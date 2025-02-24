Apple May Integrate Google Gemini with Apple Intelligence on iPhones

Apple has been slow in rolling out AI features, but things are starting to change. For a while now, the company has been developing its own AI, called Apple Intelligence, to bring AI-powered upgrades to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. At the same time, Apple has partnered with OpenAI to build its AI capabilities. Now, recent findings suggest that Apple is also working with Google to integrate Google Gemini into its ecosystem. So, what does this Apple and Google Gemini integration mean, and what do the latest leaks reveal? Let’s dive in.

Apple Intelligence and Google Gemini Partnership

Recent reports from 9To5Mac by Aaron Perris indicate that Apple’s iOS 18.4 beta contains backend code mentioning both OpenAI and Google under a section labeled “Third Party Models.” This suggests that Google’s AI model, Gemini, might soon be another option for Apple users alongside ChatGPT.

Apple's backend has revealed that the next 3rd party iOS-AI integration will be Google Gemini pic.twitter.com/0rIuJhT5Lj — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 21, 2025

This move isn’t entirely surprising. Following the announcement of Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software, Craig Federighi, hinted that Apple Intelligence would eventually support multiple AI models. He stated, “We’re looking forward to doing integrations with other models, including Google Gemini, for instance, in the future.” While ChatGPT was the first to be integrated, Gemini seems to be the next step. If this happens, Apple users might soon have the option to choose between ChatGPT and Gemini when using AI-powered tools like Siri and other Apple Intelligence features.

Apple has faced criticism for lagging behind in AI, especially when compared to competitors like Google and Samsung. Samsung already integrates Google’s Gemini into its devices, with custom features like AI Select and Enhanced Samsung App Integration. On the other hand, Apple has been rolling out AI upgrades slowly, with some features delayed. For example, Siri 2.0 was expected to launch with iOS 18.4, but reports suggest that its release may be pushed further back.

Users have also expressed frustration with Apple Intelligence’s staggered rollout, underwhelming AI-generated summaries, and inconsistent performance. Apple’s partnership with Google for Gemini integration could be an effort to bridge these gaps.

Apple’s Long-Term AI Strategy

In addition to third-party integrations, Apple is reportedly developing its own large language model (LLM), expected to debut with iOS 19 and macOS 16. This suggests that Apple is planning a long-term AI strategy, but for now, it is relying on external AI models to enhance its offerings. Whether Gemini integration happens in iOS 18.4 or a later update, it’s clear that Apple is committed to expanding AI features for its users. This could mark the beginning of a more flexible Apple Intelligence system, allowing users to select the AI that best fits their needs.

