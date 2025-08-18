Apple May Skip iPhone 18 Next Year but Why – Explained

Apple is skipping the standard iPhone 18 model in 2026, it seems.

The lineup makes room for the first foldable iPhone, launching that year.

The regular iPhone 18 will arrive later in 2027 alongside more models.

Apple has always taken a different approach with the launch of its iPhones. The company often showcases its thinking and innovation in unique ways, even if it doesn’t always arrive exactly as planned. Over the years, the base iPhone models have remained popular thanks to their affordability, making them a go-to choice for many users. But now, Apple is looking ready to bring a change with a major shift in its lineup.

According to ET News, Apple won’t be launching the standard iPhone 18 model in 2026. Instead, that space in the lineup will be taken by Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone. The regular iPhone 18 is now expected to arrive later in 2027 as part of a reshuffled release strategy.

Why Apple is Replacing the Base iPhone

Apple will bring the base model back in the first half of 2027. Apple’s decision to replace the base iPhone with a foldable is actually not just an experiment; it’s their strategy. Over the years, the base iPhone models have seen slower adoption compared to the Pro lineup, with many users preferring the higher-end features.

By shifting focus, Apple is aiming to attract more interest toward premium devices while opening up an entirely new product category with the foldable iPhone. This would also help Apple stand out in a crowded smartphone market, where new features usually feel like small upgrades.

What This Means for the iPhone 18 Lineup

With the foldable expected to replace the standard base iPhone, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 lineup could look very different. Instead of the usual four models, we may see three traditional flagships, likely 18 Air, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max, alongside the new foldable.

This would be one of the biggest changes in Apple’s lineup in years, moving the starting point of iPhones to a higher tier and making the foldable a new kind of “flagship.” I think that Apple wants to guide users toward more premium models while slowly phasing out the affordable base version.

That’s it, peeps! Stay tuned for more updates like this in the future.