Air ahead of its official debut. Here’s a closer look at what to expect as Apple joins the race to create the world’s slimmest phone.

iPhone 17 Air Specs Leak, Could End Up Replacing iPhone 17 Plus

Tipster OreXda has revealed the specifications of the iPhone 17 Air, which will have a 6.7-inch OLED screen. Although it does not specify the refresh rate, it will likely be 120Hz based on previous reports. However, it’s Apple, so I wouldn’t hold my breath.

All iPhone 17 models are rumored to get LTPO, which could result in better battery backup and support for Always-On display. Interestingly, the 6.7-inch screen size positions it between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max, meaning there’s a high possibility that Apple could ditch the Plus model for Air this year.

Also Read;

The iPhone 17 Air leak reveals a single camera, just like the iPhone 16e. You get a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. This does put it at a disadvantage compared to the S25 Edge, which has a dual camera setup.

However, it is unclear whether the 48-megapixel sensor will be from the iPhone 17 Pro or the cheaper iPhone 16e. The iPhone 17 Air will ship with 128GB of storage, which is a bit disappointing since most Android manufacturers have moved to 256GB as the base long ago.

OreXda also posted specs for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will have a 6.9-inch OLED screen like its predecessor. It also has a 48-megapixel primary and 12-megapixel front-facing camera, just like the iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the specs do look the same on paper, there might be some internal changes, such as sensor size, panel type, etc. that we don’t yet know about.

iPhone 17 Air To Have Pixel-Like Camera Module

YouTuber iDeviceHelp recently shared renders of the iPhone 17 Air in collaboration with tipster Majin Bu. The renders show the phone will have a massive camera pill on the back, similar to Pixel devices. Another leaker, IceUniverse, who also shared the CAD renders of the device, confirmed this.

Exclusive: iPhone 17 Air will take my money away, which is very attractive and can be used as a great queen model. pic.twitter.com/hdctu3mtXr — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 7, 2025

The main highlight of the iPhone 17 Air will be its razor-thin design, measuring just 5.59mm, which is even thinner than the iPhone 6, which measures 6.9mm. Despite its thin and light build, it will retain the Action Button and the Camera Control. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be slightly thinner at 5.84mm, handing a narrow win to the Galaxy.

The YouTuber further notes that adding MagSafe could be a challenge, given the phone’s slim nature, but we can still expect wireless charging support. If that indeed happens, it won’t be a surprise, as the recently launched iPhone 16e also lacks MagSafe.

iPhone 17 Air will likely use Apple’s new C1 modem and ship with the A19 processor. With Apple’s launch event months away, we will have to wait for all the details.