Apple Music Replay 2024: A Year of Personalized Music Insights

Apple Music has launched its annual music Replay for 2024, offering Apple Music subscribers an in-depth look at their personalized music listening habits, statistics, and trends for the year.

Apple unveiled its Music Replay 2024 for music lovers, right after YouTube Music released their Recap. We are still waiting on Spotify and the rest of the gang. Unlike last year, Apple is sharing additional insights with its subscribers into their music preferences and listening habits this year.

How to Check Your Apple Music Replay

Visit the Apple Music Replay Website. Sign in with your Apple Account to unlock your personalized experience. Watch your music highlights and share the charts.

Note: You can keep checking the charts until this year ends as Apple keeps updating them.

You can add your Apple Music Replay 2024 playlist directly to the Music app. However, unlike Spotify’s Wrapped, Apple Music Replay is a web-based feature, and the Music app can only play the curated playlist of top songs after it’s added through the website.

What’s Inside Apple Music Replay?

On the Replay website, subscribers can explore a personalized Highlight Reel, which displays animated cards highlighting their top artists, songs, albums, and genres of 2024. Listeners can also find out if they rank among an artist’s top fans through percentage-based “super-fan” designations, offering a glimpse into how their listening habits compare with others worldwide. Each card is accompanied by background music that complements the statistical highlight.

Unlike previous years, Apple also shows your favorite playlists, your top stations, and even the milestones you achieved throughout the year.

Apple Music Replay provides exact timestamps marking when users hit key listening milestones throughout the year. It also offers year-over-year comparisons, giving subscribers a glimpse into how their music preferences have changed since 2023.