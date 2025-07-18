Apple Takes On Wordle With Dope New Emoji Game

Apple has introduced a new Emoji game similar to NYT’s Wordle.

It requires players to guess three phrases by selecting the correct emoji for each.

The Emoji game is currently available for Apple News+ users in Canada and the US.

Wordle is undoubtedly one of the most popular puzzle games with millions of players. The rising player base even led to the New York Times buying the game. Now Apple wants a share of the pie too and has unveiled its new Emoji Game. So if you are a fan of puzzles and guessing games, there’s a new game in town for you.

Apple Emoji Game Is Here To Compete With Wordle

Apple’s new Emoji game is a rather unique take on Wordle. Unlike the NYT games, you need to guess three phrases using emojis. Apple announced on its official blog.

Some of these phrases are partially filled in, and you need to complete them by dragging the correct emoji from a list. The aim is to solve the puzzle with as few moves as possible. Each phrase comes with a clue, but revealing the clue will count towards your total moves.

Also Read:

Each day, a new puzzle will appear with three phrases and a list of emojis from the list. For example, if the clue is Disapp_, then Pear from the list of emojis, the puzzle will be solved. Those who play NYT games like Wordle, Strands, Connections, Connections Sports, and Mini Crosswords will be familiar with the gameplay mechanics.

You can share the results with your friends and family and even keep track of them on the Game Center leaderboards. Currently a part of the Apple News+ app, it will be available through the Apple Games app later this year.

How Does It Differ From Wordle?

Compared to Wordle, you need to guess three phrases instead of a single word. Another differentiating factor is that the Emoji Game utilizes Genomojis made with Apple Intelligence to show you the list of emojis.

While Wordle is available for free to all users, the Emoji Game requires an active Apple News+ subscription. So you will effectively need to pay to play the game.

How Can I Play It?

The Emoji game is currently available to the News+ app users in the US and Canada. You will need an active subscription to play the Emoji Games and other games such as Crossword, Crossword Mini, Quartiles, and Sudoku.

Furthermore, you also get access to content from more than 400 news publications, including The Washington Post. There’s also a dedicated sports section so you can stay up to date on your favourite teams and games.

Although, for what it’s worth, you can claim one month of free Apple News+ with every device. Furthermore, you get three months of free subscription if you purchase a new Apple device.