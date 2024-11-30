Apple M5 Chip: Why It’s Sticking to 3nm Technology

Apple is working on the development of its next-generation M series processors. It could be based on ARM architecture. The company has ordered its new M5 chips from TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), the primary chip supplier for Apple.

Apple was planning to launch its new M5 chip with TSMC’s advanced 2nm process technology. However, Apple is going to stick with the same 3nm chipset as its predecessors citing high costs.

Why Apple Is Going Back to 3nm Chips

The main reason is that the cost of the 2nm fabrication process is very high. This will result in increased prices of MacBooks and iPads which may result in decreasing company overall sales. This decision reflects a strategic move to balance innovation with affordability. Apple products are already some of the most premium and expensive in the market. A further hike in prices may directly impact sales.

Also Read:

What About Performance Then?

Although the new M5 will not built on 2nm technology, this does not necessarily mean that the M5 chip will not be an upgrade over the existing M4 chip in terms of performance.

Apple in partnership with TSMC will use advanced SoIC packaging with carbon fiber composite molding. This 3D chip-stacking technology improves thermal management and reduces electrical leakage compared to traditional 2D designs.

The chip may result in significant gains in performance while being more power efficient.

Apple is also planning to use the new M5 chip in its AI server infrastructure to bring more advanced Apple intelligence features to the table.

The MacBook Pro models could be the first models to get Apple’s M5 chip, while the M5 MacBook Air series is expected to launch in early 2026.

There is a chance that the M5 iPad Pro models will launch alongside the M5 MacBook Pro models.