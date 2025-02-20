Apple’s New Silicone Cases for iPhone 16e: Details Here

On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Apple launched its first-ever iPhone 16e. It features an iPhone 14-like design with a notch, a single rear camera, an Action button, and an A18 chip. Alongside the phone, Apple launched a new line of official cases. Let’s discuss them.

To begin, the iPhone 16e comes in two matte color options: White and Black. There are no other colors available, meaning you’ll likely want a case to personalize the phone. Apple offers a variety of colorful cases for this purpose.

It’s important to note that the iPhone 16e does not support MagSafe (though it does support Qi wireless charging), so official MagSafe cases and accessories are not available for the device.

Official Silicone Cases for iPhone 16e

Apple is currently selling silicone cases for the iPhone 16e. These are available in five color options: Fuchsia (pink), Lake Green, Winter Blue, Black, and White.

Apple states that these cases are made from 55% recycled silicone material. The exterior of the case has a silky, soft-touch feel that provides a comfortable grip. The interior features a soft microfiber lining to prevent scratches and provide additional protection for the phone’s body.

The case has an open groove on the rear to accommodate the single rear camera, flash, and secondary microphone.

As previously mentioned, these cases do not support MagSafe. To get MagSafe, you’ll have to opt for third-party cases that offer that functionality, just like how the Galaxy S25 series relies on magnetic cases to use magnetic chargers and accessories. However, standard Qi wireless charging at 7.5W should function correctly with the silicone case.

These silicone cases are available for $39 each, or $3.25 per month for 12 months for Apple Card holders. In India, they cost INR 3,900. The cases are currently on sale and are expected to ship by February 28th if purchased today. They can be purchased from Apple Offline Stores, Apple Authorized Resellers, or the Apple Online Store.