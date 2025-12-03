Apple Music Replay 2025 Is Out: Here’s How to Check Yours

We have reached the end of this year, and it’s time to look back on our listening throughout the year. Many streaming platforms, such as Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify, release their own recaps. These stats are not just limited to what you’ve listened to. You get to know how many hours you’ve heard, which is your top artist, and a lot more interesting insights. Apple Music Replay 2025 is out now, and here’s how you can find your replay of Apple Music.

As we discussed previously about when Apple Music Replay 2025 will be out, it is finally here now. You will be getting a full year-end playlist, a highlight reel with images, personalised stats and a lot more. Let’s find out what Apple Music Replay has offered this year and how you can find your own replay:

What’s There in Apple Music Replay 2025?

Just like the previous years’ replays, you will get to know about your favorite artists, albums, and songs of this year. You will also find out how many minutes you’ve spent listening to music, including which album or number of artists you have listened to till now.

But it’s not over yet. Apple has added more personalised data this year, of your listening habits like new artists that you discovered this year, which artists you kept coming back to, and which artists made a return into your rotation.

You can also share your Apple Music Replay 2025 on other social media platforms or with your friends, using the share option at the bottom of the screen. Also, you get the option to share it as an image or a video, as per your preference.

How To Check Your Apple Music Replay 2025?

Here is how you can find your own Replay on the Apple Music app:

Open the Apple Music app. Go to the New Tab section at the bottom of your screen. That’s it, you will find your Replay.

If you are not able to find your Apple Music Replay, then it could be because you might not match the eligibility requirements of Apple Music Replay. It includes a minimum listening time, an active subscription to Apple Music, listening history turned on, and region support as well.

You can also go to https://music.apple.com/us/replay to check out your Apple Music Replay 2025 on the web.

So that’s it, peeps! Stay tuned to find out more updates like this in future and have a happy listening.