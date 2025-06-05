Apple iPhone 18 Pro’s 2nm A20 Chip To Bring Amazing Performance

Apple is working on a 2nm process A20 chip for iPhone 18 Pro Series.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and rumored 18 Fold will be equipped with this chip.

This move will allow Apple to pack more transistors in the chip, giving a major perform ance boost.

iPhones are known for their flagship performance, whether it’s about speed or battery efficiency. But let’s be honest, Android phones have seriously stepped up their game with the latest Snapdragon and MediaTek chips. Now, Apple is planning to take things even further. They’re working on the all-new A20 chip, which will be based on the 2nm process, and it’s expected to debut with the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the iPhone 18 Fold. Let’s see what Apple might be cooking with this new chip upgrade.

According to Apple analyst Jeff Pu via MacRumors, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Fold will be equipped with Apple’s A20 chip, which is based on the 2nm fabrication process. Pu claims that the chip will have some key design changes over the A18 and upcoming A19 chips.

What’s New with the A20 Chip in iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Fold?

Apple is not just stopping at giving a new name to its chip. The A20 is expected to bring performance upgrades.

First off, the A20 chip will be built on TSMC’s all-new 2nm process. For comparison, the current A18 Pro is based on a 3nm (second-gen) process, and the A19 Pro (for this year’s iPhone 17 Pro) will use the third-gen 3nm.

So, this jump to 2nm means more transistors packed inside, which directly translates to a more powerful and energy-efficient chip. Reports suggest that the A20 chip could be 15% faster and up to 30% more power efficient than the A19. That will be an impressive performance upgrade.

But there’s more.

One major change could be in the chip design itself. Apple might use TSMC’s newer Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging. In simpler terms, this means the RAM, CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine will all be tightly packed together on the same wafer, instead of being connected separately.

This new design could offer:

Faster performance across all tasks

across all tasks Smoother AI experience with Apple Intelligence

Longer battery life

Better heat management

And even a smaller chip footprint, which could give Apple more space inside the phone for other things

Also, the A20 and A20 Pro will be the first-ever processors built on the 2nm node. This will make them the first generation of 2nm chips in the entire smartphone industry.

All of this sounds pretty exciting for the iPhone 18 Pro and especially the much-awaited iPhone 18 Fold. Safe to say, Apple is going all in this time.